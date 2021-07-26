Vehicle vandals could have killed
Dear Editor:
I received a concerning email from a couple of Albertans who visited Kelowna and Lake Country last week.
They were in town from Banff to visit their son and grandkids after a long separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On their trip home, this poor couple discovered — much to their horror — that someone had tampered with the lug nuts on their truck while they were parked in Kelowna. Were it not for the locking nut on the wheels, it’s very likely that this act of vandalism could have resulted in a horrific accident somewhere on the highway.
This is unacceptable.
Although we may never know for certain the true motives behind this act, it does remind me of the several cases we saw last year where people driving throughout our province with Alberta licence plates saw their cars’ windows smashed, tires slashed, or doors keyed in an effort by British Columbians to make them feel unwelcome in our province.
These senseless acts weren’t condoned back then and most certainly aren’t now, especially when travel is reopening, and many Canadians are once again looking to safely enjoy the Okanagan while supporting our local tourism and hospitality sector.
We must all do our part to make our neighbours and fellow Canadians feel welcome while safely abiding by public health guidelines.
If you ever see anyone tampering with a vehicle or property that isn’t theirs, please report it to the RCMP immediately.
And for anyone who is ever travelling, it’s never a bad idea to “check your nuts” on your vehicle before heading home again.
Norm Letnick, MLA, Kelowna Lake Country
Alberta plates made vehicle a target
Dear Editor:
It’s hard to imagine why anyone would loosen the lug nuts on a stranger’s vehicle and we were disgusted to read about such incidents occurring in 2020 year in various communities in British Columbia.
Out of respect for B.C.’s COVID travel restrictions we waited until the all clear was given to travel back to visit family in July. So imagine our shock and disappointment to discover that our out-of-province licensed vehicle had been targeted sometime between July 16 and 19 in Kelowna.
Thankfully, we discovered the problem before losing a front wheel. We realized something was very wrong and pulled off the highway when we reached Golden.
The ending could have been very different, with a crash resulting in serious injury or death, either ours, or perhaps a local family, someone’s beloved grandparents, maybe a favourite teacher or coach, maybe a highway employee, travelling in the opposite direction.
We reported the incident to Kelowna RCMP but realize it’s highly unlikely the culprit will ever be apprehended. And so, we write to you hoping that B.C. citizens will keep an eye out and report any such behaviour to the RCMP.
We will remind our friends and neighbours to always check their lug nuts when travelling through beautiful BC and to choose a hotel with CCTV cameras in its parking lot.
With tourism in recovery mode in B.C., wouldn’t it be a shame if this senseless behaviour resulted in fewer tourists visiting your golf courses, wineries, hotels and restaurants.
M. and D. Brewster, Banff
Homeowner grant changes kept hidden
Dear Editor:
We paid our City of Kelowna taxes on time on June 22.
On July 20, we received an outstanding property tax notice, stating that we owe $1,149.50, of which $104.50 is a 10% penalty because we did not apply for the Homeowner’s Grant and therefore, did not paying the entire amount on time.
Unfortunately, we did not read the “Changes for 2021” on our property tax form, which indicated a new application procedure through the province for the Homeowners’ Grant.
The change should have been highlighted to indicate a new change for 2021. This is not right.
We have paid our taxes and applied for the grant for 21 years through City Hall. How many older homeowners have been charged with these extra penalty fees?
City Hall could not help us. Sorry they said. They could not reverse the penalty amount of $104.50. We were advised to call an 800 number.
We called two numbers, both of which were recorded messages with no option to speak to a human being.
The machine phone call just hung up on me when the information was entered. A confirmation number was given and then the call was terminated.
We now have a 10% penalty due of $104.50! At no time was I able to speak to a real human being. Very wrong. It is wicked.
It is not good enough! There is no one who cares, as I could not speak to a real human service representative, only these recorded phone messages.
I did manage to get through by sheer luck and perseverance to one of the phone numbers and entered the required information, and I was given a confirmation #5365839790. Then the recording hung up on me.
I was told the grant would take 3-4 days to process. There was no one that I could speak to re reversing the penalty amount of $104.50.
The Ministry of Finance is getting a “windfall” of penalty charge money from older homeowners who did not read the forms correctly. I’m 87 years old. The change was not highlighted. Never once did I hear on the TV or radio that this was a new format for 2021 for registering for the grant. I did not keep the torn off portion that I used to send in with our payment, so I cannot look to see if this change was highlighted to draw attention to this big change in 2021 policy.
I admit I did not read the notice of the new change, as the form looked exactly the same as the previous years.
I am very upset that we now have a penalty of $104.50 to pay, and that we could not even get through to a human being service representative to have this charge reversed.
This is not good enough. Is this the way the B.C. government is now handling the public?
David M Humphreys, Marion E Humphreys, Kelowna
Canada alone can’t defeat climate change
Dear Editor:
I find it almost unimaginable, to conceive, that eliminating Canada’s, two per cent contribution to worldwide CO2 emissions will in any way, affect the overall pollution that is ostensibly creating the global temperature situation, in the world today.
If we are successful in eliminating the two per cent we contribute, at the expense, of all the natural resource-based industries in Canada, how will disrupting and destroying the economies, of particularly, the Western provinces serve any purpose, in fighting catastrophic world environmental disasters.
If you take a moment to look around your home, your car, your boat, if you’re lucky enough to have one, and you see plastic, and lots of it derived from oil, to create wonderful appliances, furniture, finishes, auto parts and construction materials that have replaced traditional ones, and the ease with which they are formed, make their components production, invaluable. What will replace them?
The real, problem, is not a North American problem, it is a world problem, and the biggest polluters, are doing nothing to abate their production of carbon pollution.
We do not live in a bubble, we are in a shared environment, that demands, a shared solution, if there is one, and rushing to be at the head of a parade, if there is no parade, is fruitless.
We need to use the machinery/resources of the most reliable, and environmentally safe processes, in the world, domiciled in Canada, to fund the change off fossil fuel dependency, to a greener model — not stall the engine of change, which can, and will fund it.
Green energy; production, storage, retrieval, and distribution, in an environmentally responsible way, are all unanswered questions/problems, that demand answers, before we rush into action.
If we need change, let’s not destroy the engine of change
Chuck Liebrock, Kelowna
People get second chance, but dogs don’t
Dear Editor:
Two current food-for-thought events: One, the recent conviction of a Kelowna teen, who fatally stabbed another teen and received one day in jail. The other: the newly published book, Diesel: 4 Days to Kill a Dog.
This true story exposes the powerful extermination powers of Big Brother-bureaucracy against a family pet.
It exposes the urban crush of the ever-increasing anti-dog attitude of government and enforcement. (Helen Schiele will be signing copies of the book Friday at Mosaic Books.)
Rehabilitation for humans but not for dogs? Are dogs to become robots to survive? Many pet lovers are struggling with the onerous local bylaws regulating dogs and owners — bylaws that make pet ownership more of a burden than a joy. Bylaws that are made worse by heavy-handed enforcement. Bylaws that seemingly dictate “the only good dog is one on a leash, in a cage or dead.”
Want to know how bad it gets for loving owners of docile pets? Schiele’s book is a must read.
Marguerite Sisett, Kelowna
Why fight it? Climate change inevitable
Dear Editor:
Apparently the majority of climate scientists are of the opinion that we are in a climate crisis because mankind is emitting too much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. They have convinced the United Nations and many governments, including Canada's, to set goals of reducing emissions and imposing carbon dioxide taxes.
Unfortunately they are keeping us in the dark about what really is the issue and that is the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere.
The observation station on the top of Mauna Loa in Hawaii recently reported the highest concentration of CO2 in the 63 years of reported history of 420 parts per million. Why are these scientific experts not telling us what the desired concentration goal is so that they can declare the climate crisis defeated?
Do they even know what this concentration is? I suspect they know that CO2 concentration in the world will continue to increase regardless of any effort mankind makes and publishing concentration data would prove we are failing.
We Canadians should insist that our government publish the concentration data and target we are aiming for so that we know what is going on and stop wasting our time on carbon taxes, etc.
Climate change is inevitable and has been going on for eons; we should be concentrating on the consequences.
Laird Stovel, Kelowna
Climate plan puts off solutions
Dear Editor:
Re: the B.C. Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy
I am disappointed in this strategy that leaves B.C. without any real way to face the climate emergency we are experiencing. In 2018, the B.C. government had a framework, but now the CPAS won’t provide one until 2022. That is simply too late.
I expected the CPAS to tell me exactly what plan the government has in detail to protect us from the fires we are facing in the Okanagan and all over the province.
Almost 300 fire today. Flooding, heat waves, storms, and other climate catastrophes are coming but where are the specific actions that B.C. will take to mitigate them, when will the actions be implemented, what resources are required, and which government ministry will be responsible?
The CPAS principles aren’t clear and the cost of protecting our communities and who will pay for it is not clear either.
Citizens are frightened. We smell the smoke, feel the heat, see the drought. We see the news from China, Europe, and Africa. We are anxious. We are informed. We understand the climate crisis. We expect our government to be working on real climate solutions.
This strategy is woefully lacking.
Lori Goldman, Penticton
