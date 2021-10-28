Choices come with consequences
Dear Editor:
People of today have many choices. Some can ignore the fact human rights are for everyone. Some don’t wish to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but will not understand the fact that the majority of the population don’t want to be in contact with the unvaccinated. Most people don’t want to get COVID-19 or wish to pass it along to others.
Times have certainly changed in my lifetime. In 1950, I was conscripted into the British Army for an 18-month tour of duty. I had no choice. If I didn’t go I would be jailed. Seven days into basic training, we were informed that our service term was increased from 18 months to two years. Again no choice. That was it.
One day, we were marched up to an unidentified building and stood at ease. Then, one at a time, we were sent into the building. Inside, we were told to remove our shirts. Then we were grabbed and got an injection into each upper arm. We were then directed to another door where we were again grabbed and injected in each forearm.
We were never asked if we wanted to be injected or told what the injections were for. The needles were used over and over on many people after being refilled. Next day, we were confined to barracks and some people had rather violent reactions to the injections and spent the whole day in bed.
Let us hope that those who don’t want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will accept the fact that while choices are great, there is sometimes a price to pay and make their choice accordingly.
Derek Coyle, Peachland
Tips to make going to an event easier
Dear Editor:
It is nice that people can now go to the theatre or the arena to have a pleasant night out, even if events cannot be fully sold.
I volunteer at the downtown theatres and twice over the last week, I have been one of the people at the door screening folks for entry.
It was delightful to see so many happy faces. However, I have a few suggestions as to how to streamline the process just a bit. These will become even more important when we go to full capacity.
1. Leave home earlier than you normally would. It takes time to screen hundreds or thousands of people and if you think you will get in as easily as in the past, you are mistaken.
2. Make sure you have your QR Pass and photo ID on you before you leave home. Failure to produce both of these will likely keep you from entering. Excuses will not be accepted. Make sure you have a mask as not all venues will provide one.
3. Have your mask on properly when you set foot inside. We will ask you to put it on or pull it up, and that takes time.
4. Maintain social distancing while in line and inside. We will need to approach to scan your data.
5. Have your QR Pass and photo ID open and available as you enter. This will keep the line moving.
6. Say thank you and smile, as we are volunteers doing this task and we want you to enjoy yourselves.
7. Keep the mask on at all times while inside, unless you are eating or drinking.
Please think about these suggestions, and follow to ensure your enjoyment and the convenience of your fellow attendees. Then we can all have a great time.
William J Power, Kelowna
Listener can hear CBC hosts no problem
Dear Editor:
In a letter, Peter Selles decried the “fact” CBC hosts of long ago were easier to understand than those of today. I wonder if the new hosts of today are being listened to by old ears, namely his.
Although not 90, I have a bit of a hearing problem, but depending on the radio, generally hear CBC hosts with no difficulty.
As to not paying for what you don’t hear, does that mean all deaf people shouldn’t pay for radio, all blind people shouldn’t pay for public TV? Joy Lang, Penticton