Ukraine has its own problem with extremists
Dear Editor:
The world fears another Cold War showdown between the U.S. and Russia — Kyiv may be the victim and Russia the aggressor, but Washington is not totally innocent in all this.
Seven years ago, the violent 2014 Ukraine Maiden Square uprising, ousted pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, splitting the country in two and ignited a seven-year civil war in the eastern breakaway region of Donbass that has killed over 15,000, mainly Russian-speaking Ukrainians since 2014.
The West overlooks Maiden organizers’ ties to ultra-nationalist Nazi groups — the West does not care if freedom uses fascists to fight communism, for Washington, freedom was on the march.
Since 2014, there has been an increase in ultra-nationalism in Ukraine. Violent neo-Nazi type pogroms against Ukrainian Roma and Jews, and visiting African students, attacks on journalists, feminists and harassment of LBGT groups. The state bans books that document the dark history of Ukrainian Nazi collaborators and glorifies founding members.
These warnings came from western media — Radio Free Europe, the World Jewish Congress and the Simon Wiesenthal Centre, Amnesty International and U.S. Freedom House, who warned in 2019 far-right gangs operate with impunity throughout Ukraine. Paramilitary units openly march in the streets of Kyiv in Nazi-type torch-light parades, brandishing Nazi-inspired symbols. Ukraine has an active neo-Nazi formation within its armed forces — the Azov Battalion, a kind of far-right Ukrainian Foreign Legion, with access to U.S. training and weaponry.
Azov leader Andriy Biletsky is a deputy in Ukraine’s parliament. The Speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Andriy Parubiy, co-founded two neo-Nazi organizations. A veteran of the Azov Battalion, Vadim Troyan is deputy Minister of the Interior, in charge of law enforcement for the entire nation and is one of the reasons neo-Nazis operate with impunity on the streets of Ukraine, so says Freedom House, which also warns, foreign far-right militants travel to Ukraine (the Christchurch Mosque shooter is one) and join the Azov Battalion to gain battlefield experience by fighting in the undeclared seven-year civil war in Donbass.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Ukrainian Jew was elected in 2019 to end the corruption of previous president Petro Poroshenko and loosen the ultra-nationalists’ grip on government apparatus since 2014. Zelenskyy’s most dangerous opponents come from the ultra-nationalist wing, who are dead set against any peace agreement in Donbass.
There are many hot heads on the Russian side, but we know for a fact that there are thousands of neo-fascists hotheads fighting in and along side Ukrainian troops, who invite more foreign far-right fighters into the mix.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Government fights to save everyone during pandemic
Dear Editor:
In the past two years of a worldwide pandemic unlike anything seen in a century, the government of Canada daily informed Canadians of the efforts being made to save Canadian lives.
The progress of their victories and their failures was laid bare to us all on a daily basis: what vaccines and when and how much was available, the science behind each, the latest in research, the risks involved, while at the same time making it possible for people to financially survive this as well .
Every day, our prime minister spoke to the country detailing what was being done, as did government ministers. For that he was derided by the Conservative Opposition. “He comes out of his cottage.” they said mockingly, jealously.
The federal government implored people to get vaccinated. Vaccines were made available and they were free. What kind of person or government would not have made every effort to save their countrymen? They fought for us on every front, medically and financially.
The only way a pandemic can be fought is through vaccines.
The only way lives can be saved is through vaccines.
The result of this government’s efforts has been, in contrast to other countries, a relatively low death rate —and let me be clear, one life lost is too many.
This government fought to save a people who apparently have not the will or the wit to be saved or to care about others and who call it “dictatorship.”
A philosophy of “survival of the fittest” while ostentatiously, publicly praying to a deity whose teachings are to take care of our fellow man, is like the Pharisee in the temple: “God, I thank you that I am not as other men are.”
Now that is vile indeed.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna