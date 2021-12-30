Too much surveillance going on
Dear Editor:
MP Dan Albas reminded constituents that in October, 2018, serious concerns were raised by residents that Statistics Canada was demanding access to Canadians’ personal financial and banking information.
Transactions along with bank account balances were being obtained without account owners’ consent.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear he supported Ottawa bureaucrats having access to this personal financial information, that Statistics Canada was actively engaged with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner in a data gathering effort from 500,000 Canadian households annually.
The Privacy Commissioner announced that he was not notified of this data gathering effort, as is required under legislation and that Statistics Canada was falling “way short” of its stated objective of being transparent.
Trudeau had lied about notifying the Privacy Commissioner and the plan was supposedly halted.
Next, an Ottawa based journalism outlet, Blacklock’s Reporter, through an access to information request, revealed that the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has been involved in a (secret) data gathering effort of Canadians’ personal financial records.
Blacklock’s discovered “nearly nine million mortgage holders” had their “Data obtained without borrowers’ informed consent” including “personal income, municipal addresses, credit scores and household debts even for homeowners who were not CMHC
customers,” and that, once again, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner was not consulted on this data-gathering effort.
Blacklock’s reported a third violation just a few days ago: “The Public Health Agency yesterday disclosed it monitored lockdowns by confidentially tracking 33 million mobile devices.”
Cell tower locators were used to “understand the public’s responsiveness during lockdown measures.”
“The Agency collected and used mobility data.”
The Public Health Agency of Canada said they conducted the mass surveillance “Due to the urgency of the pandemic, (PHAC) collected and used mobility data, such as cell-tower location data, throughout the COVID-19 response.”
As noted by the National Post, “The Agency is planning to track population movement for roughly the next five years, including to address other public health issues, such as “other infectious diseases, chronic disease prevention and mental health,” the spokesperson added.”
Secret personal financial and banking information gathered? Secret gathering of personal data on “nearly nine million mortgage holders”? Secret surveillance tracking of 33 million mobile devices?
Track Canadians’ personal movement for five years?
These are illegal and criminal violations. Trudeau is a law unto himself. Canadians should be outraged. We deserve better, a patriot leader who abides by Canadian, not authoritarian laws.
Garry Rayner, Coldstream
Sing it: The 12 months of 2021
Dear Editor:
The 18th century English Christmas carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is one of the most popular carols of the holiday season.
What follows is a different take that instead lists 12 highlights of 2021:
The Twelve Months of ‘21
In the first month of ‘21, the Trump cult gave D.C.
A brutal insurrection spree
In the second month of ‘21, SNL on TV
Mocks Cancun Ted while Texans freeze
In the third month of ‘21, throughout the whole country
More approved COVID shots for free
In the fourth month of ‘21, the royal family
Announce the Prince’s death, Godspeed
In the fifth month of ‘21, ground radar found to be
Graves on residential school property
In the sixth month of ‘21, the data does agree
Delta strain surging globally
In the seventh month of ‘21, climate change gave B.C.
A heat dome of 50 degrees
In the eighth month of ‘21, Canada heard the pleas
Of 4,000 Afghan refugees
In the ninth month of ‘21, the voters let it be
Another Lib minority
In the 10th month of ‘21, Bannon brags to GQP
Defies the Congress committee
In the 11th month of ‘21, B.C. floods endlessly
Atmospheric rivers fall free
In the 12th month of ‘21, no rapid tests from Bonnie
In last place continually
And in the first month of ‘22, I hope that there will be
A little bit of harmony
Like Anne Murray was crooning in 1983
We could use a little good news, please
David Buckna, Kelowna