Kelowna needs to cap population until infrastructure can get caught up
DEAR EDITOR:
When a city is overpopulated, the ratio of available resources to the number of people sharply decreases. There simply is not enough to go around, because there are too many people for the goods, services and necessities, such as food, water, shelter, health care (e.g. doctors, hospital beds, care homes), currently available.
There have been cities in the world that have put a cap on their population.
Can/will Kelowna do the same until everything else catches up? The infrastructure has not caught up to the population explosion. There are not enough doctors or nurses. The hospital is at capacity. Health-care workers are burnt out and leaving. (Recently spent seven and a half hours in the Emergency department and talked to the poor, burnt out, stressed-out nurse there, who told me ”I am leaving Kelowna.”
Our infrastructure desperately needs improvement. Roads such as Benvoulin, Springfield, Enterprise, Cooper, etc., should all be widened with right and left hand turning lanes lengthened.
Measures to effectively put a cap on Kelowna’s growth need to be implemented until we can meet the needs of our existing population.
So please, mayor and councillors, think of the consequences of over population. Think of the existing people here now, and how this density is negatively impacting their lives. We know you think highrises and increased population is the ideal, but are you thinking of anything else other than increased revenue to the city? A cap wouldn’t be forever, but just for now.
Linda Knowles, Kelowna
Stop demonizing Harper, Trudeau’s the real enemy
Dear Editor:
Would you be so kind to your readers to consider a respite for your subscribers. This would be in the form of not publishing letters written by the Lawrences which in one form or another vilify Stephen Harper. It is getting rather “old hat.”
There is a new target in town and his name is Trudeau. This spineless believer in Davos, cringes at the thought of encountering a protester, and hides in the Gatineaus. His other gambit is kneeling in a cemetery with a teddy bear in hand, looking ever so greased. Come on folks it is time to let Harper go and pick on a new target.
Barry Cochrane, Kelowna
Like Hitler, Trudeau’s taking your guns away
DEAR EDITOR:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just banned vetted and licenced firearms owners from buying, owning and selling handguns in Canada, while he has done nothing to stop the flow of firearms across our borders, nor has he interfered with our armed and drug-dealing criminals from plying their illegal drug trades in our schools, our parks and our streets.
Our safe residential neighbourhoods have become public shooting galleries.
Back in the real world, one of the first things Adolf Hitler did after gaining control over the German parliament during the early 1930s was to ultimately ban and confiscate all firearms.
That made it a lot easier for him to control the German people, and to prevent them from stopping the atrocities he committed prior to and during the Second World War, arguing, like Trudeau, that it was done in the interest of public safety.
The people in the Ukraine are more fortunate. Most of the men have, or have had, military experiences, as volunteers, or served time in the regular armed forces, and today have a realistic possibility of becoming a free and democratic society.
What Trudeau is doing is attempting to disarm Canadians, while he is busy transforming Canada into a Cuban-style socialist dictatorship, where only the police and the military have firearms.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna