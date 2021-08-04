How can we protect ourselves from unvaccinated?
Dear Editor:
Recently I was surprised to find out that someone we've been in contact with is unvaccinated. He didn’t tell us.
How do we protect ourselves from the unvaccinated in our community without stigmatizing them?
I, for one, don't want to be treated by a nurse or doctor in hospital who is unvaccinated.
Nor do I wish to sit beside someone like this in a theatre, a classroom or on a plane unless they have had a very recent COVID-19 test.
As things stand now, I have no way of knowing who is and isn’t vaccinated.
My only protection is to continue wearing a mask when I go out in public.
What rights does someone have if they become critically ill from exposure to an unvaccinated person?
Can they sue for damages? These are situations that will undoubtedly raise questions about what is and isn't lawful when people refuse to take measures to protect not just themselves, but others.
Heidi Garnett, Kelowna
Many Albertans vaccinated and make great guests
Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter as a response to Ken Read’s letter “Border should be closed to Albertans” (Aug. 3).
Being a high school social studies teacher in Alberta, I feel Mr. Read does not have his facts straight. Albertans still need to quarantine following a positive result of COVID-19 and this will not change until Aug. 16 when it will be strongly recommended that Albertans quarantine if they test positive.
According to Tourism Kelowna, there are appropriately 12,000 jobs created annually due to tourism, and visitors spending $337 million in local tourism businesses annually, creating a $1.25 billion total economic output.
I know there are many people upset with tourists from Alberta being in town during a pandemic but lashing out at a whole province when many Albertans are fully vaccinated like myself and my family is just not right when it creates so much economic impact on the Okanagan Valley.
Kelly Tomasson, Calgary
OK, there were good reasons for 10-day outage
Dear Editor:
Re: Power didn’t have to be cut to building for 10 days (Aug. 3).
Well, maybe it’s time for me to eat a bit of crow. More information was made known to me about why the power was turned of in our building. Too bad I wasn’t able to talk with this informant earlier.
With the evacuation happening so fast, who would have thought about turning off their stove burner (if they were on)? A suite fire could have happened once the pot cooked dry.
Also, I had forgotten about the damaged transformer. I was informed about the difficulty Fortis had to repair it. (first, the crane had to be removed so Fortis could gain access to the transformer, then, the area had to be deemed safe from falling debris so the Fortis crew could do the repair.)
A safety crew went from suite to suite in our building. If a stove was turned on, it could have been turned off on that inspection and then, maybe, the power could have been restored earlier.
I still think that there was a lot of unnecessary waste of food and fridges, repairs notwithstanding.
Time for a second helping of crow pie, I guess. Pass the ice cream!
Rory Fader, Kelowna
Ex-cop throws Capitol Police under the bus
Dear Editor:
Once again Bob Sherman has shown his true colours and allegiance to the GOP in his diatribe article about the Capitol Police. (Crocodile tears from U.S. police, Aug. 3).
He states the ‘’U.S. Capital Police are an embarrassment to law enforcement and are but another pawn in the never-ending clown show directed by the out-of-control left-wing Democrats.’’
He even goes further with his drivel saying that ‘’Not to be forgotten is the death of Ashli Babbit, the only person who died of violence in the protest. She was gunned down by a trigger-happy Capital police lieutenant and that the officer should be charged.’’
Except for the fact that the officer and others were only doing their jobs against the domestic terrorists attacking the Capitol — and oh yes, apparently he considers the four officers who have committed suicide since then, because of the trauma of that day, are just not worth mentioning.
The attack on the Capitol by the lunatic fringe, Trump fanbase, was a disgrace for the U.S. but showed how many lunatic, racist groups were involved — The Three Percenters, The Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Texas Freedom Force, and other self-described Nazis and white supremacists .
Sherman finishes with this: ‘’This may not mean much to Canadians and I understand that. However, as a U.S. citizen, this is all very disturbing to me.’’
All this is disturbing to Canadians too as it has been for the last four years since the megalomaniac orange buffoon was elected president and your country started its descent into the cesspool it has become.
Rick St. Martin, Lake Country
Letter writer was mean to anti-vaxxers
Dear Editor:
I didn’t realize until I read Greta Fader’s letter (Anti-vaxxers put rest of us in danger, Aug. 3) that people who have not or will not get vaccinated for COVID are such scoundrels and miscreants, not deserving to have a place on this planet.
This letter will go down as the most spiteful, hate-ridden bunch of excrement ever to grace the editorial pages of The Daily Courier.
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna
Taxpayers keep on paying for Trudeau’s errors
Dear Editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau keeps costing the taxpayer,
In his haste to have a French-speaking female as governor general, he didn’t properly vet Julie Payette who turned out to be caustic.
Now that she resigned and Mary Simon has replaced her, we get to pay one person to do the job and another to not for the rest of her life. It’s only millions of tax dollars wasted. What does he care?
What happened to holding an election every four years? Trudeau has no respect for tax dollars being wasted, he is now going to call an early election at a cost of millions because the polls show he might win a majority if he calls an election now in the midst of an upsurge in the pandemic, rather than wait until his four year term is up.
He’s not the feminist he tries to portray himself as. He forced Judy-Wilson Raybould out of her position as justice minister because she refused to give his friends at SNC-Lavalin a free pass.
He has been convicted of ethics violations numerous times with no punishment. This ski instructor, nightclub bouncer and substitute drama teacher is unqualified for the position of Prime Minister.
Now he is travelling across the country bribing taxpayers to vote for him with goodies out of the federal treasury, using borrowed money when he has already increased the national debt to over $1 trillion.
It might take a hundred years, but he will go down in history as the PM who bankrupted Canada.
If you don’t care that you saddle your grandchildren and those yet unborn with mountains of debt, go ahead and vote for the guy who is offering the most “free” stuff even if we can’t afford it.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country