‘Therapists’ don’t need qualifications in B.C.
Dear Editor:
Did you know that in the province of B.C., anyone can open shop as a therapist with no education and no qualifications?
Crazy, right?
A quick Google search revealed this in a Dec. 16, 2019 CBC story: “She discovered that while psychologists are regulated in B.C., counsellors and therapists aren’t — literally anyone can call themselves a therapist, and they don’t have to follow defined standards of practice or face discipline for misconduct.”
Right now, operating as “therapists” people are charging huge fees for a service they are not properly qualified to perform.
Children struggling with divorce, anxiety and depression are being taken to “therapists” by worried parents who do not know that this legal loophole exists and are putting their trust in people they think are mental health professionals, when they, in fact, are not.
People are potentially being subjected to non-ethical conduct and conflict of interest. Or potential bias due to the “therapist’s” previous line of work.
No confidentiality protection. Potential abuse of power. Potential manipulation of small children in custody battles.
No one is monitoring this. It’s not illegal. There is no bylaw, so the city will tell you to call the RCMP. The RCMP can’t really do anything about something that isn’t illegal.
These businesses sometimes don’t have business licences. Without a licence, you can’t file a complaint with the BBB.
It is so concerning to me that our youngest and most vulnerable members of society are potentially at risk when they are in emotional turmoil from divorce or suffering depression or anxiety.
If someone claims they are a “practitioner” on their website, please investigate. No one is ensuring these places are legit, so it is up to you to do your due diligence and check the credentials of your “therapist.”
The public needs to know that right in your town, a clinic like this could be operating right now. So be aware!
It’s high time to get this loophole closed and some new regulations in place. Children going through divorce have a hard enough time. They don’t need this situation on top of it.
Shawna Linn, Kamloops
Read your home security system contract carefully
Dear Editor:
I am writing to share a warning about home security systems.
My parents lived in the same home in Kelowna since 1967. My mom passed away in September. My dad had a small stroke in January, and has recently moved into an assisted living facility, and is doing well.
Approximately one year ago, someone came to their home and sold them a home security system that included emergency pendants. The system has worked well, and they used the system more than once to get medical aid.
As dad is now selling his home, I contacted ADT by Telus to cancel his home security contract. I was informed their five-year contract still has 47 months to be paid out in full. While the sale of his house will allow him to pay this out, I want to make others aware: read the fine print and understand what you are signing. I know if my parents had understood this they would not have signed up, as they were already considering moving from their home.
Dave Ritchie, Penticton
Poilievre’s code words dangerous to Canada
Dear Editor:
Pierre Poilievre’s role as a disruptor is cultivated. The idea of someone going to Ottawa to bring elites to their knees has appeal. But unlike Doug Ford’s blue-collar persona, Poilievre is a member of the Ottawa elite and a Conservative insider for the last 20 years. This obvious contradiction doesn’t seem to bother supporters.
Of course, Poilievre has no detailed plan. He doesn’t need one. He connects with disenchanted Canadians using code words and phrases like “gatekeepers,” stick-it-to-the-man tough-talk, and claiming the Bank of Canada governor will walk the plank.
This fits well with the I’m-not-going-to-take-it-anymore crowd today. He promises more freedom in one of the freest country in the world, a new unregulated cryptocurrency financial world and boasts connections to the anti-government Freedom convoy.
Polls tell him code words like gatekeepers resonate among the conspiracy-loving demographic that’s now angry at the soaring cost of living and growing income inequality. Their frustration is amplified by social media, has become fuel for conspiratorial sub-plots, easily spun by manipulators, like the new breed of populist politicians, of which Donald Trump is the vanguard.
Poilievre’s campaign is running against government. Harm will result from his promises, which threaten our institutions with misinformation and conspiratorial consternation. Just as Donald Trump threatened America’s institutions.
Compared to the other conservative leadership candidates, Poilievre’s campaign is a well-oiled machine, steered by competent Conservative operatives from the Stephen Harper days. If Poilievre wins, what does that say about Canada’s Conservative party?
That angry and anti-government Canadians who borrow ideology and tactics of the far-right American conservative movement have taken control of the party.
CSIS has warned us that the Freedom convoy had direct ties with American far-right extremists and Republican politicians. CSIS says far-right extremism is a bigger threat to Canada then a foreign invasion landing on our shores. We can only hope that Conservatives will come to their senses.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Proposed new names for BC Liberal party
Dear Editor:
At the B.C. Liberal convention in Penticton (June 11) delegates approved a process to potentially change the party's name by the end of the year.
It's about time. The B.C. Liberal Party cut official ties with the federal Liberals years ago. Everybody knows the BC Liberals are liberal in name only.
Since the name Conservative Party of British Columbia is already taken, here are five possibilities:
1. B.C. New Conservative Party. 2. B.C. New Social Credit Party. 3. People’s Party of B.C. 4. B.C. RepubliCanuck Party, or, to try to confuse NDP voters: 5. NCP (the No Christy Party)
David Buckna, Kelowna