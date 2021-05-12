Conservative leader is not being bold
Dear Editor:
On Feb. 26, Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party, gave a presentation to the party convention in Ottawa. Having lamented that his party had lost two elections in 5.5 years, O’Toole went on to say “We must present new ideas, not make the same arguments …We need to be a party for all of Canada. We need to be a Conservative Party with the courage to be bold. And a Conservative Party with the courage to change.”
O’Toole went on to say “We cannot ignore the reality of climate change. The debate is over.” Isn’t the essence of science to question everything? No, Mr. O’Toole, the debate is not over.
As of April 16, media reports indicated 3,769 Canadians were hospitalized with COVID-19 while 1,125 patients were in intensive care units out of a population of just under 38 million.
Media and public health officials report the COVID-19 survival rate for people under age 65 is in the 99.6% range. Why is O’Toole not attacking the Liberals for their failure to address at-risk populations as opposed to locking down the entire country. Where is Conservative boldness?
In addition, reliable information confirms that Canada leads the world in the percentage of COVID deaths in homes for the elderly: Why is Erin O’Toole not raising this issue with Canadians? Why is Erin O’Toole not talking about this issue? Where is Conservative boldness?
Justin Trudeau has been the prime minister since 2015. During his tenure, Trudeau and his government has done nothing with respect to trade negotiations with the United States to amend poor patent laws in the drug industry, thereby discouraging a domestic drug manufacturing industry. And if that wasn’t enough, Calgary-based Providence Therapeutics who were of planning to build a vaccine manufacturing plant in Calgary are considering moving their operations abroad because of a lack of federal government support. Why can we not manufacture vaccines in Canada? Where is O’Toole’s boldness on these issues?
The most disturbing comment of O’Toole’s Feb. 26 speech was his capitulation to Quebec nationalists. By indicating his support for Quebec’s Language Law 101 on federally chartered companies, O’Toole has de-legitimized English within Quebec.
Furthermore, O’Toole’s support for a greater share of Quebec taxes remaining in Quebec rather than the federal government may be a good idea, but why would the same provision not apply to the rest of Canada?
What happened to Conservative boldness?
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
Letter criticizing church, vaccines didn’t belong
Dear Editor:
I was disappointed to see you published the letter “Church makes a mockery of God with vaccinations,” (May 11) in which the writer implicitly criticizes Trinity Baptist Church for renting out their space as a vaccination site since vaccinations are “the mark of the beast.”
Can you explain what is the social relevance and responsibility of publishing such a letter during the worst pandemic in a century?
Charles Duerden, Kelowna
CBC shouldn’t get public funding
Dear Editor:
The CBC’s best before date has expired and it’s time to cut them off the taxpayer’s money.
Our federal government pays them $1.3 billion per year, much of which goes to a huge top-heavy bureaucracy that sets their own salaries and are not required to divulge annual financial statements.
Seven vice presidents, 10 directors general and five directors of finance — but somehow they are above having to produce financial statements listing their salaries.
A recent study by the CRTC found that only 28% of Canadians consider the CBC to be vital, I personally don’t know anyone who watches or listens to them as I suspect is the case for most who are reading this.
I am not suggesting that the CBC be shut down, but simply to no longer be funded by the taxpayer.
Let them stand on their own and cover their operating costs from money received by advertisers.
If they do not produce quality content that draws enough viewers to make their programs attractive for advertisers, then they will be the masters of their own demise.
Other media networks manage to cover their costs and make a profit or they would not be on the air, why should the CBC be treated differently?
At a time where our national debt has set historical records and is spiralling out of control, it’s time that our leaders look at unnecessary expenses and ways to reduce the debt, funding the CBC definitely comes under this category.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country