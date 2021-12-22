Mandatory vaccines worked in the past
Dear Editor.
Re: Get vaccinated, but it shouldn’t be mandatory (letter to the editor, Dec. 21)
Meryl Duprey states that the government of Canada had never forced people nor their children to get vaccinated, even during the H1N1 crisis.
This may be correct but other governments have, however.
I’m speaking of at least Ontario and Quebec, the provinces my spouse and I come from, respectively.
Prior to each of us entering the school systems, we had to get polio and smallpox vaccinations.
It was a must, otherwise we were not allowed entry.
Neither of these diseases pose a threat today, thankfully, because of mandatory vaccination. This should be a lesson for everyone.
Richard Begin, Kelowna
Can we trust vaccine-denying teachers?
Dear Editor:
The Friday, Dec. 17 edition of The Daily Courier had a front-page story about 31 full-time Kelowna teachers who signed a letter filled with anti-vaccine misinformation,
distortions, and falsehoods that could easily have been checked..
Excuse me?
Are these the people we trust to teach our children how to think straight?
Jim Taylor, Lake Country
COVID can’t destroy the Christmas spirit
Dear Editor:
Joyeux Noel et Bonne Année!
It really doesn’t matter what language we speak or how we say it because some customs, traditions and the hope for better times are as enduring and timeless as the changing of seasons.
With Christmas being “cancelled” again, it occurs to ask what’s next to keep us “safe” from a new variant that rhymes with Oh My God?
It’s not hard to imagine that people are still going to get together for Christmas. Not because they aren’t concerned about their safety … it’s because nothing can erase the love among families and the cherished traditions of peace towards one another that we have observed for centuries.
The joys that come with those celebrations are as enduring as the gift of a child’s priceless smile on Christmas morning.
That’s not going to change and it never will.
People making the rules will some day go their own way, but Christmas will remain. No matter how dark or dire some may want us to think things are, most people have hope and faith in better times to come.
Wayne Llewellyn, Penticton