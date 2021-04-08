Mayor will wait for her vaccine
Dear Editor:
I received a letter from Interior Health a couple weeks ago saying I am eligible to receive my COVID-19 vaccination. Even though I am very anxious to be immunized, I strongly feel there are many other people who should be vaccinated before me.
I know people with lung conditions and other serious medical conditions, who have not yet been vaccinated. They are very worried, and my heart goes out to them. I don’t begrudge anyone getting the vaccination, if offered, — that’s a personal choice — but I do feel that those at the greatest risk, in particular, seniors, should be prioritized.
Even though I worked with Interior Health to bring some immunization clinics here to Peachland — the first one was yesterday, the second one next Thursday — I won’t be booking an appointment for myself, until I know that the majority of Peachland residents, who want to be vaccinated, have been.
In the meantime, I will continue to wear my mask, social distance, hand wash frequently, and abide by other protective measures. I will also continue to have multiple meetings via ZOOM and teleconferencing.
Stay safe, Stay healthy, Wear a mask,
Mayor Cindy Fortin, Peachland
Editor should apologize to mayor
Dear Editor:
I would like to provide a rebutting editorial to David Trifunov’s printed in the April 8 edition of The Daily Courier.
First to the editorial itself. Its narrative is one of Trumpian speculation that weaves a series of unsubstantiated negative threads that I can only assume are there to cast shade on Mayor Colin Basran.
Editorials should be reasoned opinions wrapped in journalistic integrity and be factually based.
Instead of framing important issues such “How well is our provincial government stratifying a scarce resource to its people and the communication of such” and then examining the how and why of Mayor Basran receiving a vaccination through those or other meaningful lenses, Trifunov decided to throw any shred of integrity he may have had out the window and simply attacked ad hominem.
Specifically, Trifunov made 10 direct/indirect attacks/allegations on Basran, the most egregious of which is the insinuation that he bought his vaccination with the money he helped raise.
The reality of the situation and something that is “editorial worthy” is that our provincial government has failed to consult and inform us, the electorate, on how the rollout of the vaccine is occurring, how it is changing and who are receiving it, outside of those most directly at risk.
For example, it has not been widely communicated that restaurant workers were offered the vaccine, regardless of age in the Lower Mainland, specifically those who had home addresses within Fraser Health.
I can only assume it was because it was a hot spot and apparently the health authority had “extra vaccine”.
The word went out and on a first-come, first-serve basis people lined up — yes, a physical queue was created in a pandemic to quash a pandemic (oxymoron if there ever was one).
Interesting that our provincial government is willing to regionalize the giving of vaccines to certain groups, but not regionalize the shutdown of certain industries.
The point is pockets of our population, rightly or wrongly are already receiving the vaccination and that is not being communicated or executed particularly well. Further we should not shame those people for being offered something we all want but must patiently wait for until our we are told otherwise.
As a result of this disjointed and haphazard provincial leadership and because we collectively are scared and unaware, there is a tendency to jump on apparent disparities with reckless, wanton and damaging hate.
I understand that reaction, it’s natural. However, to point fingers and fan the flames of that hate in an editorial in our local paper is wrong and if Trifunov has any honour he will apologize for the damage he has done to Mayor Basran and to us as a community.
Jason Broome, Kelowna
Who wouldn’t like to be next up for vaccine?
Dear Editor:
Now that vaccines are available, those of us who have confidence in them would all like to be next in line.
We are a little jealous of those who have already received them, but there are multiple groups at high risk.
Please do not belittle the volunteers in the Kelowna General Hospital coffee shop and bistro. They are caring for the caregivers — the frontline workers and those who support the patients hospitalized or getting tests.
The volunteers are providing nourishment, a much-needed break or even just a little bit of normalcy. It is more than just slinging a cup of coffee.
A vaccination protects them, but also the workers and other caregivers they are in contact with. Thank you to all the volunteers. I am happy you are there and happy you were offered vaccination. Still waiting for my jab.
Sheila Fergusson, MD, (retired), Kelowna
Basran’s vaccine not page 1 news
Dear Editor:
Shame on him and Shame on you.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was able to jump the queue at age 43 because he “occasionally “volunteers at the Kelowna General Hospital coffee shop and many of our paramedics who take sick people in and out of KGH don’t all have their shot.
The Daily Courier also made it front-page news.
The title read POLITICS. Actually politically incorrect, in my opinion.
Gayle Macaulay, Westbank
Mayor used good judgment
Dear Editor:
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was in a no-win situation. If he didn’t get vaccinated, and inadvertently passed on the virus while volunteering at the hospital, that would be wrong. But if he gets vaccinated, before his allotted age slot, that is also wrong.
Seems some people just like to complain. Mr. Mayor, you used good judgment. Keeping people at the hospital safe should be the overriding issue and volunteers should be revered not chastised. Keep up the good work.
Steen Petersen, Nanaimo
Vaccine location was a real treat
Dear Editor:
Bill Peckham and wife, Lynn could not have said it better (Here’s a toast to the volunteers at vaccine centre, March 24). My daughter and I were called in for vaccine shot and it was a wonderful treat.
Parking lot attendants guided us with smiles (we could see the wrinkles at the eyes!) and expertise. Entry doorman guided us to proper line for sanitation and registration.
Within minutes we were directed to the vaccination table and “voila” it was all over we thought.
Not so. We were then led to a salon set up with muffins, cookies and more, and hot and cold drinks — all at very reasonable cost to enjoy while we sat out our 15 minute wait after the vaccination.
We sat — in chairs set up six feet apart from others — and had a very pleasant visit while overlooking the eastern hills.
We bought a few extra goodies and headed out. One more thrill — a grand “thank-you” display at the exit!
Our thanks to all who made this experience so delightful — IHA, Trinity Baptist and the volunteers!
Susan and Margaret Wort, Kelowna