Pinnacle golf course: Approval would set a bad precedent
Dear Editor:
City Editor Pat Bulmer could not be more out of touch with his last sentence in his June 9 editorial.
In his spirited advocacy for Burrard International’s Gallagher’s Canyon multi-storey development application, he finishes his opinion with: “Whatever council decides will have pretty much no impact on the rest of the city.”
Consider the polarizing views on development in Kelowna. Highrises approved with record number of storeys, the Costco debate, the Glenmore application, lakefront development and the Thompson Flats proposal.
For the Burrard application to succeed in Gallagher’s Canyon, council must ignore all 14 questions it considers when all development applications are made to the city.
None of the 14 questions contained in the city’s official community plan can be answered with a yes. If mayor and council approve the apartment development, they must be abandon the OCP.
If council can ignore the OCP for Burrard International in Southeast Kelowna, how soon will apartment development applications appear for the Harvest Golf Course, Michaelbrook and the skyline along the east side? Everywhere there are zoning rules will now be fair game.
Sorry, Mr Bulmer, this development application is a big deal and all of Kelowna needs to be watching.
June Messmer, Kelowna
Development would ruin a true gem
Dear Editor:
The Pinnacle Golf Course at Gallagher’s Canyon is truly a gem.
If our mayor and council have never been there, I urge them to pay it a visit to see for themselves what a unique and beautiful place it is. To approve the desecration of this location with a large condo complex smack in the middle of it, would be a shameful legacy for council.
Adding a new housing development in this area would also be in direct opposition to the goal of creating new homes in neighbourhoods which encourage and enable residents to use environmentally friendly means of transport, such as walking, cycling and public buses.
This location is totally car-dependent when accessing services such as shopping, medical appointments, etc.
Please say no to this development proposal.
Deanna Matthewson, Kelowna
Building would violate promises to homeowners
Dear Editor:
Re: the editorial, Too late to block build at Pinnacle, June 9:
It is unfortunate City Editor Pat Bulmer does not respect the purpose of either public hearings or adherence to the official community plan for the City of Kelowna.
Bulmer would appear to be speaking without taking the time to research and understand the approach that the developer has taken in this application for a change to the Official Community Plan.
The fact a change is required is evidence this proposal was not considered in past applications to the city nor is it in keeping with the assertions of the developer that the final 40 more units “may be single family, townhome duplex or condominium.”
If a condominium were approved for development then the need for a change to the Kelowna OCP would obviously not be necessary.
The developer certainly has the opportunity to create up to 40 more units within Gallagher’s Canyon, and the residents of Gallagher’s Canyon are not opposed to this. The opposition is to a change to the style of development permitted and currently predominant at Gallagher’s.
Bulmer has suggested that “A building like this doesn’t seem to be that out of place or unexpected.” He is uninformed and incorrect.
For Bulmer to suggest that “Whatever council decides will have pretty much no impact on the rest of the city” is pointless and off subject.
Each development should fit within the existing OCP and the rights of individual residents affected by each development should and must be considered by council.
This proposed development within Gallagher’s Canyon is offered by the developer as an alternative to the “full elimination of the Pinnacle golf course.”
When residents acquired their properties at Gallaghers, purchasers relied upon the clear statements by the developer and subsequent re-sellers of placement and benefits of the two golf courses at Gallagher’s.
A change to the covenants presented by the developer and subsequent sellers of property to new owners, is inappropriate and should not be supported by council.
I would ask that Bulmer further research this matter and offer a more clear and accurate depiction of this proposed development and the manner in which it is being pursued.
Gerry Clark, Kelowna
Vaccination call-in system fails
Dear editor:
As seniors, my wife and I received our first COVID-19 shot on March 22. We were early birds when it came to the B.C. government gearing up to mass vaccinate before the “new and improved” booking system came online.
It was a shock to learn that we had to register for the “new” wait list. Many of our friends and neighbours also were unaware of the change.
Fortunately, when we called the registration line for the new system (1-833-838-2323) we managed to get through. A male voice signed us up and gave us each registration confirmation numbers.
A couple of weeks later, my wife received an email directing her to book her appointment for her second shot. She did so with relative ease.
I waited and did not get a similar email. A week later, wondering why my wife was called yet we were both given registration numbers at the same time and, after learning many of our friends of similar age
and younger had been booked, I tried to call the vaccination phone number — and tried, and tried.
On Saturday, May 30, I spent over six hours calling that number before finally connecting with a human. The line was either overloaded and not accepting any other dial-in, or once we got in the wait was excessive.
On three occasions, after holding for well over half an hour, I was connected to someone’s voicemail and told the mailbox was full and to hang up and try again. On one occasion I reached a person’s mailbox and was asked for a password. (A password? Really?)
Finally, around 3 p.m. I actually got through (only a half-hour wait) and connected with a human. Upon checking my ID, she declared my information had not been put into the system. I had been missed. Or the first clerk was lazy and only entered my wife.
She re-entered my information and advised I would be contacted for my second shot.
I have yet to be contacted. My opinion: The vaccination registration system stinks.
On the other hand, the crew at our vaccination clinic has been phenomenal.
Glen Witter, Summerland