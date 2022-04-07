Following Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s video address to the U.S. Congress on March 16, U.S. President Joe Biden announced another huge aid package to help thwart the terrifying acts of aggression that Russia is inflicting on Kyiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Odesa and several other Ukrainian cities.
Biden didn’t take questions, but acknowledged a shout from one reporter with: “Yes, I think President Putin is a war criminal."
The belligerent and bellicose actions of Russia are deplorable and unforgivable, but international media seem reluctant to recall recent history, when several global organizations had labelled U.S. president George W. Bush, vice president Dick Cheney, secretary of defence Donald Rumsfeld and others as war criminals.
Now playing the "Good Guys in the White Hats," the inconvenient truth is that several NATO member countries still have blood on their hands, after attacking sovereign nations themselves.
In 2003, the U.S., along with some NATO members, formed a multi-national task force known as the Coalition Of The Willing, to invade the sovereign nation of Iraq under the pretext of overthrowing the government of Saddam Hussein, claiming he had weapons of mass destruction aimed at the U.S. and its allies.
War raged until 2011; not before nearly 17,000 Iraqi military were killed, and the Coalition Of The Willing lost almost 5,000, mostly Americans.
Surveys of Iraqi civilian deaths vary, but most are in the 500,000 range.
Large areas of Baghdad, Falluja, Ramadi, Tikrit, Basra, Mosul and other cities were laid to waste, causing huge civilian casualties.
Hussein was eventually caught and hanged, but the war spawned insurgencies across Iraq with about 27,000 more fighters killed, and which spread to neighbouring countries with a civil war still raging in Syria.
No WMD’s were ever found in Iraq. Those leaders who were part of NATO’s naked aggression in Iraq, and also in Libya in 2011, are war criminals indeed.
Bernie Smith, Parksville