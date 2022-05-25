Dear Editor:
Re: Discrimination to unvaxxed similar to those who smoke (letter to the editor, May 21, by Michael C. Riley.)
Well, Michael C. Riley, if you want your freedom so badly why don’t you drive down the left-hand side of the road and run red lights with your Canadian flags flying?
Richard Knight, Kelowna
—————
Dear Editor:
The first thing I noticed was that of the seven paragraphs, four began with I. It would seem that Mr. Riley thinks the world revolves around him and as no concept how his actions may affect others.
This is typical of the “Me” generation who are epitomized by those who continuously take selfies and post them on sites such as Facebook with the mistaken idea that everyone else would be interested in the most minute detail of their daily lives.
Well, life is not like that. The world does not revolve around any one person and while we have a Charter of Rights and Freedoms, it does not give anyone the right to take any actions that are obnoxious to the majority of the people such as smoking in public places or, for that matter, organizing “Freedom” convoys that cause a lot of inconvenience to other people’s lives, not to mention a huge loss of income to both other people and the government by blocking busy points of entry into and out of Canada.
Brian Sutch, Vernon