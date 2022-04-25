Russian murders are a crucifixion
Dear Editor:
Re: Today’s evil Angel of Death (letter, April 16)
Joe Schwarz writes: “The crucifixion of an innocent Ukraine nation and complete obliteration of the Ukraine family unit.”
Film buffs will know the 1954 crime drama, On the Waterfront. There’s a famous scene known as the “sermon on the docks,” where Father Barry (Karl Malden) tells the longshoremen: “Some people think the Crucifixion only took place on Calvary. They better wise up! Taking Joey Doyle’s life to stop him from testifying is a crucifixion ... And every time the mob puts the pressure on a good man, tries to stop him from doing his duty as a citizen, it’s a crucifixion!”
On April 15, more than 900 civilian bodies were discovered in the region surrounding Kyiv, following the withdrawal of Russian forces. According to police, most of the civilians were fatally shot, an indication people were “simply executed.”
The body of Karina Yershova, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman, was among those discovered in a mass grave. She was raped, tortured and shot in the head, according to her grieving loved ones.
So I would add to Father Barry’s words: “And every time a Russian soldier shoots a Ukrainian civilian, or open fires on a bus killing civilians, or fires off a bomb on a school, hospital, apartment building or railway station, it’s a crucifixion.”
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters April 12: “Yes, I call it genocide because it’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being Ukrainian, and the evidence is mounting.”
Two days later, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters it was “quite right” for Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use the word genocide to describe events in Ukraine, since thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been brutalized and killed.
Freeland pointed to a “chilling document” on an official Russian news website “that effectively laid out a plan for genocide in Ukraine, that called for the suffering, the punishment of people who chose, in the view of this document, wrongly and mistakenly to describe themselves as Ukrainian. That called for the word Ukraine to be erased.”
Schwarz: “That this seems to be climaxing during the Easter season, is there a glimmer, a message of hope here? And yet a possibility for the perpetrators to be forgiven?”
Go to YouTube and watch the official video for the 1995 song “Liquid” by the rock group Jars of Clay. The lyrics include:”Blood stained brow
He wasn’t broken for nothing
Arm nailed down
He didn’t die for nothing
He didn’t die for nothing”
David Buckna, Kelowna
Russian propaganda doesn’t belong on the letters page
Dear Editor:
I read your newspaper everyday. I have always been impressed by the diversity of the opinion section and understand that every voice no matter how trivial deserves a say.
However, there are boundaries to this and the letters that John Peter Christoff has been writing, not only to the Kelowna Courier, but the Penticton and Vernon newspapers as well amounts to hate speech. Let him write about how Albertans are white supremacists all he wants, but his pro-Russia, anti-Ukraine rhetoric during this war needs to stop.
Your fine paper is providing him a platform to echo his Russian propaganda.
As a loyal reader I hope you will reconsider what you print regarding a war that affects our citizens and country so much.
Rachel Clowater, Kelowna
Heat pump proves to be a costly source of heat
Dear Editor:
Re: Heat pumps seem to do an inadequate job (letter, April 23).
Luckily, I had a heat pump installed as an adjunct to a central air addition to an existing natural gas furnace (and the rebate from Fortis covered the additional cost).
We used the heat pump as a heat source until the first power bill arrived.
Our findings: The increase in power cost far out-shadowed the cost for natural gas heat in the following (colder) billing cycle.
Result: We use the heat pump only as central air, not for heat.
Lloyd Coltman, Kelowna
Heat pump turned out to be good investment
Dear Editor:
My heat pump has saved my bacon over the last 10 years or so. Took a while to learn how to use it, but after that it was duck soup.
For sure, it gets a little less efficient as the temperature slides below zero and then the furnace (electric) kicks in occasionally to defrost the heat pump, but overall it was a really good investment.
And I get to use it for a few days each summer for air conditioning. Bonus!
No regrets whatsoever.
Gordon Boothe, Summerland
Blame ourselves for failure of leadership
Dear Editor:
We like our fictional heroes and heroines to be honourable, courageous, and even modest, as well as being willing to make personal sacrifices in the pursuit of our version of justice.
We expect them to lead by example and in so doing inspire us to awaken those same qualities that most of us want to believe we also possess.
Only fictional heroes and heroines can be perfect.
Our leaders will always have flaws, just like the rest of us. They should be judged on their intelligence, their aptitude, their compassion, their ethics and their determination to do what is right.
U.S. president Franklin D. Roosevelt, British prime minister Winston Churchill, and South Africa’s Nelson Mandela come to mind.
Hopefully, the current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will end up being the hero he appears to be, but history will judge him on his deeds, not on his words.
(Russia’s Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, will inevitably be lumped in with other brutishly corrupt, mindlessly murderous, self-absorbed tyrants.)
Inspirational, principled heroes and heroines are hard to find. Unsuitable candidates in a democracy often become leaders because an over-blemished incumbent gets voted out of office.
Joe Biden became the leader by default because of the “anybody-but-Trump” voters. (Thank goodness for that!)
Justin Trudeau became prime minister because of the “anybody-but-Harper” voters. (Unfortunately the Conservatives are still prepared to drive in a narrow ditch rather than on the wide right-hand lane.)
Companies invest enormous amounts of money to convince us to purchase their products. Most consumers don’t take the time to investigate and compare their options before buying.
Corporate executives know razzle-dazzle and half-truths pay off (almost) every time, providing bad publicity can be avoided. Political strategists are no different. They learned long ago that promoting simple solutions for complex problems, or singling out a minority group to blame for specific problems, usually pays big dividends on Election Day.
It is tempting to point an accusatory finger at corporate executives and elected politicians, but the real problem is our own apathy. Perhaps we should have a frank discussion with the person we see everyday in the mirror. We could start by mentioning the high price the Ukrainians are willing to pay to defend the rights and freedoms we take for granted.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
