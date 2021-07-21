Taxpayer rep clear about her priorities
Dear Editor:
Congratulations to the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation’s Kris Sims (We need to pull out of debt spiral, Opinion page column, July 21) for putting her priorities so clearly.
Her grandchildren — and mine, tragically — can inherit an uninhabitable planet. But at least they’ll have the consolation of not carrying a huge debt load.
Jim Taylor, Lake Country
‘Burn it all down’ meant figuratively
Dear Editor:
I recently heard Harsha Walia speak as a keynote in a Citizens for Public Justice conference. I learned that her life has been dedicated to the welfare of Canadians that mainstream society has neglected and abused: our indigenous peoples, our immigrants and our people of colour.
Mainstream society is proving its ignorance by claiming a woman of this stature is literally saying “burn it all down.” Instead, I understand her to be condemning the gruesome genocide of the residential school system that enabled colonialism on stolen First Nations land.
I agree with her: we have to figuratively “burn it all down” because our system has created such inhumane inequities.
It is time to envision a more just society built from the ashes of colonialism. Walia has resigned as B.C. Liberties Association executive director; this is a big loss for allyship and human rights in B.C.
To condemn Walia in social media, rather than understanding her underlying sentiments, means we lose one of the great defenders of Canada’s diversity, justice and vision.
She is a highly-respected and valued ally; we should be grateful for her ongoing support and leadership in building a more equitable reality.
Lynn Walford, Penticton
Being held accountable not cancel culture
Dear Editor:
What is cancel culture? Both the left and right are guilty, but each side uses cancel culture in a different way. The left use it to mobilize against and publicly shame the accused, while the right takes on the role of victim and use it to protest, resist and shame their accuser. But it is on the political right that cancel culture has replaced policy ideas.
Today, democracy is under threat. Right before our eyes, the U.S. Republican party is morphing into a neo-fascist party. We can’t forget that fascist ideology found a foothold in American politics before.
In 1934 over 20,000 members of the Nazi inspired German American Bunt party gathered in Madison Square Gardens, — there thousands of Americans stood before giant pictures of George Washington and Adolf Hitler making Nazi salutes.
The Bunt party leadership paid a courtesy visit to Hitler at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and between 1937 and 1939, modelled their own summer fascist youth camps in upper New York State after the Hitler Youth brigades, while holding a number of uniform dress parades, where thousands of members marched in New York City and Chicago.
When America declared war on Germany in 1941, the Bunt leadership was arrested and deported as enemy agents, but what it revealed was that the groundwork for a neo-fascist government already exists within America.
Canadians would be wise to educate ourselves about the benefit and weakness of our own very different parliamentary democracy, so as to gain factual grounding to withstand the growing racist trope and authoritarian, fascist rhetoric seeping across from south of the border and infecting Canada’s political dialogue.
The Republican party’s open predilection for Trump represents a cult-of-the-leader and is textbook fascism. It no longer offers policy ideas, but simply want to “own the radical Left.”
Canada’s federal cybersecurity agency is warning Canadians that in our coming election, the false narratives from foreign bad-actors who want to attack our liberal-democracy will pale in comparison to the rampant allegation of voter fraud, similar to the ones perpetrated by Donald Trump and his supporters.
Mainstream audiences still thankfully prefer truth and facts, but our problem is that fascism does not. Fascists ignore facts and rewrite history to suit their own version and it begins with claims of being cancelled by liberal interpretations. This may soothe their bruised tribal egos, but for us it misses the point completely.
Fascists claim they’re being cancelled, but to Canadians it is being held accountable for what you say.
Honesty, healthy skepticism and uncomfortable questions are part of accountability and the search for empirical truth — all meant to keep our standards high.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Trudeau doesn’t really care about climate
Dear Editor:
According to scientists with the World Weather Attribution project, this summer’s extreme heat would have been “virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.”
In other words, it’s clear fires raging across western and central Canada, flooding in the Yukon and the heat deaths that we saw just a few weeks ago are climate change happening here and now in Canada.
In the midst of this heatwave, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been travelling across the country gearing up for an election. But has he announced any actions to up Canada’s climate ambition in the midst of this crisis? No.
Trudeau needs to end fossil fuel expansion and legislate a just transition for workers and communities. Stop sounding like a climate leader and start acting like one.
James Lieu, Kelowna
Oliver jail to blame for increasing crime
Dear Editor:
In the past several years, we’ve seen a very noticeable increase in crime — in fact, ever since the Okanagan Correctional Centre was opened.
RCMP have not had additional officers for about 20 years — and it’s definitely needed. In fact, our Fairway Village community has prowlers and attempted break-ins nearly every week.
Just recently, a garage door was pried open and a motorcycle stolen that wasn’t even one-month old. The RCMP have told us we’re not the only ones experiencing these crimes — it’s happening all over,
I have heard that the Oliver prison has an agreement with the Town of Oliver to not release prisoners in Oliver.
Instead, they bus them to Penticton and drop them off at the parking lot across from the SOEC. If that is indeed the case, it’s totally unfair to the citizens of Penticton.
There’s no Greyhound service now, so we end up stuck with these people.
We definitely need help at the municipal, provincial and federal level so that Penticton can once again be a safe place to live!
Jean O’Fallon, Penticton