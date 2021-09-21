People’s Party congratulates Tracy Gray
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the executive of the Kelowna-Lake Country People’s Party, I would like to congratulate Tracy Gray on returning to Ottawa as MP and thank her for her service and dedication to the citizens of this riding.
I would also like to praise the other four candidates for standing up for democracy in putting their names and policies forward and for running a fair campaign in which there was very little vandalism or shenanigans.
I would like to correct reports that the PPC was a major force in splitting the vote and costing the Conservatives the election.
Stereotypes say we are right wing, but if one takes a few minutes to read the PPC policies, you will see a classical liberal party in alignment with many Canadians.
Post-election analysis has shown some support came from disaffected Conservatives of whom it would be more accurate to say that rather than them leaving the party, the Conservatives left them when they abandoned all pretence at fiscal responsibility.
Significant numbers of voters split off from the Greens and NDP. Polling data has shown that the typical PPC voter is young, BIPOC and working class, unlike both the Liberals and Conservatives whose support rises in white, rich seniors.
This is no surprise as lockdowns, debt and erosion of civil liberties disproportionately hurt young, marginalized people.
Thank you to our supporters, volunteers and the thousands who voted for our candidate, Brian Rogers, resulting in a four-fold increase from 2019. We promise to continue to work hard to communicate what the party really stands for and prepare for the next election.
Finally, I want to say how proud I am to live in this wonderful free country where we have fair and peaceful elections.
Around the world we see power exerted at the point of an AK-47 in Afghanistan, burning of cities by activists south of the border and the deployment of tear gas in European elections.
Despite the cynical calling of this useless election and using wedge issues to divide us and ignite passions, ours was a peaceful demonstration of democracy with one instance of gravel tossing at the Liberal leader and our own leader being hit on the head by an egg. We are lucky to have our freedoms here, and the PPC will continue to fight to keep them.
Doug Burget, president, Kelowna-Lake Country People’s Party of Canada Association
Liberals must dump Trudeau to get a majority
Dear Editor:
Canadian voters have confirmed what the pundits predicted: the election was a waste of time and money. But there is a silver lining to this fiasco in that the election served to bring one important matter to a head: although overdue, it has brought Justin Trudeau’s leadership of the Liberal Party into serious question.
Canadians have become increasingly aware that Trudeau is not up to the job and far in over his head. Indeed, with the benefit of hindsight it’s safe to conclude that the primary reason this poser became prime minister was his family name. Certainly it wasn’t due to any personal record of achievement before he entered politics.
Canada needs strong, competent leadership and fortunately there is no shortage of highly accomplished men and women waiting in the wings of the Liberal Party for a chance to lead.
So get on with it Liberals, if you want a majority government, start by showing Justin the door and then elect a leader who has more to offer than great hair and a well known name.
Chris Fibiger, Kelowna
Today in history always good read
Dear Editor:
As a history buff, I have been interested in your daily feature "Today in history."
I have a slightly different perspective. I have made a document which tells what happened in different parts of the world at the same time.
For instance: A lot of events and famous people were around during the 18th century. Did you know the Riel Rebellion occurred at the same time as the Crimean War, the Irish famine and the abolishment of slavery in the United States?
About the same time, the Dominion of Canada was established. Famous people include Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, Marie Curie and Scott of the Antarctic among others.
Many famous writers were around — Dickens, Charlotte Bronte, Lewis Carroll, and Oscar Wilde and painters such as Monet, Van Gogh and a huge number of composers were born in the 18th century.
This is just a tiny example of what went on in just one century. I am always finding new things to add.
Pixie Marriott, Summerland
Okanagan not onside with Liberal victory
Dear Editor:
Well here we go again — Liberals win a minority government again because most of Canada knows exactly what the Conservatives’ agenda is and that’s to become our version of the GOP.
But, of course, the ridings in Kelowna-Lake Country and West Kelowna (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola) elect two dud Tory MPs again, who have zero power to effect any change and the only thing they'll be able to accomplish is to get their Christmas cards mailed out on time and continue their weekly anti-Liberal/
Trudeau rants in The Daily Courier — the exact same thing they've been doing for the last couple of years.
Congratulations people. There really must be something in the water around here.
Rick St. Martin, Lake Country
Defeat pandemic with responsibility
Dear Editor:
In August, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Alberta's July decision to lift all COVID restrictions was "an unnecessary and risky gamble."
The gamble failed. At Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's Sept. 15 news conference, he invoked a provincewide public health emergency. Alberta hospitals have cancelled thousands of surgeries to deal with the deluge of COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated.
On Sept. 16, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters: “Just a few days ago, Mr. O’Toole was still applauding Mr. Kenney for his management of the pandemic. Do you really want Erin O’Toole to be sitting across from them (premiers) at the premiers' table, talking about how we end this pandemic, when he himself can't stand up to the anti-vaxxers in his own party?”
In the Hollywood medical disaster thriller “Outbreak” (1995), a virus caused bleeding from the ears, nose, mouth and eyes, liquefied the internal organs, with death occurring within 24 hours. In “Contagion” (2011) the virus infects the lungs and brain, causing coughs, fever, headache, seizures, brain hemorrhage, with death occurring about four days after infection.
If COVID-19 or one of its variants displayed many of the same symptoms, do you really think there would be anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers still talking about their “rights?”
During his 1978 commencement address at Harvard University, Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn criticized the secularism and hedonism of the West. Condemning the nations of the “free West” for being morally bankrupt, he urged that it was time "to defend not so much human rights as human obligations.”
He said emphasis on rights instead of responsibilities was leading to “the abyss of human decadence.”
Back to the election campaign — on Sept. 9, Erin O’Toole said Trudeau was “so slow on approving rapid testing,” which is patently false. By December 2020, the federal government had already approved and delivered nearly 42 million rapid tests to provinces and territories, but public health officers have only approved the use of a small percentage of them.
The majority of these tests are either still sitting on shelves, or who knows, perhaps sent to landfills or destroyed.
Until last month, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stubbornly opposed the use of rapid tests.
I recently re-watched Henry's July 8 press briefing. She said, in part: “An important change is that we do expect that all visitors, recognizing the risks that we continue to have in long-term care, will be fully immunized for COVID-19. That means two weeks after the two doses of vaccine. So visitors will be asked to provide proof of immunization when they arrive at a facility, and will continue to need to wear a medical mask when they're in common areas, but they’ll no longer be required to follow those infection prevention measures when they’re in the room with their loved one, or in the area with their loved one. And we can expect that these mask-free smiles will make a lot of people very happy.”
But next came the twist: “For those who are not fully immunized, or who are not willing or able to produce their proof of immunization, the precautions that we have in place now will be continued to make sure that we don’t add additional risk in our care homes.”
Henry spins information like politicians do. By using the word “expect” at the beginning of her briefing, the B.C. public interpreted this to mean: “All care home visitors must be fully immunized", which is not the case. The unvarnished truth: any visitor can refuse to be immunized, refuse rapid testing, and refuse to show a BC Vaccine Card.
According to Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, those showing up to protest against government COVID-19 restrictions are individuals steeped in far-right ideology or those sympathetic to it. Although the People's Party of Canada isn’t involved in organizing the protests, Balgord said its supporters are often in attendance with the party’s purple signs.
David Buckna, Kelowna