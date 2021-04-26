Speed not issue in boat crash
Dear Editor:
After reading Friday’s article written by Joe Fries (Speed, drugs, sunset cited as factors in fatal boat crash, page A2), I felt compelled to respond.
Right out of the gate. Fries makes the comment “excessive speed … contributed to a horrific boat crash.”
Now keep in mind I do not have access to the full coroner’s report, but based on the excerpts quoted, there is no mention of the word excessive.
The boat was travelling down the middle of a large lake, with basically no other boats on it, save the boat that struck them.
The coroner determined “the North River failed to give way” OK, let’s stop right here.
The coroner then proceeds to water down the severity of this action by saying “both vessels were responsible to maintain a speed to take evasive action.”
First of all, right of way rules, which are aided by a red light on the bow of the cobra, mean exactly that — the North River was obliged to give way and by not doing so, was the equivalent of running a red light.
I have driven my fair share of performance-style boats in my 62 years, including the boat driven by Ryan Ellison, and I can assure you at the speed that boat was travelling, a quick evasive manoeuvre was quite achievable, if the operator saw the oncoming craft.
The next issue I have is the discussion regarding the toxicology report. Once again, I can only go by what was written, which does not make it clear if the blood level of methamphetamines could cause a level of impairment that would affect the operators ability to avoid someone who “came out of the glare” from a direction that, according to the law, he should have had protection from.
The article alludes only that they were a contributing factor.
There is no information as to whether the operator of the North River had an boater’s licence, nor is there any mention of whether said operater was charged for failing to give way.
I saw the video, and it was clear the North River was in the wrong. The media attempts to paint this picture of “reckless high speed, drugged up boaters” to create sensationalist journalism.
In reality, all I saw was two operators who were not paying enough attention to their surroundings. Unfortunately, someone paid with their life for another’s disregard for the law.
Pat Mulligan, Lake Country
Snowbirds stay active avoiding quarantine
Dear Editor:
The incidence of early onset dementia amongst Canadian snowbirds is expected to decline precipitously over the next year because of recent quarantine requirements, according to a study released by the Canadian Satirical Society (CSS).
“This is a welcomed side effect from the restrictive quarantine rules on migrating snowbirds,” declared CSS spokesperson Dr. Al Zymer. “There’s no doubt that the sudden uptick in cognitive activity amongst this group as they try to find loopholes in Canada’s re-entry rules this spring will help ward off dementia.”
“These people have led mentally active lives, with demanding jobs and the daunting responsibility of raising families,” says Dr. Zymer. “In their 50s, they were still coming up with ideas to grow the Canadian economy, add jobs, and crush the competition. And they had to stay one step ahead of their kids’ latest antics, helping them traverse the pothole-strewn path toward productive citizenship.
“And then suddenly retirement arrives, cognitive activity falls off a cliff. Instead of navigating their way through the complexities of Canada’s tax code, they’re reduced to figuring out who serves next on the pickleball court, how to open folding golf pushcarts, the quantity of honeycrisp apples they can buy at Safeway when they go on sale, or getting the sugar/water mix right when they’re refilling hummingbird feeders.”
Canadian governments have helped refire those brain synapses, argues Dr. Zymer. “The idea of spending $3,000 on a quarantine hotel has put the fear of God into these aging baby boomers. Everyday in southern U.S. states, you’ll find groups of Canadian septuagenarians huddled together talking about multi-city flights to tiny towns on the U.S. side of the border, access to rental cars, moving vans, taxis, limos, kayaks or any mode of transport that will get them over the border, and then complex arrangements to get them from the border to their homes.
“We have heard the Toronto Maple Leafs received a flood of requests from old-timers asking the team to acquire their rights at the trading deadline so they’d only have to quarantine for one week instead of two. And then presumably they could play on a line with Joe Thornton and Jason Spezza. Pretty creative.”
But how can the CSS be sure that there has been a surge in cognitive energy within the snowbird community?
Dr. Zymer has the answer. “All these snowbirds have been vaccinated, so we can now track their cerebral activity with those Gates-implanted microchips.”
But is all this brainpower being expended just to avoid large hotel bills?
Not necessarily. Michelle Kennedy who winters in Florida provided another rationale. “Those quarantine hotels don’t have balconies, ventilation is poor. My husband’s digestive tract doesn’t work as well as it once did. Living in the same room with him with no windows for three days? No thanks.”
What’s next for the CSS? “We’ve launched a study to determine if this is the first recorded instance of the unintended consequences of government legislation actually providing a societal benefit,” said Dr. Zymer.
Tim Simard, West Kelowna