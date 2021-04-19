Stroke turned our world upside down
Dear Editor:
I found the two-page story on The Future of Stroke Care in Saturday’s paper to be bittersweet for me.
I will donate in memory of my dad, and also with the hope that the fundraising will continue to help others get the help they need to recover.
My dad had a stroke Feb. 23, 2006. He got the buster drug, which I believe saved his life, but he was still left with paralysis on his dominant side.
I was fortunate to be able to spend every day of the last 10 months of his life with him.
Like Rachel Skinner, my dad’s stroke turned our world upside down.
I can understand the statement in the story: “Still one of the most deadly and debilitating medical crises of our time.”
My dad went from a very active man to needing assistance to get out of bed, literally, overnight.
The late Dr. David Novak was exemplary in his care of my dad, but unfortunately the effects of his stroke were lasting.
He didn’t want to live in a body that no longer worked for him. Imagine going from playing tennis in the 55+ Games to needing help to stand up and take steps.
He was scheduled to go to rehab early in the new year, when enough staff were back from holidays, but unfortunately he lost his battle on Christmas morning of 2006.
It wasn’t until his autopsy that we found out that he died from a large blood clot in one of his lungs — the result of being so sedentary because of the paralysis.
I will always miss my dad and I remember him as the vibrant and strong man that he was before his stroke.
This article showed me that whether you’re 74 or 47, it can happen to you.
Heather Jackson, Okanagan Falls
Trudeau cabinet ignores China’s Holocaust
Dear Editor:
In June of 1939 the MS St. Louis arrived in Canada carrying 937 Jewish refugees seeking safe haven from Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.
Following Cuba and the United States, Canada rejected the MS St. Louis and her refugees.
The St. Louis passengers were finally permitted to land in western European countries rather than return to Nazi Germany.
Notwithstanding, 254 St. Louis passengers were killed in the Holocaust.
On Jan. 24. of 1939 Liberal MP Pierre Gauthier issued a remarkably callous statement downplaying the need for Canada to do something about the situation
citing Canada’s economic interests.
Gauthier stated, “No doubt the systematic persecution endured by the Jewish race in Germany and Austria is bound to move us to pity, but precisely, the Dominion government does not want this problem to grow into the question of sentiment. Both wisdom and properly understood charity require the government to look first after the well-being of our Canadian population”.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his entire cabinet made a conscious decision to abstain from voting on a Conservative motion to recognize as genocide the Chinese Communist Party’s crimes against the Uyghur minority group.
It is noteworthy that Liberal backbenchers participated freely resulting in a unanimous 266-0 vote.
Although a non-binding motion the vote clearly demonstrates where the majority of elected parliamentarians stand when it comes to China’s conduct, it should be clear to everyone that the actions Chinese Communist Party are shockingly reminiscent of the Holocaust.
To their shame, Canadian politicians, in this case Liberal politicians dismissed the urgency of the Nazis’ persecution of Jews out of their naivete regarding Hitler’s regime.
Similar equivocation towards the seriousness of the Uyghurs’ plight is being displayed today by Trudeau and his cabinet who consistently pledge to extinguish hate wherever it persists.
What happened to never again?
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
Ask Canucks if COVID is a real virus
Dear Editor:
I would love to see Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green and players Bo Horvat and JT Miller call out former anthem singer Mark Donnelly, along with the idiots he follows/supports.
It’s simple — and so are Donnelly and the other deniers. COVID-19 is real.
Does anyone think they believe their own BS, or is it just for the attention they get? Whichever it is, they need be ignored.
Pat Wardell, Kelowna
Volunteers persisted in a difficult year
Dear Editor:
Please share our open letter to volunteers.
Dear Volunteer:
It’s National Volunteer Week and we want to celebrate your many accomplishments, the impact you have made and the change you have led in our community.
The last year hasn’t been an easy one for you to continue to give of yourself. In fact, it temporarily sidelined many of you, forced you to be socially distanced, when what you craved was contact and connection.
And yet, you persisted. You didn’t let a global pandemic keep you down. You found a new way to give and to connect virtually. You donned your PPE, carved out your space and showed up to pack and deliver food hampers. You picked up the phone and called your neighbour.
You learned to Zoom and became a virtual volunteer to newcomers. You gathered your family and bubble and volunteered together. For those in crisis, you answered the calls. As leaders on boards, you met additional governance and strategic demands to ensure your organizations could navigate the turbulent times. For some of you, when work shut down, you used the time to volunteer instead.
There are so many ways you gave of yourself, your time and your resources and on behalf of our community, we say thank you. The theme for this year’s National Volunteer Week is “The Value of One. The Power of Many.” It reflects the massive difference each of you makes that collectively has so much impact.
In Canada, volunteers contribute $55.9 billion or 2.6% of our gross domestic product. Statistics Canada tells us in 2018 almost 12.7 million people volunteered for charities, non-profits and community organizations. That’s 41% of all Canadians aged 15 and older. These volunteers devoted about 1.7 billion hours, which is the equivalent to more than 863,000 full-time jobs. Non-profits, charities and community organizations could not achieve their missions if it weren’t for volunteers.
Your persistence during COVID is tremendous and appreciated. You have gone above and beyond and you are helping to keep us safe and moving forward during difficult times.
A genuine, sincere thank you to you dear volunteer for all you do and for being the heart of our community.
Dorothee Birker, KCR Community Resources, home of the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan