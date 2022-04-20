Germany needs Canada’s oil and gas
Dear Editor:
I was disheartened to recently learn that both German businesses and unions are opposed to further cuts in Germany’s import of Russian natural gas.
I appreciate that this is point of view is, in part, likely a consequence of the mistaken policy that Germany introduced some time ago to denuclearize their electricity production.
It is sad that any advanced democracy would be put in the horrible situation of opposing Russian aggression while at the same time, financially supporting the Russian war effort in Ukraine by buying Russian natural gas.
But this is not a holier-than-thou letter-to-the-editor. Far from it.
Liberal democracies have a moral obligation to each other to eliminate their dependence on oil and gas produced by, shall we say, illiberal regimes, as they nevertheless steadily but realistically de-fossilize energy production.
To that end, and in the context of that transition, Canada can and must show genuine international leadership and immediately ramp up its ability to export more oil and gas and, in particular, the production and export of LNG product, specifically to the European Union.
Gordon Swaters, West Kelowna
Colourful birds a diversion from thinking about Putin’s destruction
Dear Editor:
There has been little good news in the world this year. In Ukraine, the forces of evil have been trampling a young democracy since Feb. 24. COVID-19 variants stalk us all.
Despite this, I have been sustained by the variety of birds who come to my garden to feed on seeds I provide for them.
A pair of mourning doves come briefly, sparrows, house finches, crows — magpies have moved elsewhere — and in late March six yellow birds with a dab of black on the top of their heads have joined the mixed flock.
This morning, a couple of chickadees swooped onto the feeder briefly. At dawn, I hear a faint chorus of bird-song where cedar bushes and a fir tree provide safety during the night.
Yes, a sparrow hawk has lurked about next to a feeder, but he's hoping to catch a meal on the wing, not to destroy a whole population like that Russian monster, Vladimir Putin.
Each morning as I turn on the radio, I hope to hear the good news that a powerful missile has landed in the Kremlin when Putin is in residence.
Helen Schiele, Kelowna