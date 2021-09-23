Dear Editor:
The good thing I can see from this election is that the re-elected Liberal minority government has weakened the footing of the Conservatives and the NDP in parliament, giving them less room to oppose Liberal legislation or threaten non-confidence votes.
Liberals held what the seats they had and were given a clear preference for their platform by voters and now can use this mandate to squeeze the opposition by saying clearly Canadians want us to work together.
Before the election, the Conservatives and NDP used their leverage in House committees to press the Liberals on several fronts, objecting to spending measures, investigating the WE charity and calling for unredacted documents related to the two scientists from the high security disease laboratory, among other things – but, clearly, delay and obstruction is not working together.
I disagree that this election result was the status quo. The biggest winner in this election is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It appears that nothing has changed, but everything has changed. The seats are the same, but the dynamics are entirely different.
Now, if there is another election in 18 months, we’ll be sure to realize then, the cause is opposition’s refusal to co-operate and work together for all Canadians.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna