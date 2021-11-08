Albas plan won’t get Canada to its emission targets
Dear Editor:
MP Dan Albas has earned a reputation in his riding as a hard-working, conscientious MP, but his suggestion that it is wrong, in the middle of the climate crisis, to put a cap on Canadian oil and gas emissions, is perplexing. (Albas keeps watch for Canada, Nov. 6, page A1.)
It is especially so since in June, the five largest Canadian oil producers set a goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
If it is OK for oil and gas emissions to remain high, as Albas appears to suggest, what other sector does he think should have to compensate for the resulting shortfall so that Canada can reach its international commitments?
Albas’s suggestion that emissions caps are unfair because Canada already imports oil from other countries that lack caps smacks of whataboutism. It is a diversionary argument.
Canada is a player in the international fight to bring down fossil fuel emissions and production worldwide.
The simple truth is that the Paris Accord sets out the principle that each country will be held accountable for its own emissions, and Canada needs to act now and act swiftly to bring emissions down.
Ian Pooley, Kelowna
Conservatives need their own climate action plan
Dear Editor:
Re: “Albas keeps watch for Canada,” (page A1, Nov. 6).
First, I want say that I believe all of Dan Albas’s comments have value. My concerns are: the article indicates that the “hand-in-hand with the provinces and industry” planning for climate change is needed.
I believe the Liberals have already done that, to the extent possible in formulating their climate plan. The Conservatives need to present the solutions both in terms of specifics and timing to address the climate crisis if they wish to legitimately complain about the Liberal efforts.
I believe in the quote by Theodore Roosevelt that “complaining without solutions is just whining.”
I have not seen a specific plan for climate change by the Conservatives and if they want Canadians to believe they believe climate change is a real problem that needs to be addressed, they need a plan and not just complaints.
Albas also proposes support for the atmospheric carbon capture plan for Merritt with B.C. government support and native partnership. Again, this is an excellent idea.
I assume the Conservatives would also promote atmospheric and direct carbon capture with provincial government support in all provinces with oil and gas industries. This would help off set employment loss from the reduction of oil and gas.
This should be specifically included in the Conservative climate change plan.
Unless the Conservatives address these items with a specific plan, I assume they are only whining.
William Stollery, Penticton
Tories feed myth Liberals acting on environment
Dear Editor:
The Nov. 4 letter to the editor by MP Dan Albas left me wondering if Conservatives understand how much they help boost the Liberal government’s image. (MP at climate conference in Scotland, page A7).
Every time a Conservative MP criticizes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate change promises, they make it seem like the PM is actually doing something when he isn’t.
When Conservatives tell us Trudeau is killing the oil and gas industry, this makes Canadians believe he is.
The truth is the Liberal government bought a pipeline, increased emissions, and raised subsidies to the fossil-fuel industry.
Maybe Conservatives would do better if they were honest about Justin Trudeau’s climate warrior myth instead of feeding into it.
Barbara Cousins, Enderby
Many diseases virtually wiped out by vaccines
Dear Editor:
I wonder how many anti-vaxers were vaccinated as babies against, for example, measles, chickenpox, mumps, polio, rubella and more.
Those babies didn’t have a say or a choice, but those vaccines, which were all new at one time, have saved many lives and almost wiped out many of the diseases.
As a person in my 80s, I had a smallpox vaccine as a baby. Unfortunately my brother had polio as a 17-year old (there was no
vaccine at that time.) He was very disabled all his life and suffered with post-polio
syndrome at the end of his life.
Thank goodness my own children never had to suffer the same fate.
Pixie Marriott, Summerland
Without vaccines, you might not even be here
Dear Editor:
I expect everyone who has entered the profession of health care has practised a “Do No Harm” pledge.
I fail to understand those who are not vaccinated. Do they realize if it was not for their parents being protected by vaccines against disabling or killer diseases of the past —smallpox, diptheria, polio, and so on — and the school entry-requirement vaccinations most of them had, many might not even be here?
Please do no harm to yourself or others. Get vaccinated so the rest of us can get back to our remaining years with less fear.
There are very few reasons for declining COVID vaccine.
Dr. Bonnie Henry has my support and that of the majority of the caring profession.
Judith Hodgson, RN, BSN retired, Kelowna
It sounds like this writer’s little ditty is about Trudeau
Dear Editor:
Can You Name This Guy?
He’s the guy only one out of three voters chose.
Why even they supported him, only God knows.
If he was an emperor, he’d be wearing no clothes,
Because he likes ministers to have a brown nose,
And nod their heads during his inane media shows.
Trust in his political leadership is hitting new lows,
And backroom gossip includes words like “depose.”
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon