Don’t give up fight against COVID now – the musical
Dear Editor:
My wife and I watched the movie the other night. When Cohen’s music started to play, we closed our eyes and the world seemed like such a serene place. I thought that I would use his melody and my words to help us realize what is important in life. You would not want to hear me sing it. I have supplied some thoughts. You sing them.
Now I know that you have had it rough
You feel that you have had enough
That’s really why I write this letter to ya
The virus seems to go on and on
And you all wish it would be gone
So all of you can sing out “Hallelujah”
“Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
But you must be strong and not give in
You have what it takes to get the win
And leave this terrible scourge right behind ya
Take this time for family and friends
Stay close to each other until this ends
And once again you can all shout “Hallelujah”
Chorus
One message that rings loud and clear
You must cherish hope and not grip fear
For your whole lives they lie before ya
So you must unite to fight this bug
So wear a mask and no more hugs
So soon you can all sing “Hallelujah”
Chorus
The things you treasure are not your phones
It matters not how much you own
It matters most how many really love ya
So delight that you can always know
Friends and family care for you so
You’ll soon be shouting “O Hallelujah”
Chorus
Jim Jenkins, Kelowna
Vaccinated people should have no fear of the unvaccinated
Dear Editor:
It wasn’t long ago that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians that he would not allow the vaccinated to be put at risk by having them sit beside the unvaccinated on an airplane. We are now in an environment where mandatory vaccines supported by vaccination passports are the rage.
I was under the impression being vaccinated greatly reduced the risk of catching COVID, albeit nothing is ever 100% foolproof. Notwithstanding, even if a vaccinated person catches COVID, it is much less likely to induce serious illness or be fatal.
At least that’s what we were told.
My concern is if the vaccinated are really as protected as we possibly can be, why should we worry about the person next to us?
Even if the person next to us is unvaccinated as has COVID — odds are he/she doesn’t — we, the vaccinated are unlikely to catch it; he is of no great threat to us, only to himself and others who remain unvaccinated.
The bottom line is that individuals must remain free to make choices for themselves and their families, for better or for worse, and be left alone. The state has no right to mandate what people put into their bodies, including vaccines.
Furthermore, the state has no right to destroy peoples’ lives and livelihood if they refuse to be vaccinated.
For the sake of argument, if the vaccinated are at risk from the unvaccinated, could it be that the vaccines are ineffective and this whole process has been a catastrophic waste of time and public money.
Surely this isn’t the case. Our health bureaucrats would never be so egregiously wrong or misleading, or would they?
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
People on fixed incomes will pay price for climate change
Dear Editor:
While politicians and bloated bureaucrats jet to Glasgow on taxpayers’ dimes for COP 26, enjoying luxury hotels and fine dining while they pontificate on how to make the little people pay for their grandiose plans on saving the environment, I couldn’t help but think how screwed those of us on fixed incomes or those just making ends meet are.
With escalating carbon taxes increasing the costs on driving, heating our homes and every product we purchase that needs to be transported, we are witnessing runaway inflation. Dairy products are expected to rise 8-14% and meat prices have reached ridiculous levels.
So now, with the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse, we are seeing municipalities looking at huge tax increases. It’s almost unconscionable that our political leaders are putting the economic boots to us at this time after going through the last two very difficult years.
But, you know who won’t be impacted? Those politicians and bureaucrats with indexed raises and pensions. Oh, and don’t forget those billionaires flying other billionaires into space for kicks.
Andy Richards, Summerland