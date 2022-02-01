Protesters don’t live in real world
Dear Editor:
Written in amateurish legalese, the Freedom Convoy 2022 Manifesto is filled with make-believe assumptions and unattainable demands, because neither the Senate nor the governor general has that kind of power.
It looks as if protesters refused to read up on their subject, instead sat around a campfire, cracked opened a few beers and put down a misguided and convoluted solution they thought sounded swell.
Reading about these protesters and listening to their interviews for the past week or so, l find this protest to be nothing more than an indulgence of a petulant fringe.
The practised rage and phoniness of protesters performed for TV cameras abuses our democratic “right to protest.”
It is clear, the concern of a few has been hijacked by a vocal radical fringe galvanized by expense money and right-wing libertarian utopian rhetoric about freedom — which offers no solution to improve our country, only chaos and disorder that threatens the rule-based order.
This does not help our democratic system stand taller and straighter if compared to authoritarian systems like Russia and China.
Canada’s generous COVID relief program is probably the big reason why the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers raised more than $6 million from 58,000 online donors over 10 days.
The organizer, a woman from Medicine Hat, is described by local papers as working in the oil sector and a director of the western separatist Maverick party.
I hope Canada Revenue or RCMP makes sure these donations collected for one purpose are not used for another purpose.
When a lot of money is involved, untoward things usually happen. We’ve all heard the stories, how American politicians use fear and hate to successfully raise millions in political donations with few rules on its use.
While peaceful protest is legal, raising or donating money to support terrorist acts is a criminal offence in Canada.
Philosopher John Stuart Mills and his “Harm principle” sets the boundaries for our free speech in western societies — which ceases to be free speech when your words harm others.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Masks provide best protection
Dear Editor:
Now that double vaccination and booster shot recipients are not protected from the new variant strains, I find myself approaching anti-maskers and asking: “Do you wear a seatbelt to protect yourself from personal injury or to avoid the $150 fine?”
There is most often not an answer, however, I continue to say “masks protect you, those around you, and most important, it’s done for the common good!”
Warren Welter, Mara, B.C.
MP tries to appease both sides in protest
Dear Editor:
Once again, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray shows how truly clueless and out of touch she is following the mantra of her dysfunctional party and soon to be ex-leader, Erin O’Toole.
There she is in all her grandeur posing for a photo-op on the front page of The Daily Courier praising the protesters and excusing the fact that most are fanatical extremists, who were carrying Nazi flags, urinating in public, defacing the Terry Fox statue and stealing food from the homeless.
She’s trying to butter her bread on both sides.
She knows if she comes out too strongly against this right-wing protest, she’s going to disenfranchise a large chunk of the base of further-right conservatives who strongly stand behind and are supporting the trucker protest (while they scramble to distance themselves from the literal Nazis and skinheads in the crowd).
On the other hand if she strongly embraces the protest, she falls afoul of all the rest of Canadians who find the whole thing to be relatively disgusting.
All one needs to know about this protest is that Trump gave his approval to it.
R. St. Martin, Lake Country
Ottawa invaded by horde of Bubbas
Dear Editor:
The Ottawa convoy appears to be winding down. There may yet be new developments, so it is risky to reflect on it now, but whatever.
I had my suspicions all along, but now we are forced to acknowledge it: Canada has Bubbas. Not just a few, but a whole demographic. The Bubbas are anti-vaxxers, they are comfortable with misinformation, they are racist and their conception of personal rights and freedoms extends no further than their own selfish selves.
Certainly part of the motivation for the convoy was sheer exhaustion: after two long years, we are all exhausted. The convoy says “we’re done with COVID.” Unfortunately, COVID ain’t done with us, yet.
It is a sad commentary that the 10,000 Bubbas assembled in Ottawa for a weekend have gotten far more press than the 10,000 and more health-care workers who put their lives on the line every day for two years, to care for vaxxed and unvaxxed alike.
I guess we can thank the pandemic for exposing the Bubba demographic, for bringing it right out into the open. As we move forward, as a people and as a country, we must examine how this demographic came to be. Three institutions deserve special scrutiny: families, our educational system, and social media.
There will always be lone Bubbas, but Canada is too good a country to accept and resign itself to an entire Bubba demographic.
Don V. Gayton, Summerland
Truckers staying until they win
Dear Editor:
I believe the truckers are going to stay in Ottawa until the federal lawmakers give them a nod and say, “Yes, you are right.”
As a triple-vaccinated citizen, I support the truckers’ stand against the federal government’s overreach with the COVID-19 vaccine passport mandates at the border.
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects the mobility rights of all Canadian citizens to have the right to enter, remain in or leave Canada whenever they choose. Therefore, the truckers’ horns blaring on our sacred grounds of the Parliamentary buildings are simply there to blow the smoke away and crack the mirrors around our House of Commons.
Canadian citizens have a fundamental right of free movement and I support those that stand up for their protected rights.
Christy Williams, Penticton