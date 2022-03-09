Gas taxes hurting people and must be cut
Dear Editor:
The Greens must love it; the federal and provincial governments must be delighted. Why?
Gas prices at the pump, carbon taxes and PST and GST have gone up beyond the wildest dreams of those who think they can “save the planet” and government revenues are flooding in — without having to announce a tax increase.
Oh, but wait a minute carbon taxes are set to go up again in April — only another cent a litre.
One-third of the cost of gas is taxes, and GST is paid on the carbon tax, so that goes up, too.
Those who have electric cars or get around on e-bikes might be feeling quite smug.
However, everyone will be affected by the rising cost of oil and associated taxes as all our goods are shipped to our stores by trucks — and those cost increases will be passed on in all items we buy including groceries.
Despite the huge increase in revenues the BC NDP has stated that they will not reduce taxes.
This will hurt low-income people the hardest, but take money from every resident in B.C.
So think again Mr. Farnworth; it might be better to show some compassion and reduce some of those windfall taxes promptly.
Allison Budd, West Kelowna
Reduce reliance on oil by converting to ethanol, biofuels
Dear Editor:
I did some lobbying for Mohawk Oil in the 1980s.
The idea was to convert to ethanol and run vehicles, etc. on a clean, renewable fuel.
Brazil and Argentina converted to ethanol in the early 1970s to get away from dirty oil. They also got tired of dealing with OPEC and so the governments converted to a cleaner and renewable fuel. Smart move. But our own government has not converted because of taxes and the monopoly that oil companies have over them.
If we convert to ethanol, we would be free of dirty oil in our air. We would have a renewable and clean fuel and continue to use the vehicles we have now.
Electric vehicles have their place, but not as a total answer to air pollution and global warming. They race in auto sports with ethanol already.
Twelve per cent of the trucking in the United States is run on biofuel. If we convert to ethanol/biofuel, we would create a lot of jobs building and operating distilleries.
We need sugar beets at this latitude to make ethanol, so farming would take off. We could use wood waste from our forests, orchards, etc. as a source for ethanol. We could also use the pipelines, tankers, etc. to transport a clean fuel — if it spills, it would just evaporate.
We watch as oil prices go up due to the war in Ukraine and us buying Russian oil on the world market is absurd.
Maybe Brazil and Argentina are the smart ones getting off reliance of oil. Converting to ethanol/biofuel would be a more realistic answer to global warming than waiting for the masses to be driving electric cars.
There is hope. Contact your local MPs and MLAs and the ministers responsible and lobby for change. Late is better than never.
A.J. Seaman, Hedley
We must halt Russian brutality in Ukraine
Dear Editor:
In my 87 years on this planet I have seldom been so incensed as I am watching, in real time, the Russian state ruthlessly dismantle by sheer force of arms the sovereign nation of Ukraine.
As the world looks on, some 47 million souls are being brought under the heel of a dictator trained by and dedicated to the ideals and atrocious conduct of more than 75 years of repression in the much despised USSR.
Vladimir Putin, has learned his hateful skills well, unleashing a modern, well-equipped military assault against an ill-prepared neighbouring sovereign state with cavalier disregard for civilian casualties.
In response, the free world has decreed a Third World War must be avoided at all costs. All possible aid, short of any direct military troop movement, would be provided.
In dealing with Putin and his Russian regime, it was felt that severe sanctions were the most appropriate way to exert significant pressure on their economy without dangerous direct confrontation.
Many countries, including the United States, are participating in the process.
The U.S. was slow to cut off Russian oil imports, but has now done so.
Innocent civilians are dying as we safely contemplate the situation from afar. It’s time for our government, acting on our behalf, to work at halting or at least temporizing this catastrophe unfolding in the Ukraine.
God bless the Ukrainian people and their desperate struggle against naked aggression and tyranny.
Tom Linning, Penticton
COVID restrictions don’t violate the Charter of Rights
Dear Editor:
Many demonstrators against COVID-19 precautions in Canada do not seem to have read the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Section 1 of the Charter points out that our rights are “subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.”
Canadian courts have repeatedly accepted valid scientific evidence and allowed reasonable limitations on Charter rights and freedoms.
In a 2020 decision, a Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador judge indicated that while the COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-residents violates Section 6 of the charter, there was “a vast amount of evidence in support of the travel restriction and its effectiveness…” (Saskatchewan Law Review, Hopkins, Dec. 9, 2021), and the restrictions were justified under Section I of the charter.
In a Manitoba decision, the judge found that the government’s restrictions were based on “well-accepted public health consensus.” He indicated that the restrictions were not a violation of charter rights, rather, they were reasonable limitations on charter rights.
On the Canadian Bar Association’s website, I note “the decisions which have been released so far suggest that courts are continuing to defer to the government by upholding the emergency legislation implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A charter challenge of COVID restrictions began on Feb. 10 in Alberta. The court refused to grant an application to have a stay of health measures ahead of the hearing.
The group challenging the restrictions failed in a 2020 application to have a different judge issue a stay of restrictions. In that case, the judge found “the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to be real and refused to grant the emergency injunction, ruling the health measures were in the public's best interests.” (CBC, Feb. 10).
They may exist, but I have not heard of any court decisions that any Canadian government’s COVID precautions have illegally interfered with the charter rights of Canadians. I have not heard of court orders for the removal of such precautions. I have, however, heard of court decisions granting injunctions against different anti-precaution protest groups because their conduct was interfering with the rights of other Canadians.
Marie Sorge, Penticton
