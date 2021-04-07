Kind acts will be passed forward
Dear Editor:
It's been an interesting week for us. First someone ahead of my wife in the Tim Hortons drive-thru (you can't dine in, you know) paid for her tea and bagel . Then, this Easter Sunday morning, we received a phone call from the short-stay unit at Cottonwoods.
Would we like to have face time with my 97-year-old mother-in-law?
We opted for a simple phone call. The nurse on duty used her own phone to connect us for a chat.
We have had very little contact with our loved one since before Christmas after a fall resulting in a broken femur and subsequent surgery.
The staff nurse gave us a real respite from all the anxieties of the lockdown.
Thank you to both of these people for their unsolicited charitable acts. So pass it on everybody. We plan to.
Stanley J. Thompson, West Kelowna
Basran jumps vaccine queue
Dear Editor:
That Mayor Colin Basran of Kelowna, age 43, has received the COVID-19 vaccine because he is a “health-care sector volunteer,” due to him volunteering in the Kelowna General Hospital coffee shop for more than a year, helping to raise money for the KGH Foundation and/or that he has hosted an annual golf tournament that raised nearly $100,000 to support patient care at KGH is an outrageous distortion of what it means to be a front-line health-care worker in the fight against this pandemic.
This needs to be called about for it is and that is a politician jumping to the front of the queue because they think they are special.
Based on this alone, Basran has lost whatever credibility he might have had.
Gordon Swaters, West Kelowna
Albas recognizes how bad gov’t is
Dear Editor:
Re: Hard to hold government to account when the details are kept hidden, Dan Albas column, April 6.
No government should operate like this one does. No moral compass, no transparency, no accounting, no records, no plans, no honesty, no respect for Parliament, no respect for citizens who hold different points of view on any subject. Blatant buying of votes with outrageous, uncontrolled spending and spending targeting Liberal voters.
Brain washing of our children through Justin Trudeau appearing at WE Day, glad-handing and acting like a kid cavorting or high fiving to show how “woke” he is.
Thanks for the continuous questions on integrity in government. It is good because Dan Albas also gets coverage in the local paper The Daily Courier, so the message gets to those willing to read it.
Unfortunately, there is no comparable major media support for the Conservative view; they simply fawn on the progressive, socialist, admirer, and copier of the government of Communist China.
Until the major media realize what a charlatan we have in charge of an undisciplined, shoddy, often incompetent, group of inept ministers, we will have to suffer the inevitable consequences. Those consequences have included the additional loss life due to COVID-19 and possibly of democracy. A sad period in Canada’s history!
Fitting commentary for Easter, the Death of Jesus,
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
Virus deniers are dangerous
Dear Editor:
So there’s another ignorant, defiant writhing body of revellers, once again at a ski hill (Big White). Hard to fault John Horgan about “young ones” this time.
However, there are plenty of old ones to go around, too — all “those middle-aged and up anti-maskers/anti-vaxxers rallies. One guy, about 60, gave a shy, disdainful little wave, presumably to all of us who care about the health of our society.
I wonder if those ralliers think all the bodies from the Spanish Flu were also hoaxes, and whether they would even invite Typhoid Mary to their groups, because she, of course, was also a hoax.
There are the American-influenced defiant ones (“you can’t tell me what to do”), then there are the hoaxy, conspiratorial ones, and most annoying of all (at least to me) the magical thinkers.
The Pope, on his recent COVID-defying trip to Iraq, inspiring masses of the great unmasked, said everything would be all right, as he’d prayed hard; so no one would get sick. Maybe we could get him to pray for us in Canada. Oh, wait, we don’t need him; we can ask that middle-aged woman in Abbotsford, saying that full-body worship at those three disputed churches was safe, as God wouldn’t let COVID happen.
Though we now have several new varieties of the virus, it seems we still have the same old varieties of dangerous flaunters and deniers.
Joy Lang, Penticton
Columnist left out assault detail
Dear Editor:
Jim Taylor in his April 3 column (To those who live their lives in fear) reveals that a criminal named George Floyd was killed by a white policeman. Who would have guessed?
In the beginning of his article, Taylor mentions that an older Asian woman going about minding her own business in New York City was knocked down by an unknown man who kicked her in the stomach and stomped on her face.
He failed to mention that the assailant was a Black man, as many of us observed on the local TV news. I wonder if Taylor hoped the general assumption would be that the villain was a white man.
Fred B. Woodward, Kelowna