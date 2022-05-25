Dear Editor:
It was the perfect end to my Victoria Day. Acting upon the suggestion of my neighbour, I drove to Kelowna’s north end, hoping to see two owls roosting in a tree on Recreation Avenue.
From a respectful distance I watched the owls, perched in their tree and surveying the world around them. Two juvenile deer browsed at the base of the owls’ tree, enjoying the shade while partaking of the lush tall grass and vegetation.
Soon, I was joined by other people, phones in hand, enthusiastically taking pictures of the owls and deer, enjoying Kelowna’s urban forest at the north end of town.
I then looked at the property across the road — an open lot with small trees and various grasses growing on it. That lot sports an ubiquitous “In Your Neighbourhood” sign, announcing another highrise development in our city.
Between the new highrise and an already existing highrise, there is a strip of mature trees and greenery, home to birds and small animals and enhancing the quality of life in that part of Kelowna. Unfortunately this strip of trees will inevitably be destroyed as another highrise — the trademark of Mayor Colin Basran’s foolish and misguided obsession with “densification” — takes over our cityscape, changing it and removing more vestiges of green space and mature trees in that part of Kelowna.
Two weeks ago I attended a public hearing at which more than a dozen citizens voiced concerns about the loss of mature trees because of a Cambridge Avenue development. Despite our concerns, council, with the exception of Coun. Charlie Hodge, voted to destroy more than 20 mature trees.
Basran verbally chastised the presenters for not enthusiastically appreciating what Kelowna is doing to preserve its urban canopy.
Kelowna cannot afford to have the current city council continue to make decisions impacting the quality of our lives. Basran and the majority of council are infatuated with highrises. The destruction of neighbourhoods and urban green spaces matters little to them.
October’s civic election is fast approaching. I savour a wholesale change in civic leadership and the needs of residents being given consideration over the selfish demands of developers and city planners.
Bob Hayes, Kelowna