Misinformation fuels extremism
Dear Editor:
It seems pretty straight forward to reasonable Canadians. The occupation of Ottawa by the Freedom Convoy was dug in and well supplied. They had organization. They had funding from across Canada and the world. And though several different factions organized the protest, there was no doubt to their intent — they had come to lay siege to the capital and overthrow the elected government.
Only in hindsight did we learn organizers were actually a comical bunch of ill-informed insurrectionists, who did not grasp that Canada is a separate country with a different legal system and government than the United States.
Whether organizers had the ability to succeed is irrelevant. They intended to topple the government. If attempted insurrection doesn’t justify giving police unprecedented emergency powers, including freezing bank accounts, then nothing does. Canada’s safety and security is paramount. For the opposition to quibble about government overreach is distraction to obscure the telling fact that Conservatives first instinct was to curry favour from these insurrectionists.
The underlying roots of extremism behind the protest have not gone away, Canada is not immune. Extremism has always been here, only today it is louder. Social media is a megaphone for extremism.
The far-right hijacked and weaponized democracy’s birthright, “fight for freedom.” It is a rally cry against democratic institutions. It is not easy to reach out to people with extremist views and convince them the error of their ways. They live in tribalized echo chambers.
The 24/7 news cycle swamps us with information. We know propaganda masquerades as real news. Case in point: surely reasonable Canadians question western media’s solid wall that says, the West is 100% good and Putin is 100% bad. Nobody can believe this.
Historical context, empirical evidence and a questioning mind are needed to neutralize the misinformation coming at us from all sides if we ever hope defeat extremism or forge peace in Ukraine.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Ireland's churches will rebound
Dear Editor:
Catholic Ireland is now a rust belt of half- empty churches, but the longer view suggests that the oldest and deepest sources of truth will surface again.
Coming back from Africa each year the swallows are proposing a new springtime to the church. All over the country they are busy at work, singing, flying and crying out their sheer joy at being alive. Zealous at raising their families.
When Pope Francis came to Ireland in 2018, the faithful remnant were consoled to see how a mere man can courageously come and serenely carry the cross of the terrible wrongs committed by church people. For some it was a pascal moment. Like Christ, he consented to carry the cross of sins he himself did not commit.
John Henning, a German scholar who was forced to flee Nazi Germany in 1939 with his family said that what impressed him most about Ireland was the attitude towards death. Death was more than a practical matter. It was a challenge of existence demanding and receiving all the resources of religion and culture.
Henning was also enriched by the soul of his lawyer. “He avoided litigation as long as possible.” He once asked, “Do you want this man to be your enemy? Over the years this question has often prevented me from doing foolish things.”
Young people became priests and nuns in my time because it was a world in which we felt ourselves at ease. We were generally interested in religious questions; cultivating the gift of intelligence and spiritual life.
It takes four weeks as a tourist in Ireland to write a book about the secrets of the Emerald Isle, a few years to write an article on “My experiences in Dublin” and anyone who has spent 17 years there prefers to remain silent.
Father Harry Clarke, Penticton