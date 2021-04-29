Vaccine booklets make a comeback
Dear Editor:
I had to laugh when I read the story about Richard Smith’s vaccine passport on Thursday’s front page of The Daily Courier since I also have an International Certificates of Vaccination booklet from Health and Welfare Canada.
I even went to the Trinity Baptist vaccination site a week ahead of time and was told by one of the staffers: “Yes, other people have been bringing them in, we sign them, and also give you a separate record of vaccination.”
When I went to my appointment on April 20, the vaccination nurse wasn’t aware of these records so she showed it to the public health nurse on the stage and asked about signing it.
The response from the public health nurse: “Fill it out yourself.”
Not exactly an official endorsement. How long would it have taken her to put an initial on the date, place and COVID-19 vaccination spot?
J.P. Squire, Kelowna
Traffic-ban idea discriminates against seniors
Dear Editor:
I’ve just heard that there is a debate in Kelowna about cars returning to Knox Mountain.
As a senior I would like to say that this debate is more evidence of the last “ism” to be tackled in our society — ageism.
I and many others born in the 1940s and earlier are able to walk still, but have limited energy. Who are the spandex people to say that this is now their mountain and their road?
Although they are at present able to run, climb and skateboard their way to the top, this won’t always be the case in spite of their best efforts.
If society doesn’t learn to respect all ages and all people, they too will have their pleasures cast aside eventually.
They too will be pushed aside by those who think that with close attention paid to their bodies they can defy aging and death. Get over yourselves.
Susanne Cooper, Summerland
Conservatives like to keep people’s pay low
Dear Editor:
Erin O’Toole is against a guaranteed minimum income plan and says so frequently.
Just foolish, he says, and unnecessarily expensive. He ignores the fact that people with money to spend will spend it, thereby supporting the economy.
At the start of the new Industrial Age in the 18th century, there was a general faith in an economy that paid its workers low wages because they believed high wages meant workers would work less.
The labourer was dehumanized into a “commodity” — not unlike Stephen Harper’s fascination with the Republican push for “right to work” legislation: ie: a right to work for low wages, for the benefit of corporations and discouraging union membership .
Are we really in the 21st century? My, these Conservatives have come a long way. Survival of the fittest. Why not?
We “low voters,” as one Tory strategist characterized the working class really don’t count for much in the Conservative mentality.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Every pandemic mistake so far is Trudeau’s fault
Dear Editor:
Liberals have been in power for the last 5.5 years. This pandemic disaster and the unnecessary loss of life and huge loss of jobs and economic downturn is their responsibility.
Every COVID-19 blunder is on the shoulders of Justin Trudeau, his Liberal cabinet and caucus.
Only a few countries escaped the wrath of the pandemic with little illness and few lives lost.
Those countries followed the lessons of past viral infections, N1H1, SARS, Ebola, etc., and followed the lessons learned — shut down foreign travel, take temperatures of incoming travellers, quarantine and test suspected ill individuals, mask, increase use of infection-control measures in critical settings, rigidly enforce controls and quarantine orders.
Trudeau did none of these until months after the disease was rampant in Canada, and then only in a patchwork of partial measures.
Other Western democracies worked feverishly to develop vaccines. Trudeau chose to work with the Communists’ CanSino Biologics. Canada fell to last of the Western democracies to join the line for proven vaccines.
We were last to repatriate residents from COVID hot spots, restrict travel, recommend masks, we failed to quarantine at all borders, used a voluntary quarantine that simply was ignored, last to implement even the flimsy irrational lockdowns, last to restrict workers from part-time positions at multiple nursing homes. In fact, Canada under Trudeau was just about last in every step, of pandemic control at a terrible cost of illness and deaths.
We failed our first responders and health-care workers by vaccinating them so late despite the risks they take.
International truckers, essential workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, industrial sites all are still waiting for paid sick leave and vaccines.
The U.S. has had to step up with Manitoba to offer free vaccinations to Canadian truckers, as we are now the risk to the U.S. as their vaccine program moves quickly ahead, while Canada lags far behind, in spite of dipping into the Covax program for Third World countries, to Trudeau’s shame again.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna
