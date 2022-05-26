Tolko mill site could be better than City Park
Dear Editor:
My family moved from the coast to Kelowna 27 years ago. I remember boating by the mill and imagining what that piece of waterfront could become for Kelowna.
I also thought that the Harvest Golf Club would be an incredible place to build a university campus.
Given the choice, building a campus on the downtown waterfront would be second to none.
Those visions vanished when a site by the airport was chosen for the university.
A few years later, the former Kelowna Secondary School site (now Central Green) became available and a perfect location for a medical campus, close to the growing hospital, not far from the KLO campus, and next to downtown where people would live and play.
Instead, we ended up with a cluster of affordable housing rather than creating a mix of housing needs throughout the downtown.
Fast forward a couple of decades and the Tolko site is finally ready for something great.
A university at this point would be redundant but perhaps something truly magnificent for Canada’s most sought after city.
With all the other land in the north end ripe for density, this land could be reserved something even more important than our beloved City Park.
A legacy for generations.
With the power of zoning, mayor and council have the ability to make this a reality. At this time, however, they think in terms of getting even more revenue from development.
The Tolko site will likely be carved up like Central Green for highrises. Some of the land will be used for public access but they will have otherwise sold out and missed the last opportunity to maintain Kelowna as one of the best places to live in Canada.
Michael Neill, Kelowna
U.S. shooting headline was smug, sarcastic
Dear Editor:
I was very disappointed to read The Daily Courier’s front page headline on Wednesday, “Just another school day in America” regarding the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which i believe was very insensitive and sarcastic.
The tragic frequency of young lives lost in the U.S. to school shootings is nothing to be smug about.
Richard Muller, Kelowna
Buildings over 10 storeys offer no benefits
Dear Editor:
Kelowna is such a naturally beautiful location, that’s why many of us live here.
Buildings of six storeys or less contribute the least to CO2 emissions. The electricity and gas needed by taller towers (with significant glass) is what tips the balance.
Taller towers may provide the best views of Kelowna’s natural setting, but create a negative effect on climate. Why is Kelowna striving for taller towers? It’s certainly not for density because some of the most densely populated countries in the world such as the Netherlands have very few buildings taller than 10 storeys.
Developers propose tall towers because the financial benefits of the upper floors is a net gain for their investors. Most people would love an unobstructed view of Lake Okanagan. Tall towers provide great views for the few who can afford to live on the higher floors, but the average citizen and pedestrian on the street will have no benefit since the footprint of the building is maximized to property lines to accommodate parking. At ground level, tall skinny buildings cover the same area as wider buildings.
A taller structure is often cited as having less shadow but physics shows us that when the area inside a building is equal, the shadow created by thin and tall is the same as short and stout.
Kelowna is a naturally beautiful location and why many of ours live here. I respectfully ask city council and it’s planners to consider the environment and liveability of our neighbourhoods when considering building taller than six storeys.
Paul Clark, Kelowna
Murdered children a small sacrifice to the gun lobby
Dear Editor:
Uvalde, Texas, U.S.A.: 19 children and two adults murdered in another mass shooting.
Is that “free enough” for the Canadian Republican-wanna-be Conservatives who don’t want gun control, who think you need assault rifles to hunt and call it “sport shooting?”
The annual National Rifle Association event with guest speakers Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz and former U.S. president Donald Trump will proceed in Houston, billed as the NRA’s “biggest celebration.”
When the gun lobby funds political parties, of what importance are a few innocent lives lost?
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
We should also care about babies after they’re born
Dear Editor:
Re: Abortion is about choice, not about theories, (Jim Taylor column, May 21)
If only as much concern was given to the already born and breathing as is given the unborn.
As a free-nation society, we cannot prevent anyone from bearing children, including those who insist upon procreating regardless of their inability to raise children in a psychologically functional/healthy manner. We can, however, educate all young people for the most important job ever, even those high-schoolers who plan to remain childless.
If nothing else, such curriculum could offer students an idea/clue as to whether they’re emotionally suited for the immense responsibility and strains of parenthood. But simply mindlessly ‘minding our own business’ often proves humanly devastating.
As for abortion services, they, along with critical health services and long-term-care residences, should never be a for-profit, let alone for big profit, medical procedure. But it seems there’s nothing sufficiently sacred to be made hands-off to corporate interests.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock