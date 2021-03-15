Only 2 blocks of Bernard should close
Dear Editor:
While I support closing two blocks of Bernard Avenue from the lakefront to Pandosy so that the concentration of restaurants can expand into the street, I am unhappy the proposed summer closure will continue for an additional two blocks. Last’s year’s trial was an empty disaster benefiting no one.
Late last summer, I spoke to just under 30 businesses along the 400-500 blocks. The city claims two-thirds are in support of the closure, however, my findings were the opposite.
After meeting with the person in charge of the project, the predicted outcome became obvious. The city’s directive was to develop ideas for street animation, and debating the merit of the closure felt anecdotal.
What sets Kelowna apart from comparisons to Vancouver or Whistler is the extreme heat throughout the summer. Restaurants provide umbrellas but the otherwise blacktop roadway with no canopy, trees or grass is uncomfortable. Checkers, ping pong and street music is not going to create vibrancy.
Property owners along Bernard paid a substantial amount of money to build the successful Vegas-wide sidewalks that provide ample room for people and seating. The vehicle traffic is slow-moving and has access to convenient parking that many businesses rely upon. This design is well-balanced to provide convenience, visibility and security both day and night.
Michael Neill, Mosaic Books, Kelowna
Strip clubs have moved to city beaches
Dear Editor:
We’re glad there are no strip joints anymore in Kelowna.
Oh! Wait a minute. Yes there are! The public beaches! So unfortunate. Now happy couples and families have to attend a strip joint just to enjoy the Okanagan sun and fun.
Women? Would you wear a thong in your kitchen while cooking for friends and family. What is really going on here? Do you not think men can already see your physical beauty? Or is life just a meat market, with no thought for inner beauty?
As wonderful as physical beauty is, is it not only a part of a healthy relationship? If you would not wear a thong while cooking in your kitchen, they why wear it on a beach for everyone to see — not just your partner?
Would a little less revealing bathing suit not allow you to swim and enjoy the day without stressing yourself by constantly tugging at your suit in vain to try and make it cover more of your body, and stressing so many other people nearby who choose not to go to strip joints, who want to see only their partner naked in private?
Women, would you be uncomfortably distracted if most men on the beach — hunky or not — were wearing thongs? Would you wonder if your partner in a thong was trying to attract all the women on the beach?
Could you relax and enjoy the fun and sun? Oh! And in the cooler weather — those spray-on tights! Hmmm. Men in tights?
Men? Please tell your partners how you really feel. Do you need a trophy woman wearing a thong — exposing herself, not just to you, but to every other man on the beach — to prove you are a man, or are you a well-rounded, intelligent, healthy being who would love a partner who is attractive to you, inside and out, and who cares about the well being of all.
Please, no strip joints on public beaches.
Laurel and Mike Dewitt-Ward, Kelowna
Four-plexes will worsen parking woes
Dear Editor:
The theory that people wanting to live downtown won’t have cars is sorely flawed. Most drive to work from the street, where they park.
Garages for the same boring style of four-plexes being built are useless for parking. There’s not enough room in an alley for a larger vehicle to get at an angle to enter the garage. Many are large trucks and park on the street, with much jockeying for parking spaces. Many units’ garages are used for storage.
One developer of a four-plex used good sense and paved parking space so any style of vehicle can park behind their units. Could others not use the same good sense?
Mayor Colin Basran said RU-7 zones are an “opportunity for residents to reduce reliance on their cars to meet their daily needs.
“I acknowledge that this transition and behaviour change will take time, so each RU7 unit is required to provide one stall of parking on-site,” Basran said.
People with more than one vehicle can park on the street, the mayor said, adding “for any residential areas where on-street parking becomes a challenge, a petition process is in place, governed by Council Policy No. 366, that allows an area resident to request the addition of time-restricted parking.”
We paid $60 for parking two vehicles in our time-restricted parking area and now have to park one in the alley. Those with duplexes, carriage houses and suites already lack somewhere to park their second vehicle.
Dixie Styner, Kelowna
New escape route possible for Glenrosa
Dear Editor:
It was recently announced the Regional District of Central Okanagan has received funding to improve fire evacuation routes for the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.
For Upper Glenrosa residents the current escape route is a bone jarring, vehicle destroying, 40-kilometre adventure into tinder dry forests.
Even new funding to upgrade and maintain the current Jack Pine route will not overcome the basic problem that the route is too long and residents fleeing fire are asked to rush into a fire hazard.
There is a much shorter and safer potential. At roughly 4.8 km on Upper Glenrosa Road, there is a right hand turn (before the cattle guard). At the turn, a new road veering to the left (so going south) could connect with the Okanagan Connector near the Trepanier exchange. The proposed four- to five-kilometre route would be through a valley so no big hills to deal with. This short exit route would be very accessible to emergency vehicles if needed.
I think a significant chunk of any funding the regional district receives should be allocated to exploring this Trepanier road connection. It would be more responsive to the needs of residents at a lower cost.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna
B.C. needs a species at risk act
Dear Editor:
In the past, British Columbia has served as an example of how carefully protected area planning can and should be applied.
However, there are still key zones, such as the Okanagan region, that should be prioritized to safeguard wildlife both now and in the future.
World Wildlife Fund Canada used the best available science and data to document how well Canada’s ecosystems, wildlife habitats and natural carbon stores are (and are not) protected, and then identified where new protected areas could provide maximum benefit for wildlife and for slowing climate change.
They found that across Canada, major opportunities to protect habitat and combat climate change are being overlooked.
Half of Canada’s monitored species are in decline, by a staggering 83%, and even wildlife protected under Canada’s Species at Risk Act are failing to recover.
Wildlife simply can’t survive with increasingly degraded or destroyed habitats. They need to find food, mate, migrate and raise their young. Climate change will only makes matters worse.
High numbers of at-risk species are found in areas where there are many human pressures. One of their top five areas of concern is the Okanagan Valley.
Unlike six other provinces and the United States, which shares trans-boundary and migratory species with B.C., British Columbia has no stand-alone endangered species legislation.
Many B.C. residents and conservation groups feel that it is time to protect B.C.’s most vulnerable species with a stand alone Species at Risk Act, rather than a set of vague or voluntary guidelines.
B.C. now has 43% of its assessed species at risk of extinction so time is of the essence if we want to ensure that our children and grandchildren are able to enjoy what we have taken for granted.
Jane Weixl, Vernon
Forestry practices must change
Dear Editor:
Taryn Skalbania (Timber supply review has big effect on lake, letter to the editor, March 11) highlights the problems logging may be creating for water management in the Okanagan.
Forest management as it’s practised in this part of B.C. (and likely elsewhere) is not sustainable. All the effort that went into developing the Land and Resource-use Management Plan for the Okanagan Shuswap seems to have resulted in the forest industry being given carte blanche to carry on logging without regard to other users of the forests.
Cut blocks of over 300 hectares are not uncommon, what protected areas have been established are in danger of becoming isolated islands as logging continues up to their boundaries, streams and riparian areas have been cut over in places, and no one seems to be monitoring impacts on biodiversity, recreation, and other services the forests provide.
Old growth is being replaced with plantations, essentially.
The public has opportunity to comment on the current review of the Annual Allowable Cut in the Okanagan Timber Supply Area, as the contributor noted. Everyone should make it known to this government that forest management as now practiced cannot be allowed to continue.
Rick McKelvey, Penticton
COVID shows need for safety net overhaul
Dear Editor:
The World Bank says the size of the COVID-19 bail-out dwarfs the 2008 sub-prime bail out. This time governments bailed out citizens instead of banks.
I think Canadians are sophisticated consumers of news and intuitively understand that the confusion in the beginning about the pandemic, the fears we all felt during its peak and now the bumpy vaccine rollouts as we turn the corner are common in every country.
Nobody living has ever dealt with a once-in-100-years pandemic before, nor does anyone really know when life will gets back to normal, even with a vaccine.
That mistakes were made is human, but overall, at least here in Canada, there were more right than wrong decisions made. The economy remains strong, and even as we tumbled into our second year of COVID, we seem to have attained a certain comfort level with all the ambiguity.
Analysis shows the reach of government has been greatest in living memory. Record numbers claimed support — over 60% of those who got help during the pandemic had never received any type of government assistance before.
Unlike the 2008 bank bail-out, the COVID bail-out went to individual workers and households, this exposed systemic vulnerabilities in certain labour groups and highlighted Canada’s antiquated social assistance programs — a system designed to fit a certain type of mid-skilled worker that in our fast changing modern digital world is now rare.
Our social assistance system was already showing signs of strain even before the pandemic. The undeniable effectiveness of the Liberal’s COVID relief package in abating economic paralysis during the lockdown has set the stage among social scientists for a reworking of Canada’s social assistance safety net. And it’s about time.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
