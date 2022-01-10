Snow-clearing budget needs to be increased
Dear Editor:
I am extremely angry at how the city has handled keeping all roads and sidewalks clean, clear and safe during what is a known issue every year.
In situations where there is an overabundance of snow, there should be a contingency for emergencies.
One million dollars is not nearly enough to put aside for snow services annually. The city has greatly failed the citizens of Kelowna.
People all over are getting stuck in snow and even in their own houses because when the roads sometimes are cleared (please note the heavy emphasis on “sometimes”), people get snowbound as the crews barricade them in.
This is completely unacceptable. All roads, main roads and all others, all, need to be kept clear and free of snow, and sidewalks free and clear of snow, and under no circumstance should any residents be barricaded into their homes due to street clearing.
Get it together, Kelowna!
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Ward system will bring council closer to the people
Dear Editor:
As a long-time resident of Kelowna I am not happy with our current city council.
It seems to me that big-money developers, corporations and/or big government come into our city and lean on our present mayor and rubber-stamp councillors (Charlie Hodge being the lone exception) and basically get what they want. Long-time residents and seniors be dammed.
I realize Kelowna will grow and that is just progress, but when multiple 30-40 storey towers are being proposed and approved "all over town" maybe it's time to slow this down and look at what we are building and the kind of city we are going to end up with.
Our city is going to be Vancouver 2.0 the way we are being governed and I for one don’t like it or want to live in a city like Vancouver.
What is wrong with a more European looking city with five to six storeys maximum and some interesting architecture. Victoria comes to mind.
Part of the problem we have with our current city council is that the councillors elected do not represent any particular area in the city so that when a project is proposed, the residents do not have the option of contacting their neighbourhood elected representative and expressing their opinions.
If the elected representative was from that particular area, they would now be accountable to his/her constituents.
Our current city council may have worked well when Kelowna was a small town/city and there was more community and interaction from local politicians and the public. But things have changed and big money trumps "little people".
It’s time we have elected officials on our council who represent our interests in our neighbourhood, i.e. a ward system.
And by doing so there will be more grassroots input from residents as to what the long-term plan is for Kelowna to grow into.
Alan Smith, Kelowna
Mandatory vaccination policy needed
Dear Editor:
The following letter was sent to Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:
Please allow me to begin by thanking you and your governments for successfully initiating policies and practices that have had a measure of success in dealing with the coronavirus.
The job done so far deserves proper credit.
However, with that said, there is a significant concern that requires immediate action:
Mandatory vaccinations for everyone needs to be the policy for B.C. and Canada.
We have pandered to the minority of unvaccinated people long enough. You need to act and get on with a universal vaccination mandate. This is especially necessary for all school attendees and workers.
Vaccinations for all is essential to get a step up on COVID-19 and its known and unknown variants.
This would be a giant step forward for Canada and a big contribution to eventual world herd immunity. It worked for polio and other infectious diseases. It will also work to defeat the coronavirus.
Surely, we do not need another abundance of deaths to initiate this policy.
Also, we should not wait until our medical facilities are overrun by unvaccinated people and cause even more life-and-death operating room cancellations. Enough is enough.
The recent deaths of two youngsters in B.C. should be more than enough to convince you to implement a mandatory vaccination policy immediately.
Your action and response is respectfully requested as soon as possible.
Dave Grundy, Kelowna
Spouse on his own for clearing snow
Dear Editor:
Our roof has accumulated over 12 inches of snow. The other day I shovelled a three-foot wide strip around the perimeter of our low-pitch roof to reduce the possibility of ice dams forming.
Shovelling snow off the roof was only part of the job. Removing the resulting compacted snow that had been thrown down on the driveway, patio and porch extended the time and effort required to complete the task.
While I was clearing the packed-down snow off the patio, I heard a door open. I didn’t turn around because I thought my loving wife was intending to assist me. I called out over my shoulder, “I’m glad you’ve come out. I can really use your help!”
The response was derisive laughter that instantly conjured up visions of black cats, boiling cauldrons, corn brooms and weird pointy hats.
I twisted around to see what manner of creature had made that bone-chilling sound. Just before the backdoor slammed shut, I caught a glimpse of a frizzy, greyish-white ponytail. It looked awfully familiar! Then I noticed a bulging plastic bag on the steps, which I knew was to be tossed into our garbage can.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Grassroots must do more to fight climate change
Dear Editor:
World leaders met in 2021 to make a plan to tackle climate change, but committed to very little, certainly not enough to avoid catastrophic climate events in the near future, endangering all life on planet Earth in the long term.
The events in B.C. last summer and in November remind us that we are vulnerable. The citizens of the global south have experienced drought, starvation and rising waters for decades and now those events are moving to the north — to us.
It has become obvious that mitigating climate change is up to us at the grassroots level. Please monitor your own habits, reducing, reusing, repurposing, conserving water and energy use.
Divest of fossil fuels, support Indigenous efforts to protect the land and water, write to your MPs and MLAs encouraging them to make changes only governments can make, for instance in halting destructive mining and drilling operations.
We have to use less of Earth’s resources or there will be nothing left for future generations.
Karen Krout, Kelowna