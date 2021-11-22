Disaster shows B.C. needs military base in Lower Mainland
Dear Editor:
News reports tell me Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has generously sent two planes with 119 soldiers from their base in Edmonton to assist in addressing the damage caused by the massive flooding we experienced just days ago.
That’s 119 soldiers when our land routes to the rest of the country have been severed.
Nevertheless, I suppose we folks on the western fringe of the country should be grateful for the 119 sent to assist us, even though the feds probably sent more troops and equipment to Toronto to clear snow a few years ago.
The Lower Mainland is an earthquake zone and perhaps the region of the country in most need of a land-based military presence, something it had until 1995.
In his budget that year, then-Finance Minister Paul Martin closed the Army Engineers base in Chilliwack and transferred the personnel and their equipment to Edmonton. At that time it was made clear to the Chretien government that if a major earthquake hit the Lower Mainland, it could very easily destroy land routes in and out of the area as has happened with the torrential rains. As well, with an earthquake there is a real possibility that airport facilities would be unusable.
With the inability of moving troops and equipment from Edmonton it was suggested that any substantial assistance was more likely to come from the huge well equipped Lewis-McChord U.S. military base, south of Tacoma.
Moving the Army Engineers from Chilliwack to Edmonton was a huge mistake as the events of the last few days have shown.
The question is, was it a wakeup call to the feds to re-establish a land based military presence in the Lower Mainland or are we still too far from Ottawa to matter?
John Cummins, former Reform MP, Delta-Richmond
In heated housing market, don’t skip home inspection
Dear Editor:
Home inspectors say buyers are “in trouble” in a hot housing market with inspections on the decline, a CBC news story said.
Locally and across Canada, home inspections came to a halt this summer and fall.
Concern for the consumer is not expressed by the realtors when they advise the consumer to remove the subjects, without advising them of their rights to an inspection, just for a quick sale.
Recently the B.C. government announced it would introduce a “cooling-off” period in 2022 that will give home buyers a chance to change their minds. Hopefully, this will allow more time for inspections to occur.
A full inspection is a must. It should be done without any realtor in attendance.
Statistics from The Home Inspector Licensing Consultation Report, published by the BC government, show the benefits of home inspections:
— 19% identified issues that the seller fixed.
— 10% prevented the home purchase
— 14% saved money
— 57% created a peace of mind.
My advice to prospective home buyers is take advantage of the waiting period get a full home inspection from a reputable professional.
Make sure you get a hard copy. Do not accept a tick box inspection without descriptive narratives. Tell the inspector you or your appointee will be on the site when the inspection takes place.
Dwight E Carroll, Akela Home & Building Inspection
You can always count on The Salvation Army
Dear Editor:
The Salvation Army Christmas kettles are out. All money collected stays in the community were it was donated — and is not squandered on some international administration .
In 1944, an expectant mother landed by ship in Halifax, after crossing the Atlantic and evading the wolf packs of German submarines .
This former British Land Army volunteer and now Canadian war bride travelled to Winnipeg her new home and family.
In February of 1945 she gave birth to a daughter while her husband was still in Europe .
Seeking a layette for the newborn, the only organization to help with no strings attached was The Salvation Army .
The now almost 98-year-old doesn’t forget this and continues to donate to kettle every year .
The Army was there then and is still helping today . Don't pass the kettles by and have a Happy Christmas .
Stanley J. Thompson, West Kelowna
Thanks for publishing in difficult conditions
Dear Editor:
We wanted to let you know how much we appreciate having the paper with up-do-date news printed locally, in Vernon, this week.
We are so fortunate to have had a paper at all.
To tell you the truth, we like having up-to-date news instead of a day behind, like we get since the paper has been printed in/near Vancouver. We’re wondering why that was adopted in the first place. If it’s economic reasons, well, really, local is always better on the long run. And, we actually really like this wider format paper.
So please consider having the paper printed in Vernon, employing Vernon people, and in this new format.
Thanks again. We truly appreciate your efforts this week, and thank you to all the wonderful Daily Courier and Black Press people involved.
SuZanne Corno and Michael Hintringer, Kelowna
Highest kudos to and my deepest respect and admiration for the two newspapers in Kelowna. Although these two fight tooth and nail, when the industry is challenged, they come together and cooperate to maintain the integrity and credibility of the industry.
When November floods separated Vancouver from the Okanagan, The Daily Courier was unable to receive its printed newspapers, because they are printed in Vancouver.
Enter competitor Black Press, which agreed to print the daily in Vernon — a move that makes me proud of having been part of the print media for over 20 years.
The paper has delivered on time to Courier customers. Superb dedication and effort by Courier staff.
Amazing result, and I hope Kelowna-area residents recognize how fortunate we are to enjoy that high calibre of service. Thank you, management and staff of the Kelowna Daily Courier, and Black Press.
Bruce Klippenstein, Peachland