Can we put society back together after pandemic ends?
Dear Editor:
This pandemic revealed how science is not understood, nor conducive to instant gratification. We all want it to go away now but aren’t willing to do the work. We complain that it’s not over, and we whine about wearing masks and taking the vaccines that could end it. Who says it must make sense?
Why so many variants? Who’s producing them? Easy answer: we are. That’s how evolution works, and with viruses, it works at a pace faster than we’re used to. The virus wants to live, to reproduce, to continue being. It can’t do that by killing the host, but ensuring the host passes it on. With each change in hosts comes the possibility of evolving to the next variant. Hello, Omicron.
So people protest. Not in front of those making the laws, but on establishments required to enforce it. In retail outlets and restaurants, it is the minimum wage worker. At the hospital, it is those caring for us when we catch it.
Wouldn’t this be like protesting the car lots when seatbelt laws were put in place?
Of course, we have rights. And the protesters let us know it. This is nothing new. Back when, women were fighting to gain personhood under the law. That whole, right-to-vote thing. Followed by the Black population, and the First Nations. There were also fights for child labour laws and workers’ rights.
These protesters are fighting for the right to oppose public health measures, resulting in increased risk of getting COVID and prolonging the pandemic. This is not equal to those previously mentioned. It reeks of self-interest, which is definitely not the same as human rights. Doesn’t this endangerment inhibit the rights of the chronically ill to participate in society?
Are those abiding these rules and laws paranoid and suckers?
Perhaps they’re concerned for the community, and don’t want this to continue any longer than needed. Perhaps it’s the precautionary principle that social distancing is the best approach to keeping the virus from jumping hosts. As we get reports on the virus, we find science adjusting to new facts, which makes people suspicious. Science is like that; it adjusts what is true as the fuzzy comes into focus.
The divisiveness is venomous. It’s safer to speak about your politics, religion, or gender preference than anything related to the pandemic.
The ex-American president fueled this, igniting a new race war, and forming an anti-science and anti-democratic following. We live in a world full of doubts, which are so much easier to spread than truths.
People deny the vaccine because they don’t know what’s in it. I question how much research they’ve done into everything else they’ve ingested and rubbed on their body.
When the pandemic passes, what are we to become? Will the rifts heal, or is this separation the new norm?
This is but one aspect of what’s driving the world nuts right now. Our economy makes less sense, while the climate takes bites out of society. Democracies are shaky, and past atrocities are being unearthed. We are facing multiple crises, which can go one of two ways: A breakdown of all we’ve built leading to either chaos, or a better way of being.
Our generation makes the decision, and I hope it’s the one that leads to unity.
Darrin Fiddler, Kelowna
Kelowna will lose world-class status by tearing down history
Dear Editor:
Thank you Bob Hayes and Sharron J. Simpson for your excellent columns regarding preserving Kelowna history. What a disgrace that our city council cannot see the value in our history
We are truly becoming another boring city, not “world class,” when we do not pay homage to our forebearers.
World class is shown in the cities that attract visitors because they value their heritage and because they are interesting in their varied ages and styles of architecture, and don’t just consist of more cookie-cutter highrise, expensive condos.
We travel to (and spend money in) heritage cities to admire the preservation of their history.
Sally Bonshor, Kelowna
U.S. democracy currently not an example to follow
Dear Editor:
Western policy towards China shifted from thinking we could integrate the Chinese, to some paranoid containment policy, marked by suspicion about China’s intentions.
What we call containment, China calls encirclement, and our tariffs and trade sanctions as viewed as threatening.
In China’s view, the Second World War champion of the free world is today a diminished American hero from a bygone era and looks out of place in a rapidly changing 21st century.
In an effort of renewal, America leads the west in whipping up a bellicose rivalry with China — not only economic and military power, but to demonstrate on the world stage which system is superior at delivering stability, growth and innovation.
It will play out in everything, from trade, tech regulation, to vaccinations and space stations. President Joe Biden has already described this rivalry as “a contest.”
We should pause to remind ourselves that while Biden does a good job rallying the free world under the flag of democracy, America’s dysfunctional and divided country is a poor advertisement.
For all its good intentions, America’s racist and white privilege roots are still prevalent even after its 246 years.
America’s constitutional framework allows for home-grown extremism to ferment into a real existential threat with an improbable number of mass shootings and gun violence every year and the biggest income gap of all G7 nations.
In a drive-by appraisal, American-style democracy is not appealing to emerging countries shopping around for a government system to emulate.
What will happen in the 2022 U.S. midterms? If the GOP win both houses of Congress, there will be gridlock. The moderate wing of the Republican party will likely lose control to the vocal MAGA-loyalists and America could easily tumble into civil and political disorder, even violence.
A close 2024 presidential election will be vehemently contested, making it appear that democracy has failed — initiating calls for a strong authoritarian leader and perhaps the emergence of the unthinkable — an American Hitler.
Though it may attempt to, the U.S. is not likely to regain its earlier status. The best it can hope for is to sustain a block of like minded countries friendly to democratic values in the new 21st-century polycentric world order.
Whether the United States can do this will depend on whether it can first recover its sense of national purpose at home.
There is a lot of heavy lifting to do before they get there. The first test for them will come this year with the midterms. Canadians needs to prepare.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Whose claim about supportive housing can you believe?
On Page 1 of Saturday’s Daily Courier, the article on the opioid crisis (Paramedics swamped under OD calls) states that the municipal government claims Penticton has the most per-capita support housing units in the B.C. Interior.
Yet a letter from Norma Bates in Penticton in the same paper praises Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran in this respect while at the same time runs down Mayor John Vassilaki for his efforts in this area. Is someone playing politics here?
Brian Sutch, Vernon