Downtown parking changes driving customers away
Dear Editor:
We would like to express our disappointment with the City of Penticton for implementing the recent changes in parking on Main Street.
We own a small business in the 400 block and are struggling like many other businesses. It feels like a huge betrayal from city council to have gone ahead with increased parking fees and penalties when we are in the middle of a pandemic.
We often hear how important Penticton’s downtown is and how we need to shop local and protect small business, yet council opted to make it more difficult to visit downtown to support these very businesses. There has been a significant decrease in people visiting downtown since the changes and we have had many complaints from our customers. More than once we heard people say that they simply won’t come downtown anymore. People with mobility issues have had a particularly difficult time.
We propose that council vote to suspend paid parking in the downtown area until after this pandemic is over and businesses are in a better position to withstand the adverse effects.
Teas and Weaves wrote a letter voicing similar concerns recently and we encourage more downtown business to speak out.
Thank you.
Tom and Hanna Grace, Fig and Lily, Penticton
Bus drivers are grieving with the community
Dear Editor:
We first want to express our deep condolences to the families of those affected by the terrible, tragic traffic accident that took the lives of three Kelowna teens this week.
Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as Kelowna Secondary School and the rest of the Central Okanagan School District.
As a union local that represents transit workers who carry many high school and middle school students to their destinations, we feel the hurt and pain. Students ride our buses every day and the thought of something like this occurring is truly devastating.
As drivers but also as parents with families and members of the community, we want to let all parents, teachers, and other community members to know that we grieve with you and are sharing in your pain and heartache.
Al Peressini on behalf of Kelowna Transit Drivers
Volunteers at vaccination centre deserve refreshments
Dear Editor:
Penticton is known for being a city where volunteers will always be there for a sports activity, arts/entertainment performances or vaccination clinics.
Volunteers have been working hard to ensure that the nurses and staff are well supported at the vaccination centre at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
They make sure that everyone arriving at the clinic is greeted, guided to registration, taken to the first available vaccinating nurse and watched over for 15 minutes while in the recovery area. At present this process requires eight volunteers for each of two shifts, seven days a week.
Thanks to Peter Bros, during National Volunteers Week, they provided a fine array of refreshments: muffins, Danishes, cookies, a variety of juices, bottled water, tea and coffee as a thank you to everyone at the clinic.
However, that was one week and volunteers continue to provide their time, but no one else has come forward to offer the volunteers a refreshment. Most are seniors and retirees who stand on concrete floors for hours as there is little time to sit with 400-plus people to be vaccinated.
Many businesses have suffered through restrictions during COVID while some others have flourished. Perhaps some, such as realty companies, would consider sponsoring a week of refreshments and say “thanks” to the volunteers. They would very much appreciate the gesture.
Evelyn Markin, Penticton
Summerland council needs to listen to the scientists
Dear Editor:
I’m not a scientist but I do listen to scientists and take their recommendations very seriously. I’ve certainly done so with the scientific evidence surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
So when scientists, like Summerland’s own Lisa Scott, and 10 other biologists, strongly oppose the selling off of public waterfront lands due to environmental concerns, I’m going to choose science over politics.
However, at a recent meeting, Summerland’s municipal council seemed to ignore the science. Instead, they supported a decision to sell public waterfront property so adjacent property owners could apply to legitimize two existing docks and build two new docks.
Council’s decision seems inconsistent with their own Community Energy and Emissions Reduction Plan which calls to expand, upgrade and protect riparian areas. Scientists say that riparian restoration is more important now than ever to prepare ecological systems for the threats posed by climate change.
Over the last 200 years, 70% of the riparian wetlands in the Okanagan have been lost to development. These riparian lands need to be restored as much as possible, even if it is a little bit at a time.
Let’s choose science over politics and hope for a healthy future for our children and grandchildren before it’s too late.
Barbara Thorburn, Summerland
Vancouver police train at provincial Justice Institute
Dear Editor:
Elvena Slump suggests that Vancouver Police Department has an “excellent training academy which could be expanded province-wide.” (RCMP should focus on national crime issues, letter, May 27).
Sorry, Elvena, but VPD recruits train at the same training academy, the Justice Institute of BC, as all other municipal police forces and it’s already province-wide — including a campus in Kelowna.
Edward Guy, Kelowna
Penticton needs a councillor who can find the right balance
Dear Editor:
This is a letter in support of our mayor and city council and recent decisions that they have made curtailing the plans of some developers.
In making these decisions, they have listened to the citizens and neighbourhoods that elected them to represent their voices on council. Anyone who says they are getting a reputation for being “unfriendly to developers” is uninformed.
Look at the developments that have been allowed; the contentious apartment development on Kinney Avenue, Skaha Shores, Ellis One, and the towers near Skaha Lake, among others. Development can be overdone and there are costs to maintain infrastructure that trickle down to us taxpayers. Penticton is not a large city and should not try to cram every available slice of property with multi-unit housing.
We are losing our charm and character as a small town with loss of natural green spaces as congestion and over-consumption marches forward in the name of progress.
In turn, we have to conscientiously manage what we have and preserve our resources without over-reaching our grasp. Remember, a developer’s main goal is to make a lot of money, not to beautify the city or build affordable housing, which is impossible unless they are willing to take a huge hit on profits.
In the upcoming byelection, I would support a candidate that understands this fine balance between managing and damaging, one who has no vested interest in any current or potential future development around Penticton.
We need an unbiased point of view, someone who listens to the electorate, neither pro-this nor anti-that because they have already made up their minds without input and feedback from those who will elect them as their representative.
Vote wisely.
Jo Nichols, Penticton
NDP leader needs to take COVID more seriously
Dear Editor:
Jagmeet Singh features prominently on newscasts across Canada, despite the New Democratic Party losing almost half of its parliamentary seats under his leadership in the 2019 federal election, and trailing the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois on opposition benches.
Even when there’s little substance in what he has to offer, Singh has never seen a camera he didn’t like.
Maybe he missed seeing the camera because of the rain on May 8 when he exited a car at his parents’ house in Mississauga, Ont., and immediately gave the driver a prolonged hug. Neither man wore masks in blatantly breaking all COVID protocols; the film surfacing almost three weeks later with that age-old undeniable political message: “Do as I say, not as I do.”
Canadians are informed that vaccines are coming faster than anticipated, and by the end of summer we should have all received our second shots, but a glance further afield tells a different story, with many countries large and small in far less-favourable conditions.
Japanese authorities want to host the Tokyo Olympics in July, but the population is over 80% against that idea, struggling in an extended state of emergency against a vicious COVID third wave, and only 6% vaccinated with their first shot.
Melbourne imposed another complete lockdown after a new variant began to spread like an Australian wildfire. Trinidad, where I have relatives, has a new lockdown, state of emergency and curfew extending to July 4 with hospitals almost overwhelmed, and India has had record new cases and deaths every day for the past several weeks.
That’s just a few examples, the tip of the COVID iceberg, and Canadians should strive for the whole world to receive the vaccine before any of us can feel really safe, and leave the celebrations and hugging to scofflaw politicians like Singh.
Bernie Smith, Parksville