God will ask how did you treat others, not are you vaccinated?
Dear Editor:
I recently read and listened to an article on a local online news site with former MP Ron Cannan. At one point the interviewer asked him if he was vaccinated.
Cannan looked at him with a smirk and said in effect – “the only one I have to answer to is God when I meet him.”
My answer to Mr. Cannan is that I don’t believe God will care if you are vaccinated. He/She will ask “how did you treat your fellow man when you were alive?”
Read Mathew 25:31-40. What is your answer to that Mr. Cannan?
Beryl Itani, Kelowna
Supporting people in a crisis is the best policy
Dear Editor:
Former Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge said in a review of the Harper years that broadly speaking, during his tenure from 2006 to 2015 ex-prime minister Stephen Harper’s policies sacrificed economic growth by cutting public spending to reduce Canada’s debt position, which was already on solid ground.
Erin O’Toole wants the same, warning Liberal spendthrift ways will lead to a financial straitjacket, if inflation persists.
Conservatives finance critic Pierre Poilievre, posts video clips of himself hammering away about inflation, although, not always with a coherent diagnosis or remedy.
Conservatives see fear of inflation a winning issue. But the omicron variant and the string of infrastructure failures from extreme weather, make it a difficult time to sell financial restraint.
Even if the Bank of Canada says inflation is temporary, transportation bottlenecks continue and Canadians are clearly concerned.
So, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will rejig her April budget to reflect not so much about stimulating, rather about building back stronger.
The throne speech spoke of inflation only once, instead it talked about the cost of living. Liberals approach affordability by investing in human capital, increasing old age security and providing $10-a-day child care, both stimulate further economic growth.
Liberals are extending the Canada Recovery Hiring Program until 2022, helping to lower the financial bar for first-time home buyers and increasing the supply of social housing. In fairness, supply chain problems are not the fault of government.
To the chagrin of Conservatives, Canadians embrace big government. Faced with a national health emergency and catastrophic climate events, we automatically turn to government for assistance and protection from disaster coming with increasing frequency.
Conservative MP Candice Bergen warns against Liberal socialist tendencies, implying some dark prelude to capitalism’s greatest boogeyman, communism. This is nonsense. If Conservatives read a book once in a while, they would sound less foolish.
Karl Marx’s book, Das Capital is not about communism, it is a critique of capitalism and uses the principle of socialism to make capitalism fairer. Socialism marshals free market economic forces to benefit the majority rather than the few.
Communism exists only as utopian theory. The former Soviet Union and Maoist China never attained communism they may have once aspired to, but today they have morphed into illiberal democracies — a blend of economic free trade principles with authoritarian control.
But regardless of what we call it, here in Canada, experience shows that when crisis strikes, supporting our human capital, (ordinary Canadians), which are the real engine that pulls the nation through to safety is the wisest policy and Conservatives better get use to it.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Sexual assault victims get no help from RCMP
Dear Editor:
Re: Kelowna woman whose complaint of sexual assault was mishandled by RCMP says accountability still missing (CBC, Nov. 25).
This story was released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This story once again highlights two serious issues: the prevalence of sexual misconduct in colleges and universities and the obstacles survivors face when pursuing investigations.
Sadly, this story follows another incident at UBC Okanagan in February 2021 of a woman “talked out of laying charges against a serial voyeur” by an RCMP officer who did not feel the offender’s future should be jeopardized (CBC News, February 2021).
One of the biggest challenges for victims of sexual offences lies within the RCMP itself.
In November 2020, the Justice Michael Bastarache completed his report titled “Broken Dreams, Broken Lives” (found online) on the implementation of the Merlo Davidson class action lawsuit.
The RCMP has now settled two $100-million class action lawsuits for employees who worked in the RCMP and experienced sexual misconduct by their own members.
The details in this report are disturbing. More disturbing in another investigation which reveals, “Most Mounties cited for sexual misconduct allowed to keep their jobs,” (CBC May 2021) despite the recommendations within the report.
If the RCMP continues to struggle with sexual misconduct within the organization, how can they effectively investigate sexual misconduct for civilians?
While RCMP leadership continue to provide the same platitudes for “change,” stories from the victims reveal the RCMP are not making the changes they are leading the public to believe are happening.
Norma Bates, Penticton
Evolution lacking scientific clout
Dear Editor:
Marie Sorge concludes her Nov. 27 letter: “One does not reject electricity, or gravity, relativity, or other phenomena explained by scientific theories. They are all facts. Just like evolution.” (Scientific theories provide best-available explanation)
Evolutionists say, “We continually revise our theories and welcome critical examination and evaluation.” They may revise aspects of their theories, but because evolution is so incredibly malleable, no amount of contrary evidence will convince them otherwise. But how much contrary evidence must accumulate before a theory is discarded?
Today, evolution survives, not so much as a theory of science, but as a philosophical necessity. Good science is always tentative and self-correcting, but this never really happens in the case of evolution. Regardless of the scientific data, the idea of evolution as a valid concept is not open to debate. Students are allowed to ask “How did evolution occur?” but never “Did evolution occur?”
On YouTube, watch the 1994 debate (Darwinism: Science or Naturalistic Philosophy?) between law professor Phillip E. Johnson and Cornell University evolutionary biologist William B. Provine.
Johnson wrote in his 1997 book, Defeating Darwinism by Opening Minds: “If somebody asks, ‘Do you believe in evolution?’ the right reply is not ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ It is: ‘precisely what do you mean by evolution?’ My experience has been that the first definition I get will be so broad as to be indisputable … That one word evolution can mean something so tiny it hardly matters, or so big it explains the whole history of the universe. Keep your baloney detector trained on that word. If it moves, zap it!”
Microevolution is merely microvariation, while macroevolution is a supposed gain of new genetic information. But scientists have never observed one organism producing offspring with a novel body part. Renowned evolutionary biologist, the late Lynn Margulis, repeatedly criticized the “mutations create new kinds of organisms” hypothesis.
Four well-known technical books are Gould’s “Structure of Evolutionary Theory” (2002), Valentine’s “On the Origin of Phyla” (2004), Levinton’s “Genetics, Paleontology, and Macroevolution” (Second Edition 2010), and “Evolution” by Futuyma & Kirkpatrick (Fourth Edition, 2017).
How many examples of macroevolution are mentioned in these books? Zero.
Why? No examples are known to exist.
David Buckna, Kelowna
This new variant, isn’t all that bad
Dear Editor:
A news story on an English website has the headline: “Sigh of relief in South Africa as Omicron variant appears to be ‘super mild’ mutation with Covid death rate not jumping”
This is the latest information on the Omicron variant.
I believe the U.K. and other countries made a knee-jerk reaction and need to calm down and follow the science, not speculation.
To date there has not been a single death from this version of COVID.
Jenny Donders, West Kelowna
Trudeau played for a fool by Biden
Dear Editor:
Some believe the U.S. Democrats are our soul mates and special friends. There’s little evidence for this in their protectionist trade policies, but people can take comfort that anything is better than Trump.
What did the Obama administration actually do for Canada? There were nice images and gushy rhetoric, but not much else. We even saw outgoing vice-president Biden travel to Ottawa to hand off the torch of progressivism in a dark, post-Obama world.
Obama wasn’t environmentally motivated when he stonewalled the Keystone XL Pipeline for eight years. He was actually blocking Canadian oil imports so the U.S. could develop its oil fracking potential and become less dependent on the Saudi cartel.
Trump approved Keystone, but Biden shut it down. And Trudeau got to shut down another pipeline without having to take any heat for it.
Quebec is satisfied that trainloads of oil from the western U.S. are infinitely better than pipelines from western Canada. Even imports from Saudi Arabia and other foreign sources are preferred.
Now we’re confronted with the Biden administration’s decision to pay a $12,000 subsidy on American-built electric cars. This will have a devastating impact on our auto manufacturing.
Autos are our second biggest export after petroleum exports which have been suffocated by Trudeau. Economic distress in Alberta and Saskatchewan is one thing, but it’s something else when it strikes the Liberal heartlands in Ontario and Quebec.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is an important Biden ally in a major auto-making state. She’s vowed to shut down the Line 5 pipeline through Michigan to our refineries in Sarnia, Ont. Those are vital fuel sources for Ontario and Quebec.
Both the Michigan gubernatorial election and the U.S. Congressional elections are coming next November, and Biden and Whitmer have convergent political interests.
With Biden’s popularity tanking, chances are he’ll help Whitmer before Trudeau as a matter of political self-interest.
Our government must be more pragmatic in its dealings with the U.S., no matter who’s in charge in Washington. Hollow rhetoric and imagery may work in Canada, but that’s not the case elsewhere. In the world of realpolitik, the Liberals keep playing checkers while others play chess.
John Thompson, Kaleden
Maybe bears didn’t eat D.B. Cooper
Dear Editor:
Re: Miller Time (Nov. 27).
For the case of D.B Cooper the key question is what were some bundles of money doing buried and alone? Could it be to keep the attention down? Do a Google search for “Dan Cooper tutorial at home” and go down for comments.
Alan Valade, St-Lin-Laurentides, Que.
News too scary, turn the channel
Dear Editor:
Thank you, Andy Richard’s for your letter on Nov 30 about government and media putting us in a perpetual state of fear.
I’ve stopped watching Global News. Tried U.S. news, but they are the same and sound so frantic. I don’t always buy newspapers either.
Try watching more game shows and fun shows on TV. Because, frankly, my dear, you said it right, Rhett Butler.
Marg Masson, Oliver