Dear Editor:
I have heard/read recent comments that Pierre Poilievre is making people “nervous.”
What an understatement. Pierre Poilievre is terrifying – and not only because of his introduction to Canada the Republican U.S. style of politics. No, it goes much further than that.
During a Conservative leadership debate, Poilievre revealed that the current book he was reading was Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules For Life.” Anyone familiar with this faux-intellectual is aware that he is a far-right Conservative who espouses what most learned people recognize as just stating the obvious – but with his own interpretations of reality. He has little credibility amongst educated people.
One of Peterson’s recent podcasts was about why he was adamant about free speech – even if that free speech was racist and inflammatory. He thinks that all thoughts, no matter how demeaning, must be openly stated. Yet he resigned from Twitter when he was criticized and admonished for his beliefs. So much for supporting free speech.
Shortly after Poilievre’s disclosure of his reading preference, he was invited to appear on Jordan’s podcast. Hatred is a destructive force and it has never been known to solve anything. On this podcast both Poilievre’s and Peterson’s hatred for Trudeau is astonishing and based on distorted “facts.”
Both these people believe in “freedom” – that is, freedom to control all aspects of your life, notwithstanding societal requirements. The wants of the individual supersedes the needs of society. There should be no allowance for social safety nets. This is an established, well-documented policy of Conservative governments. (Note all historic cuts to social nets by both federal and provincial Conservative governments – while decreasing corporation taxes)
I understand Peterson’s angst towards Trudeau somewhat: Trudeau created a new tax bracket for the wealthy and of course this impacted Peterson’s net income, and he probably thinks more increases to the wealthy are to come, because of NDP support. I hope he is correct.
Please watch the Poilievre/Peterson podcast and pay particular attention to the analogy that Poilievre compares societal needs to the transaction of purchasing a coffee. You may get a glimpse of what Poilievre truly is about.
Patrick MacDonald, Kelowna