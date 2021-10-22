Dear Editor:
Transfer of the Ogopogo copyright from the City of Vernon to the Okanagan Nation Alliance doesn’t not make total sense — as the name is not Syilx, but comes from a novelty song in the United Kingdom of the 1920s theatre.
It was adopted by the ex-pat residents of Vernon relating to the mythical creature in the Lake Okanagan. It’s a great promotional name.
In 2002 a reward of $1 million was offered for the capture of Ogopogo, provided it was at least 25 feet long. The Okanagan had all sorts of world attention.
All large bodies of water in the world have some sort of legendary serpentine creature. Famously Loch Ness, Scotland; Champ from Lake Champlain, Caddy from Victoria etc. The indigenous people of the Okanagan have N’ha-a-itk as their spirit of the lake.
I do not believe in copyrighting legends. Take for example the Happy Birthday Song. Given to children in 1893 by dear ladies.
Warner Music copyrighted the song in 1983. For 20 year the song was rarely heard in the movies because of required royalty payments. Then in 2016 legal action was taken and the song is put back in the public domain.
This public domain is where, after 100 years, Ogopogo belongs.
Ted Farkas, Penticton