It’s unfair to change height of building after bid awarded
Dear Editor:
I have been following media coverage of the controversy surrounding the current proposal by the developer for the former RCMP property on Doyle Avenue and feel compelled to offer comment.
It is my observation that the use of rhetoric and insinuations of personal agendas are unhelpful to forming a facts based opinion and are aimed at steering public opinion in one direction or another.
As a resident and taxpayer of Kelowna, I am interested in decisions made by the city being in the interests of the city.
That does not mean pleasing everyone, but it does mean making decisions and executing processes that are fair and leave the public with a perception of fairness.
So the question I pose is, whether the current proposal for the former RCMP site is fair to the taxpayers and the developers who bid or contemplated bidding under the terms of the bidding process set out by the city?
The essential facts as I understand them are:
— The city asked for proposals to build up to a 13-storey building on the city owned land, which would be leased to them.
— Kelowna awarded the bid.
— The developer subsequently made public a proposal that generally, was not well received for its design and although it met the 13-floor requirement, it did not meet the bylaw requirements in a number of ways. In particular, it was reported to be a doubling of the maximum allowable floorplate. (To a layman like me that translates to significantly increasing the square footage available for building.)
— The developer went back and revised the proposal addressing the floor-plate requirements and increased the number of storeys to 25.
I am not a developer, but common sense tells me that a property where you can build 25 floors is worth a lot more than a property which is approved for 13 floors, other things being equal.
Consequently, it seems straightforward that a process that leads to a building height change to 25 floors from 13 floors, without going through an open bidding process, would be unfair to the taxpayers and the developer community, and at minimum appears to result in unjust enrichment.
Hal Vatne, Kelowna
America can’t fend off Russia, China at the same time
Dear Editor:
U.S. President Joe Biden says America must lead the new world order. He has escalated the Russian proxy war by sending more military arms to Ukraine and rattles American sabres at China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.
But America is no longer the superpower it was. Today, China is its peer economic and technological competitor and Russia is a peer military competitor.
Together they make a powerful adversary against America’s fading global preeminence. In this 21st-century world, America must learn to make accommodations — if we are to have world peace.
The fact it takes two emerging empires to challenge the American colossus is testimony to America’s size, veracity and achievements. Eventually every empire falls and is surpassed.
America’s exceptionalism and belief, it stands taller and sees further than anyone else, refuses it to go quietly into the night. With over 800 military bases around the world, America routinely practices regime change in any country that resists, under the pretext of human rights and democracy.
Since 1905, the U.S. has invaded 83 countries.
Reports say the indebted American hegemon can no longer afford the costly unilateralism of the past. Biden must go around and ask, even strong-arm, vassal NATO states into helping build NATO into a global military alliance to contain China and Russia.
Pentagon officials admit that America would be hard pressed to conduct a two-front war. But military planners suggest that given the strength of Europe’s NATO allies, America could leave them to deal with Russia, while it focuses on the conflict in the Pacific.
Both China and Russia refuse to be held back from what they see as historic destiny.
“Canada is not ready to face this new world,” warns a report called National Security Strategy for 2020s. Canada’s slow response about Huawei put allies on edge and collaboration with China, in areas of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum computing, are particularly sensitive and require sensible consideration.
It recommends Canada beef up it military footprint in the Arctic to counter Russia and establish a naval base on Baffin Island.
Domestically, Canada must contend the rise of the far-right in both Canada and the U.S.
The report also warned of U.S. democratic backsliding if Donald Trump or someone like him comes back in 2024, which is not far-fetched. Does the U.S. stay in NATO? Does the U.S. become unpredictable? Will rising food and fuel prices cause civil unrest?
Canadians should prepare, the sound of war drums can be heard and dark clouds gather on the horizon.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Seniors in homes need more music
Dear Editor:
On June 5, B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie gave a presentation at Penticton’s Okanagan College campus as part of Seniors' Week 2022.
For those who reside in full-care facilities, I think it should be mandatory to include the following two questions on the intake form that the resident’s designated family member fills out:
1. What are/were some of your family member’s favourite songs and types of music?
2. Will you be providing a music system? e.g. CD player & CDs, radio, iPod loaded with favourite songs and earbuds, etc.
I think it would be wonderful if CBC Radio produced a one-hour daily music program tailored to seniors in their 70s and up who are unable to play their own music.
Perhaps someone like singer-songwriter Jann Arden would be interested in hosting it; her father had dementia, and her mother had Alzheimer's. Or perhaps CBC producers could choose seven hosts, with each person hosting one episode per week.
In the 2014 documentary Alive Inside, filmmaker Michael Rossato-Bennett chronicled the experiences of seniors who have been revitalized through the simple experience of listening to music. The full documentary can be viewed on YouTube.
In the documentary, Dr. Bill Thomas, gerontologist, was asked why all residents don't have their own personal music. He replied: “What we’re spending on drugs that mostly don’t work, dwarfs what it would take to deliver personal music to every nursing home resident in America … In today’s really crazy system, I can sit down and write out a prescription for a thousand dollar a month antidepressant, no problem. Nobody asks any questions.
“If I want to provide a person with a $40 personal music system, that will take a lot of work, because personal music doesn't count as a medical intervention.
“The real business, trust me, is in the pill bottle … We haven’t done anything, medically speaking, to touch the heart and soul of a patient."
Many care homes have a sound system and/or CD players. An ideal time to play music to all residents would be during the dinner hour. Play a variety of songs.
Care homes are wasting a golden opportunity to help their residents in this regard. It’s not uncommon for residents who have few to no visitors to be left alone for large parts of the day, with no one to engage them in conversation, or play them music.
In 2017, I learned of a Kelowna care home that offered every resident the use of an iPod and earbuds, funded by a benefactor. For family members who wished to participate, they were required to download a playlist for the resident.
David Buckna, Kelowna