Tolko property an opportunity city should buy
Dear Editor:
Robin Jarman’s parting “How to make Kelowna a great city” piece in Tuesday’s Daily Courier about the former Tolko mill site was inspiring and visionary.
I am cautiously optimistic that the city’s planners, mayor and council have already recognized this as something even beyond a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Kelowna. With the north end of downtown and elsewhere now exploding, dreaming big is within reach for Kelowna.
The city is considering acquiring expensive land in other areas, but decades before it will be needed.
The Tolko property is available today, for a limited time, and at an affordable price relative to the others.
It’s all about priorities, timing and wise use of limited funds.
Council’s control of future land use could realize something more than just highrises that will happen elsewhere regardless.
A strip of beach or a public walkway on the Tolko site in trade for high-density zoning might suffice, but there will never again be another waterfront with as much public potential as this. Never.
Like other great cities, Kelowna has wealthy citizens who can help us build beyond a jungle of expensive seasonal housing.
As the saying goes, planning is best when done in advance. Thank you for writing, Robin. Let’s get started.
Michael Neill, Kelowna
Carbon tax not effective in reducing GHGs
Dear Editor:
The effectiveness of a carbon tax in Canada is a myth, as evidenced by the series of government statistics.
In 2007, B.C. instituted a carbon tax which was hailed as being the panacea for greenhouse gas emissions control. Although there is a lag in government reporting, B.C. has released reports that indicate despite the carbon tax, GHGs have increased between 2007 and 2018 by 7%.
British Columbia’s version should be much more effective than the federal program because it is not only at a higher rate per tonne, but it is non returnable to the payees and thus much more punitive.
Further evidence of the ineffectiveness of a carbon tax can be learned from government statistics that indicate between 2005 and 2018 Ontario reduced GHG emissions without having a carbon tax.
B.C. increased its emissions by 4.5 metric tonnes despite having a carbon tax for all but three of those years.
Further statistics indicate Canada’s GHG emissions per capita decreased from 22.6 in 2005 to 19.7 in 2018.
During those years Ontario is quoted as having a 19% reduction and Quebec 4.1% without carbon taxes. B.C. increased its GHG output by 5.6% with a carbon tax.
In 2018, B.C. reported a total of 67,924 MT GHG emissions. These figures ignore the GHG emissions from wildfires and slash burning, which were an average of 49,401 MT between 2007 and 2018. These numbers are skewed by the 2017 and 2018 figures but should be indicative of where we need to put emphasis if we are serious about mitigating GHG.
Instead of blindly putting a non-effective tax on Canadians and hoping the problem will go away, we need to examine and target the largest sources and prioritize remedies. The planting of two billion trees over 10 years (the government assures me that they are in addition to the 600 million per year normally planted in Canada) is one step in the right direction,
Encouragement of pipeline construction would be another. (Pipelines are much more energy efficient that truck or rail transport). The approval of carbon sequestration for energy sector projects is also required as this is proven and available technology.
In summary, carbon taxes are ineffective and what is required is a system that rewards industries for reducing GHGs and penalizes those that do not.
If we set a goal of 5% reduction per year for all sectors, we would have no trouble meeting the Paris accord.
The B.C. experience clearly indicates that carbon taxes will not create the condition to meet the Paris accord.
I believe climate change is real. I do not believe ineffective taxes will remedy the problem. Just like previous climate crises, such as acid rain and CFC emissions, this crisis will be solved by science, forced if necessary by government legislation.
Ken Klein, West Kelowna
Fix problems to make Kelowna a great city
Dear Editor:
Kelowna will not become a great city by being invaded by bus loads of tourists or by building replicas of the Sydney Opera House on the Tolko site.
It will become a great city if the “homeless” problem is settled in a humane way.
It will become a great city when drug dealers are harshly dealt with by our so-called justice system and it will become a great city when our mayor and council members are willing to listen to the people and put the brakes on property taxes.
Finally, it will become a great city when the city planners’ ideas mesh with the majority of its citizens.
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna
Conservatives obstructed, misled, maligned
Dear Editor:
Re: “Albas recognizes how bad gov’t is,” (Letter to the editor, April 8 by Doug Waines).
In an April 6 column, Conservative MP Dan Albas claimed Stephen Harper “created” more accountability, including by appointing an independent Parliamentary Budget Officer.
Greater access to information was promised. But by May 3, 2010, the Globe and Mail gives the Harper government a big fat F, as a result of the only documents released being mainly redacted.
Top Conservatives went so far as to prepare a handbook instructing committee participants on how to obstruct informational proceedings.
The PBO, Kevin Page, with exemplary qualifications, found that although he was appointed to be a watchdog, unless he was willing to be a lap dog, he would be silenced.
His competence and character were maligned, even during the tragic time when he lost his son. He and his office struggled to obtain information and figures needed to do his job, and was blocked at every turn, whether it be the F35 scandal or infrastructure project costs: 83% of which occurred in Conservative ridings.
Meanwhile, according to then auditor general Sheila Fraser, “Parliament was willfully misled.”
Seventeen times, the Harper team violated election laws or ethics. The in-and-out affair in the 2006 election is a case in point. The Senate hush money scandal, another.
And for refusing to disclose information on the costing of programs to Parliament, the Harper government became the only government in Canadian history to be found in contempt of Parliament.
I’m sure Albas remembers it well. Were these events inevitable? No. It was, throughout, a moral choice.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Trudeau turning us into vaccine guinea pigs
Dear Editor:
Please wake up eastern Canada and see Justin Trudeau for the fraud he really is. The vast majority of western Canadians have.
There was a clip on the news recently of him saying that now is not the time for finger pointing about Canadian vaccine shortages.
It’s not hard to understand his stance being as how he is the PM and as such he is the one responsible for Canada being at the bottom of the heap of developed countries when it comes to providing vaccines for his country.
Because of his failure to procure vaccines, we also have the distinction of being the only country in the world to use its population as guinea pigs and instead of 3-4 weeks between the first and second dose as recommended by the manufacturers for optimum virus protection, the Canadian public will be used in a human experiment and wait four months between doses.
The United States, with 10 times our population, will have provided a vaccination for every American that wants one before the end of this month.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
Big changes may be coming to boater licences
Dear Editor:
Transport Canada is considering making significant changes to the pleasure craft operator card program.
For those of you who hold this boating driver’s licence, chances are at some point in your past you wrote an exam administered by a third-party operator.
If you passed, you were issued a pleasure craft operator card. These cards are required to be carried by skippers at all times when operating a motorized vessel and in the majority of cases have no date of expiry.
The only exception to this requirement was for those who were renting a powerboat or personal watercraft such as a Sea-Doo or WaveRunner.
How will these changes potentially affect you if you currently hold this card?
For starters the cards may no longer become permanent. There may be a new requirement to take a new course potentially every five years.
The courses themselves may also become considerably more expensive as Transport Canada has proposed course operators pay a fee of $5,000 for a five-year term.
It is also proposed there would be an additional fee payable to Transport Canada for each individual who passes the course and receives a new operator card. In addition, there is a proposed elimination of the exemption for those who would rent a powerboat or personal watercraft.
This proposal has generated significant concern from local boat rental agencies as it is unclear how a test could be administered in a short period of time as well as the economics of the added costs to the boat rental industry, of which we have many here in the Okanagan.
I have heard from boaters who are greatly concerned about these proposed changes.
As one boater told me, our local lakes are not serviced by the Canadian Coast Guard, for the most part the Okanagan does not have many of the costly-to-service navigation aides located in other bodies of water, and it is proposed to remove VHS weather services that many boaters do use.
In other words, the concerns can be summarized that the federal government is offering less services to local boaters but wanting to take more money from them in return. In fairness, Transport Canada has indicated the current program generates no revenue for the federal government, but does carry costs. The fees raised by these changes will contribute towards the costs of Transport Canada to administer this program.
Unfortunately, the window of time Transport Canada provided to comment on these proposals has expired, but more information can be found here at letstalktransportation.ca/pcoc.
Dan Albas, member of Parliament, Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola