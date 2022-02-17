Blockades happen because our leaders don’t listen anymore
Dear Editor:
The blockades are not about vaccines and human rights, they are a reaction to governments that no longer listen to the people.
We have become an authoritarian society with an electoral system that over the years has allowed our political leaders to transform Canada into a virtual dictatorship, constantly violating the rights and freedoms of the people, including our human right to have democratic governments.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inherited and embraced Stephen Harper’s political power-structure, and very quickly became another benevolent dictator, spending hundreds of billions of dollars, fighting COVID without research and consultation, while telling people the affairs of our government is none of our business.
Fixed election days are no longer fixed, election promises are designed to get the vote, not to serve the people, and national disasters are being used as opportunities to spend a lot of our money, while calculating how it could translate into more votes. Our prime minister and B.C. Premier John Horgan have amply demonstrated that, thanks to an uninformed and misinformed electorate, and their strategy is working. They each defied the laws of the land, and won an election spending our money to get our vote.
Trudeau’s reluctant response to illegal blockades of any kind anywhere in Canada, including the recent truckers’ convoys and blockades, should be no surprise. He is beginning to recognize the prospects of a civil uprising, much like the one south of our border.
That is also the real reason why he wants our guns, not because drug-dealing gangsters have turned our cities into public shooting galleries.
Trudeau’s defiant and corrupt actions and contempt for the people, is turning hard-working, tax-paying Canadians into criminals.
A multi-member proportional ballot would change that dramatically, but Harper and Trudeau are defying 37 million Canadians, denying us that ballot.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Bullies fighting for their freedom
Dear Editor:
“Freedom” unfortunately, has come to mean freedom for bullies, occupation and anarchy, freedom for the residents of Ottawa to be subjected to being spat upon, have masks ripped from their faces, freedom to hide from intimidation.
Convoy “members” claim to be family oriented. Were this true, they would be teaching their children by example the history and value of vaccination, instead of terrorizing others. No one, vaccinated, has been “forced” into unemployment.
It is obvious to me, as one who experienced polio, that those suggesting vaccination mandates are “scientifically unjustified” are woefully unlearned.
The Conservative Opposition has lept on this as the wedge issue they have been desperately seeking. Leader Candice Bergen cautioned MPs to not criticize this occupation, suggesting “Trudeau will wear this.”
The Conservative jealousy of the Liberal government has assumed fanatical proportions. Imitators of the American far-right should realize there’s nothing right about ignoring the well being of our fellow man. We’ve watched the Conservative Opposition fight every measure introduced to lessen child poverty, to assist seniors, CERB assistance (“paying people to not work,” Conservatives called it), while denying actual financial statistics and postulating views laden with distortion of fact.
Republicans advocate for the “freedom” of Americans to have only the medical care they have the ability to pay for, and the freedom of the disadvantaged to suffer the consequences of going without. They call that pesky portion of the population “the left.”
Think about it. We have lost more than 35,000 people to COVID-19 in Canada. Hideous as our own statistics are the U.S. with 10 times our population has had in excess of 900,000 deaths from COVID, more than 30 times our numbers.
There’s a reason for that. Eight of every 10 dollars spent on measures to protect Canadians came from our federal government. As well as free vaccines, $19.9 billion was provided to the provinces to fight the pandemic, a large part inexplicably unaccounted for — lives in some political arenas, seemingly, being expendable.
Canadian politicians spouting Republican mantra have enjoyed every advantage of our medical and educational system, all their lives, at taxpayer expense and still are.
Most interesting is the lack of originality from Conservative spokesmen. Someone has evidently written their “political drama” and “scientifically unjustifiable” lines, which are being repeated word for word from the interim leader in Parliament and on down the line.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Airport screeners need respect from employer
Dear Editor:
One of the biggest lessons the pandemic has taught us is that frontline workers are essential to our communities and economies; their work has given us a semblance of normalcy in uncertain times. Their sacrifices go unnoticed far too often, and their efforts are hardly recognized. It’s a basic principle, when good work is done and dedication exceeds expectations for the occasion, it deserves to be rewarded.
As you read this, workers in our community are fighting an uphill battle to secure a fair collective agreement. You may not have heard much about these frontline workers, nor, about their working conditions, but their story is not unlike the experience of many workers during the pandemic.
Their experience underscores the neglect common to all frontline workers, also highlighting the challenges working people face to earn a decent living for themselves and their families.
Imagine working in an environment where you’re exposed to a new virus, without access to personal protective equipment, without any improvements to your wages for two years, in uncertainty because a renewed collective agreement is nowhere in sight? And for most B.C. residents, it’s not hard to imagine the challenge of balancing household budgets due to rising costs of living and inflation.
This is the reality of screening officers across British Columbia’s airports. You may recall that screening officers were among the first workers to experience COVID-19. Despite the uncertainty and fear, screening officers continued working, putting themselves and their families at risk.
Like all other frontline workers, screening officers also lacked access to personal protective equipment, and continued working through COVID-19 outbreaks because their workplace could not be shut down.
How do we show our appreciation for their work, dedication and sacrifices? From the perspective of the IAM union, it’s easy; ensure screening officers have the right protections on the job, fair wages and job security.
The employer, a contractor for the federal government and paid for in part by public money, they’re demanding concessions on compensation and job security. This is not an employer on hard times, or one that’s suffered financially, it’s a large international corporation capable of giving screening officers a fair deal. Yet the federal government, which has granted them this contract is not placing any expectations on how Canadian workers should be treated.
These workers’ story is the story of many others across the country. We are still living in uncertain times; costs of living are increasing, and yet, employers are playing hardball, exploiting the circumstances to further exploit their workforce.
The employer is refusing to begin bargaining unless the union agrees to concessions. This is not bargaining, this is exploiting a situation where workers cannot go on strike. This is a call to the federal government to manage their contractor, and ensure workers are being treated fairly. This is a call to the community for support.
Dave Flowers, IAM&AW, Canada