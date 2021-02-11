Westside Road complaint was right on the mark
Dear Editor:
I read Publisher Stephanie Goodban's letter in The Daily Courier, Feb 10 (Driving Westside Road a shock), and I could not agree more.
Stephanie was insightful and determined to do something about this awful road situation that has been going on for years and years now, decades in fact.
About eight years ago I had a letter in the Courier on this matter and nothing has been done at all on this since then.
I also wrote the so-called minister of highways at that exact time and to be bluntly honest, he was just utterly useless. No reply back to me back then and am sure many others too who tried.
So I am in total favour of your new attempt here and your determination and maybe let’s do up a petition, or?
Thanks for trying Stephanie. Appreciate the effort.
Nol Preen, Kelowna
Interest on student loans needs to be eliminated
Dear Editor:
As students of Okanagan College and members of the many communities across the Okanagan, we find it inexcusable that the Trudeau government has yet to permanently eliminate interest on federal student loans.
On average, students pay $4,000 just in student-loan interest.
At a time when communities are in desperate need of economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminating interest on the federal portion of student loans would likely see the money saved be directly spent in the community, aiding in economic recovery. Students would have more money to spend on rent, groceries and other essentials, and could help put funds back into local small businesses.
The Liberals’ promises to students in 2019 were dismal at best, but with limited financial support available to students throughout the pandemic, it’s about time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government took the issues of young people and students more seriously.
It’s about time the federal government eliminates interest on student loans, as they have in B.C..
There is a great website, knockoutinterest.ca where you can learn more and take action with us.
Brianne Berchowitz, on behalf of the Okanagan College Students’ Union Board of Directors