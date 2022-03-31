More must be done to deter careless smokers
Dear Editor:
Re: Discarded smoke likely started grass fire, page A2, March 22, The Daily Courier.
We have all witnessed smokers with their arms hung out the window flicking their ashes as well as discarding their butts carelessly.
The government now is deciding to spend money and implementing an annual budget for fire mitigation. We have been told we can phone in the license number of individuals observed engaging in this act, but I often wonder what actually happens as a result. Given our high propensity for fires here in the Okanagan, I would like to see signage put up indicating fines for committing this offence.
At least, hopefully, that would possibly act as a deterrent to some folks. We all hear that the majority of our fires are human caused. This would be one tool to offer in being more pro-active about the prevention of our horrible fires.
Wilma Griffin, West Kelowna
Electric vehicle is not a green silver bullet
Dear Editor:
If one compares the full cycle of electric vehicles from manufacture, use and destruction/recycling, they aren’t much better than internal combustion engine alternatives.
They may be worse. Electric car engines and batteries require lots of high quality metals such as copper, cobalt, nickel and lithium.
Some require “rare earth” metals that are not overly abundant. Mining and refining these is energy intensive, environmentally damaging, and some must be sourced from countries with abysmal human rights records.
Recycling all of this could also prove to be a huge, energy intense effort.
Some provinces and states are blessed with renewable hydro, solar and wind power to generate the electricity needed to power EVs. British Columbia is one of them.
So, on balance EVs are maybe better if sourcing, manufacturing and recycling are optimum. Currently they are not.
Other jurisdictions are not so lucky. They generate their electricity by burning coal, oil or gas. They create greenhouses gases to produce the electricity EVs need.
In effect, we are transferring pollution from the cities to more remote locations where the electricity is being generated (out of sight, out of mind?).
In distributing electricity from source to use there is also loss, typically in the 10-15% range depending on infrastructure and distance.
City dwellers may be happy with less pollution but the environment will not have benefitted.
Governments in the U.S. and Canada have embraced EVs in a big way. They are funding charging stations and offer subsidies for people to buy these pricier vehicles. Many see this as the green silver bullet. Change over to EVs and our global warming problems are solved. so we can continue polluting on virtually every other front.
Beware of green silver bullets.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna
Ukraine has some distasteful figures defending the country
Dear Editor:
The Russian Ministry of Defence reports Mariupol is the headquarters of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, ever since they re-took the Mariupol’s airport from the Donetsk People’s rebel army in 2015.
This is where Russia’s war has been most brutal. The Azov Battalion’s very existence is one of the pretext Russia uses for its war on Ukraine. They are well trained, well armed and dug-in.
They know Russia is a superior force. The most sensible strategy for them is to defend and find ways to draw NATO to enter the conflict.
After the dust settled and the pro-western government was safely installed in Kyiv, Western media tried to recapture some lost legitimacy, after months of denying the obvious — that armed Neo-Nazis led the 2014 Euromaidan uprising.
The BBC reported the Euromaidan uprising in Kyiv was privately funded by Ukrainian oligarchs, who drew on a mix of soccer hooligans, white supremicist thugs and far-right ultra-nationalists to became the foot-soldiers manning the barricades in Kyiv’s Maidan Square — ground-zero and the birthplace of the Azov Battalion.
As a reward, the battalion was incorporated into Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence to be trained and armed by the West,
Former Euromaidan ultra-nationalist president Petro Poroshenko called the Azov Battalion, “our best fighters.” And sent them against pro-Russian separatist forces in the breakaway Donbas region that saw the 2014 Euromaidan uprising as an illegal coup and sought autonomy from Kyiv.
Poroshenko drew on Ukrainian ultra-nationalists for senior ministerial positions in Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence and security services.
They are still there under current president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The fog of war hides a lot. In 2016, the UN Human Rights Commission accused the Azov battalion of arbitrary detention, torture, rape and looting of civilians in war-torn Donbas.
Greeks have lived around the Black Sea coast for 2,500 years. The Greek City Times reports Greek refugees from Mariupol say fanatical Ukrainian Azov fighters prevent people from leaving through safe corridors. Using them as human shields, hiding munitions in civilian buildings and daring the Russians to fire upon them to increase the horror and death toll to emotionally blackmail NATO into the conflict.
As Russia tightens the noose, the biggest fear for peace is that fanatical far-right nationalists will turn their guns on Zelenskyy or anyone, who dares to accept Ukrainian’s capitulation, to stop the killing.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Putin has made himself a pariah
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, pariah refers to “a person who is not accepted by a social group, especially because he or she is not liked, respected, or trusted.”
On Feb. 24, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters: “Putin’s aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly — economically and strategically. We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage.”
On March 1, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland remarked: “President Putin has made a grave and historic error. This is not the behaviour of a superpower — this is the last gasp of a failing kleptocracy. And President Putin has now become an international pariah.”
Russia has been the target of a growing number of economic, cultural and social sanctions, as countries around the world isolate Russia from the international community, rendering it an outcast on the world stage – a “pariah state”.
“They Call the Wind Maria” (pronounced Mariah) is a song from the 1951 Broadway musical, Paint Your Wagon. What follows is my lyric rewrite to describe today’s Ukraine crisis:
They Call the State Pariah
Pariah, Pariah
They call the state Pariah
Away out there they have the names
The oligarchs acquire
Their leader’s Vlad, quagmire grows
And they call the state Pariah
Pariah wants to boss around
So sends its missiles flyin’
Pariah kills with cluster bombs
Ukrainians are dyin’
Pariah, Pariah
They call the state Pariah
And now we know Pariah’s name
And what it is denyin’
It has a plan for all to see
The war crimes number risin’
But then I know resistance grows
Zelenskyy on the TV
Pariah censors the word “war”
Exodus of refugees
Pariah, Pariah
They call the state Pariah
Expose Orwellian Newspeak
Disinformation only
But the regime is all alone
There ain’t no name for lonely
Unprovoked was the attack
Pandora’s box we can see
Pariah leave and don’t return
In the name of humanity
Pariah, Pariah
They call the state Pariah
Pariah, Pariah
People must be free
David Buckna, Kelowna