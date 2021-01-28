Rallies recruit followers for Proud Boys
Dear Editor:
Susan Davenport’s letter to the editor, Tuesday (Anti-mask protesters might be following the wrong person) really struck a chord that resonated with me and probably many others.
Her suspicion is well founded. These rallies are opportunities to recruit followers for white supremacists and the Proud Boys.
I also hope that the innocent people realize that they are following the wrong person, and stop going to these misguided rallies.
Ken Nishizaki, Kelowna
A perfect description for Okanagan Lake
Dear Editor:
I would just like to share a quote from a novel I’m reading:
A lake is the landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is earth’s eye: looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.
—Henry David Thoreau
I believe this perfectly describes our own Okanagan Lake.
Jean Farina, West Kelowna
Energy East pipeline needs to be built
Dear Editor:
I echo comments regarding the repurposing of the Keystone pipeline to move Alberta oil to New Brunswick refineries.
It was eye opening, yet not all that surprising, last year to learn of an oil shipment going from coast to coast via the Panama Canal. This was an 11,900-kilometre journey down one coast of North America across Central America via a man-made canal and then back up the other coast into the Bay of Fundy.
Out of necessity, because no alternative was available, Irving Oil procured Alberta oil and arranged this shipment.
Where do they get the oil, typically? Well, Saudi Arabia of course. This, we are led to believe, is a more environmentally friendly and an ethical source of oil than Alberta crude.
“We shouldn’t be burning oil anyways!” some decry.
A noble sentiment, but realistically, we are burning it, in our cars, to heat our homes, fly our planes. We cannot wish this reality away.
Let’s assume not one of us buys another gasoline-powered car, only electric vehicles are produced and sold. Even if we can solve the electricity supply problem associated with this, we will still need a massive amount of oil to produce these cars, albeit in China. Yes, that’s right, because every plastic component you find in every car comes from oil. Oil is the main ingredient in plastic.
This is not limited to cars either. Most of what you find in every dollar store began life as a drop of oil. Much of it Alberta crude, which is shipped raw to China, refined into plastic pellets which are then moulded or blown into every form of plastic imaginable.
While China buys our debt and unimpeded access to our resources, we buy cheap plastic crap with our plastic credit cards.
Let’s all open our eyes. Let’s stop being hypocrites. We need oil. That is a fact. We use oil. That is reality. Pipelines are the safest method of transport for oil and more efficient that any other mode of transport because they are a one-way trip. I don’t see a train or tanker delivering water to my kitchen faucet.
Wake up! Build Energy East, keep Canadian oil in Canada and keep Saudi oil out. For logic sake.
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
Canada should be more outraged about Keystone decision
Dear Editor:
It was no surprise that President Joe Biden cancelled Keystone XL — it was his campaign promise, but he failed to listen to logical and reasonable arguments against his decision.
A reputable investment firm conducted a survey of 56 private and public U.S. and Canadian oil and gas companies and to their surprise found that only 21% of U.S. companies have plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to 84% in Canada.
The survey also found that management teams of those Canadian companies are improving environmental performances. Oilsands operators have been continually striving to lower greenhouse emissions and are aiming to get to net zero by 2050.
Canada is far ahead of the United States. Nobody that I know of regrets the departure of Donald Trump, but will Biden treat Canada any better?
Beware of his “Buy America First” campaign. Canada is vulnerable to further U.S. sanctions (i.e. softwood lumber, steel, aluminum or anything else that tickles their fancy.)
I note that the NDP and Green party leaders both jumped aboard the Biden decision. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has only 24 seats in Parliament and is paid about $250,000 annually to make irresponsible statements and Green leader Annamie Paul does not have a seat.
How do these two leaders get to visit their candidates and supporters? If they or any members of their parties use fossil-fuel vehicles under any circumstances, they are out-and-out hypocrites. How do current MPs of these parties get to and from Ottawa? I have not yet heard of solar or wind-powered airplanes.
Also did the NDP and Green parties consider the economic damage to Western Canada?
A prosperous Alberta and Saskatchewan provide billions to transfer payments. When these dry up, we will hear big time moaning and groaning from Eastern Canada.
Taking into consideration what I view as a snap decision on Biden’s part and lack of foresight, the loss of jobs on both sides of the border and the devastation to communities along the pipeline right of way, our prime minister made a bland statement and said he was “disappointed’ in Biden’s decision.
What he bloody well should have been screaming is “we are outraged by your decision.”
Not our prime minister.
Bob Sumner, Penticton