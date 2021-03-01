Culinary college a visionary idea
Stephen Cipes has once again taken the lead as a visionary. (Culinary College will be for Humanity, page A2, Feb. 26).
The Okanagan Valley is ready for and needs this project. We have all the ingredients to make this happen. We have world-class wineries, some of the best food producers in the world. This region has always been a recognized travel destination.
I say let Cipes lead us forward again as he has done in the past by developing the first commercial organic winery in the Okanagan Valley.
Jody Lafontaine, Lake Country
Gun control is used to divide us
Jim Taylor recently wrote gun control is “the most explosive topic I ever tackled” in a column that sparked many letters to the editor.
This shows just how well Liberal and Conservative MPs use wedge issues to divide us and raise money for their parties.
Unscrupulous politicians use guns, abortion and climate change to get us fighting amongst ourselves so we don’t hold them to account for decades of failing to find solutions to these issues.
Instead we get angry and donate to their parties, which is exactly why MPs use wedge issues.
Meanwhile the science tells the real story. The majority, or 75%, of all gun deaths in Canada from 2000-16 were due to suicide (Statistics Canada). During the same period 68% of gun deaths in Ontario were from self harm in men 45 years and older living in rural areas (CMAJ, October 2020).
It seems Conservatives and Liberals long ago sat down and agreed to use gun control as a political football to divide us. Maybe we should stop yelling at each other and start holding these MPs to account for not doing their jobs.
Barbara Cousins, Enderby
Dunces, idiots on our roads
I am really loving all the new in-depth stories The Daily Courier has written as of late that are not just about the idiotic non-mask wearing “dire straits” fools. Enough said on that.
Let’s start with “Get off the Connector if you don’t have winter tires (Feb 16). Is this still happening?! Not shocked at all really to hear of this. Just too many complete dunces live in our immediate area. This is not fake news.
These pee-sized minuscules for a brain who simply do not know how to drive safely/properly, and with no regard for others, are probably non mask wearers and Trump supporters anyways. To these few misguided people, you simply set up your own potential failure oh so very easily!
Ten per cent of vehicles being driven on a mountain highway had inadequate winter tires, reported West Kelowna police. This is 10% causing potential dangers to other motorists. And they’re wasting others’ time when they need help because they are stuck in a ditch — or when they crashed into someone else because they simply could not stop in time.
I digress on that! Idiots will always be idiots
Letters on Westside Road really turned my head around as some people actually honestly believe that this road is OK. To them, the government doing absolutely nothing for years is what they want/just accept. They believe it’s good enough — until something happens to them, that is.
N. Preen, Kelowna
Trudeau hides his real politics
We have elected prime ministers noble and pitiable.
I remember John Diefenbaker. Overnight, he single-handedly destroyed Canada’s aircraft industry and 40,000 Canadian jobs.
Lester B. Pearson followed him. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1957 for organizing the United Nations Emergency Force to resolve the Suez Canal Crisis.
Pierre E. Trudeau (father of our present PM), Brian Mulroney, Jean Chretien, Paul Martin, Stephen Harper and a few others followed. Each had their moment in Canadian history, good or bad.
Today we have Justin Trudeau. Like his father, he has strong communist leanings as reported in the Financial Post in 2017:
‘For Trudeau the elder and Trudeau the younger, admiration of communism is seen in actions that diminish private-sector investment in favour of public spending, along with social policies that discourage or prohibit ways of thinking not aligned with their “progressive” beliefs.”
During the 15 years that Pierre Trudeau was prime minister, federal spending rose from 30 to 53 per cent of GDP. Huge public spending overheated the economy, resulting in runaway inflation.
Today, the national 2021 debt is forecast to be 1.426 trillion, a dangerous rise from 31 to 72.9 per cent of GDP since 2015.
In 1981, Canada’s prime lending rate reached an incredible 22%. Skyrocketing interest payments caused widespread corporate and personal bankruptcies.
I remember those gruelling days. Socialist policies caused unbelievable interest rates, anxiety, suicides and unimaginable heartache.
Justin Trudeau is dividing Canada. His father, although fiscally inept, saved Canada from being divided by the Quebec separatists.
In 1984, national debt had grown by 700 per cent and Canada’s international debt rating had collapsed. Canada was transformed from one of the financially strongest countries in the world into an economic basket case. It took two decades before tough fiscal discipline overcame compounding interest payments to begin to reduce the country’s real-dollar debt.
Justin Trudeau has Canada on an unsustainable debt path – after inheriting the Stephen Harper government’s zero-deficit balance sheet a little over five years ago. It is the highest debt in Canadian history, put on the backs of Canadians by a Marxist/socialist government parading as Liberals.
I agree with many that we have reason enough to worry, but the picture is certain to get much worse. Why?
The imposition of ideologically socialist government policies on a capitalist free-market economy never work.
We need to stop Trudeau’s deceptive, destructive and dangerous socialist (Marxist) strategies.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
Tories sold off vaccine makers
Canada once did produce our own vaccines and other medications and we did not have to rely on other countries as we do now. This is not the fault of our current prime minister.
Sadly, these Canadian production places were privatized by the Conservative government. The new owners then sold their businesses to foreign owners and the places of production were moved to where labour was cheaper.
You need to amend your “shame him” (directed to Prime Minister Trudeau) to “Shame on the Conservatives.”
Sandy Hayes, Penticton
