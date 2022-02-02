6-storey building will destroy the neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
Bafflegab is defined online as “language whose purpose is to obscure, confuse or mislead.”
This definition fits perfectly with statements that appeared in The Daily Courier.
“Six-storey building respects neighbourhood’s history, says architect” is the headline on page A3 of the Feb. 1 Courier.
In this article, Dane Lewis of Bluegreen Architecture describes “Nolita,” a multi-family development, proposed for Coronation Avenue’s 600 block.
Lewis claims that Nolita “reflects the architecture and history of the (Coronation Avenue) neighbourhood.”
He adds, “the building would have brick and metal exteriors … (and these) materials and form take influence from the existing homes in the neighbourhood.”
Lewis’ assertion that Nolita respects the neighbourhood’s history is ridiculous.
Does he have any knowledge of that particular neighbourhood’s history? This bafflegab is obviously designed to confuse or mislead the public.
Lewis’ statement that the exterior building materials — brick and metal — are in keeping with the existing neighbourhood, is nonsense.
Has Lewis actually visited the Coronation Avenue neighbourhood, to see what the buildings are like and which materials are used in their construction? More bafflegab.
Someone representing Bluegreen Architecture or the developer, which hired that architectural firm, will appear at a future public hearing/city council
meeting, requesting that the 600 block of Coronation Avenue be rezoned from medium lot housing to C-7 central business commercial.
The proponent of this six-storey brick and metal monstrosity will spew forth the aforementioned bafflegab, determined to convince our duly-elected officials of the merits of that development.
If history repeats itself, our current mayor and the majority of the councillors will accept the developer’s bafflegab as being true, not requesting any validation of the allegations put forward in support of the application.
Mayor Colin Basran and council will eagerly approve the rezoning, destroying another Kelowna neighbourhood and replacing it with yet another bland, cookie-cutter development.
There is one more point to consider. A recent report by Statistics Canada indicates that 72% of Kelowna’s land mass was considered to be “greenspace” (parks, urban trees, back yards and lawns) in 2001.
In 2019, that total plummeted to 48%. Kelowna lost 24% of its crucial urban greenspace in less only 18 years.
The proposed Nolita development — eliminating existing private yards, gardens and trees — will further negatively impact on Kelowna’s vital greenspace, while destroying a viable neighbourhood.
And that is not bafflegab.
Bob Hayes,
Kelowna
Unvaccinated take more than their fair share of hospital beds
Dear Editor:
Larry Shipowick (Stop Blaming Unvaccinated, Jan. 28 letter) might wish to rethink his analysis of numbers in a Jan 14 report for Ontario where 185 vaccinated patients vs. 168 unvaccinated patients were in intensive care.
About 90% of Ontario’s population (12.25 million) are vaccinated but only 185, a tiny percentage, ended up in intensive care.
The 168 patients represent a much larger percentage within the 1.36 million unvaccinated. They are taking up over 10 times more bed space than those who are vaccinated.
Intensive care require massive amounts of funding and staff to maintain it. With so many more unvaccinated patients taking up this space, those with other needs are bumped from operations that could save their lives or even drastically reduce their pain.
The unvaccinated are not being responsible for the lives of other patients and health-care workers. I thank those I come across who are vaccinated and who thus make it more likely that I will enjoy more time in my senior years, COVID-free.
Julia Lissau, Vernon
CPP payments are not a tax
Dear Editor:
The Canada Pension Plan is being referred to by the Conservative Opposition as a tax. They use that term solely as a dog trainer uses the term, “sit.” They know people rear back at the suggestion of “tax,” even though rational thought on any level tells you CPP is one of the few things providing the general populace any protective financial security .
The Conservatives are not worried about the average worker winding up penniless. As usual, they are protecting their corporate friends from the pesky nuisance of matching increased CPP premiums for their employees.
Money paid into CPP is returned to the worker when no longer employed, a savings account for retirement. The difference between CPP and a tax is that you don’t get a tax back.
When you hear a Conservative “spokesman” telling you the people “need that contribution for groceries,” trust me they will need it even more for groceries and life’s necessities when they no longer have a wage.
The fact that they spout these lines proves their opinion of the intellect of the citizens of Canada and it’s not flattering.
Even more disgusting is that these “spokesmen” are slopping up expense accounts and exorbitant wages and will reap an equivalent resulting pension, not after a lifetime of labour, but after two terms in Parliament, compliments of we the taxpayers.
As usual, the Conservative Opposition is a mine of self-serving, inflammatory misinformation.
Zoltan Lawrence, Kelowna
Protesters aren’t backing down
Dear Editor:
After two years of lies, and misinformation from Bill Gates, the World Health Organization, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Chief Public Health Officer for Canada Theresa Tam and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, we are at a point where "we are mad as hell and not taking it anymore."
The truck convoy is the message. Ottawa and our provincial and city governments had better wake up and see what is happening.
I can only equate it to the French Revolution, where Queen Marie Antionette was advised by her council that the people were starving and had no money for bread, and her famous reply was "let them eat cake." It didn't work out so good for her, did it?
No one is backing down on this. Our rights and freedoms are guaranteed individually.
Trudeau does not own Canada. We do and we are coming after your jobs at the provincial level, the city level, the school board level.
Oh, and this past week School District 23 passed the motion requiring teachers to be vaccinated, despite over 900 people on the Zoom meeting that were opposed to those measures, plus over 500 letters and emails to the district opposing this.
Beware, we are coming.
Rosalie Chalmers, Kelowna
Protesting truckers deserve a meeting
Dear Editor:
The Freedom convoy protest is apparently costing the City of Ottawa $800,000 a day in policing costs and disruption of services. The city and its citizens are angry and want the truckers to leave claiming they have made their point. Ottawa civic politicians are looking at ways to legally steal the current $9-million the truckers have collected on the GoFundMe page.
Instead of attacking the truckers, Ottawa politicians should be pressuring the prime minister to meet with them. That is a democracy isn’t it: Peaceful protests and a request for a meeting. This situation has to be resolved. Going after the truckers and attempting to steal their funds is not the answer.
Organizers said PPC leader Maxime Bernier wanted to speak at the rallies and be an official part of the convoy, but organizers want to keep it grassroots which means not involving political figures.
Many extremist groups have grabbed on to the coattails of the truckers hoping to ride to glory. Their disreputable actions should not be confused with the truckers’ right to protest. The truckers have a legitimate claim.
For two years during the height of COVID, truckers supplied our country with needed goods. They were the heroes who continued working despite the lack of services as governments closed down facilities making it difficult for them to operate. No showers; toilets or truck stops to serve their needs for food; rest or hot coffee. Truckers normally work in a limited contact environment.
The current $9-million donation on GoFundMe in support of the truckers should give politicians an idea of the support this group has with Canadians. Theft of the thousands of Canadian citizen donations to fund the trucker campaign is not the answer.
This is a typical response to be expected in a political town like Ottawa. They have been wading in that cesspool so long they can’t think straight.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
Trump will stall like plane flying too high
Dear Editor:
As a retired flying instructor and commercial pilot flying the Canadian north, watching former U.S. President Trump living his lies, one thing is certain— he will crash.
His campaign to dismantle the election to re-claim the presidency is on the same trajectory as any aircraft that will continue to climb till the airspeed and stall speed is the same.
As the air gets thinner with altitude, the stall speed of any aircraft continues to increase till the stall speed is the same as the airspeed, and it will stall for the simple reason the aircraft now also is at its maximum speed at the top of that trajectory.
Trump will also stall as his lies and his attempts to destroy the integrity of the electoral process merge at the top of his political trajectory.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna