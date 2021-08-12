20-40 age group with COVID owe us an apology
Dear Editor:
It is my understanding that the following statements are true:
1. Health authorities have not been very successful in finding the correct messaging to convince the 20-40 age group to get vaccinated.
2. KGH and other hospitals are currently delaying surgeries due to the number of COVID patients in hospital.
3. Most hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated 20-40 year olds
Knowing how powerful social media is to the 20-40 age group, how about this:
Every unvaccinated person who is occupying a hospital bed should send a video to everyone on their contact list. This video should apologize to all the medical staff they have “used.” It should apologize to all the people who have had surgeries delayed due to their use of staff and beds. It should apologize to the countless people they have probably infected. It should plead with everyone to get fully vaccinated.
B. Gardner, West Kelowna
Privacy protections may put rest of the public at risk
Dear Editor:
During the management of the pandemic by Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial government, there has been a veil of secrecy over where the infected people are.
According to Dr. Henry, this was done to protect the privacy of infected individuals. However in doing so, the government robbed us of one of our best tools for avoiding infection: Avoiding infected people.
I have avoided colds and flus during my life in part by completely avoiding people who appeared to be symptomatic. However, with the COVID-19 virus, it’s not possible to do so because the virus in its various guises can be transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Is privacy more important than protecting the public? That is what the actions of Dr. Henry and the government would seem to indicate. I completely disagree.
In the second week of May, we were finally told that we would know where the cases were by neighbourhood and also vaccination rates by neighbourhood.
I have no idea where this information can be found. I went to the website of the BC Centre For Disease Control and found no such information. Is this information available to the general public at all?
Al Martens, Penticton
When will government stop adding to our sky-high debt?
Dear Editor:
I just did the math on the numbers provided in an article by Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray that she quoted from the Montreal Economic Institute. It estimates the federal debt increases by $447 million per day and the Trudeau government has added $500 billion to our debt in just two years.
The additional daily debt works out to $11.76 per person per day based on 38 million Canadians. This is $4,293 per person annually.
If things don’t change, my three- and six-year-old will, courtesy of the federal government, be responsible for $85,871 of additional debt each by the time they are 20 years old and about to head out into the world and support themselves.
This is only the debt that will have been created going forward. Remember we are already over $1 trillion in debt and these numbers don’t reflect the election promises Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already made — things like $35 billion for daycare, the $500 bonus per senior over the age of 74 being paid out this month, etc.
When does the debt spiral stop. How are we going to ever begin to repay this? The tax increases are going to eventually come and they will be massively historic. Something has to give, maybe a change in government to one more fiscally responsible?
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country