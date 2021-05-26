Cars and people not compatible on Knox road
Dear Editor:
Reporter Ron Seymour’s recent comment that cars are compatible with walkers on the Knox Mountain road is like saying B.C.’s COVID-19 case numbers are relatively low, so what’s the issue.
In both cases behaviour modification has had a great effect.
With cars on Knox, people are forced into single file along the shoulder and the social benefit greatly diminished, compared to walking, talking and playing naturally.
There is also the exhaust, tire and noise pollution associated with cars.
For the few who cannot walk or use an electric device, the city need only to operate an electric bus.
Here are a few observations I have made on Knox the past couple of years.
1) Up to 90% of those people driving cars up the mountain do not need to.
2) I met a father and eight- or nine-year-old daughter pushing their bikes up the path. The father said the struggle was because there were too many cars to ride up. They did not feel safe.
3) Groups of three or more should not have to walk single file due to cars. These are social outings.
4) I walked to the first lookout where there were nine cars and not a person around. Everyone from those cars had gone off hiking, so they could have walked up from the lower parking.
5) Could be a great festive area with buskers, concessions, more picnic tables.
6) A mother with a double-wide stroller and her friend with a dog were constantly forced off the road, where they walked side-by-side, and onto the dirt shoulder, single file.
7) Also, there were four young ladies on bikes, cycling up side-by-side chatting and motivating one another until three cars came, forcing them onto the shoulder, single file.
This is not Kelowna of the 1950s and 1960s. There is the increase in cars and trucks, and the more sedentary lifestyle that has led to traffic volumes that are incompatible with social, casual walks up the hill.
Don Henderson, Kelowna
Cyclists should slow down when pedestrians nearby
Dear Editor:
This incident I am recounting happened May 16, between this writer, a pedestrian, and a cyclist. I am one of Kelowna’s seniors who use the Rails to Trails regularly to relieve isolation, boredom and increase focus on mental self-care during COVID-19 restrictions.
With a traffic increase on our pathways comes increased safety concerns for users.
We walkers share this lovely corridor to our city waterfront with numerous velocipedes (two-wheelers, pedicabs, tricycles, e-bikes and scooters).
I was walking with my sister that sunny afternoon; crossed the path to talk to a drink stand vendor parked at the trail edge. You will know the area if you walk or cycle near the Spall Road crosswalk.
There are three intersecting pathways with a slight decline from the light at Spall Road to where I stood. I turned to rejoin my sister on the opposite side of the roadway.
Suddenly, a group of fast-paced cyclists were proceeding toward me. A cyclist shout, “Look out! Look out! Look out!” but did not slow down; I froze! If I had stepped forward it would be into the path of bicycles, if I stepped back the cart was behind me.
A witness noted that the cyclist was distracted with a cellphone prior to impact.
However, the bicyclist responded quickly to the emergency, rolling the bike on its side, slamming on the pavement. The handlebars hit me in the left arm, ribcage and the front tire on my lower right leg. The rider must be bruised up too. Besides swearing at me, the rider appeared unmoved and jumped back on their bike, leaving me holding my painful ribcage.
Now I admit in my 70s, my reflexes may be somewhat slower, however, I am grateful this was not a full-on body slam.
In the past weeks, I have replayed this event, over, over, and over in my mind wondering what I could have done differently.
Unfortunately, this incident has left me with sore, bruised ribs that are slowly recovering and a battered, bruised right lower leg.
May this be a warning to all, cyclists and walkers, accidents happen so quickly, so please, slow down, be alert to your surroundings, and considerate of others who are using this shared pathway. This was an avoidable, needless collision.
Didn’t we learn in grade school — safety first? Fight/flight is a normal response to shock, pain or fear but a careless, thoughtless, fickle response to others is optional.
Barbara Linfoot, Kelowna
Long-ago college prank shouldn’t ruin career
Dear Editor:
I could understand the consequences were Maj. Gen. D. Fortin to have been accused of rape or a sexual attack of some kind, but tarnishing the reputation of a proven soldier over what on the surface seems like a college prank that happened over 30 years ago is totally wrong.
What’s more, the time between the occurrence and the charge casts doubt on the motivation behind the accusation.
Sexual improprieties are inappropriate, of course, and a proven charge must not go unpunished.
However one must ask themselves why so long before coming forward on what seems, on the surface, like such a frivolous act? Who is his accuser, by the way?
Richard Begin, Kelowna
RCMP should focus on national crime issues
Dear Editor:
Recently, someone asked whether I thought the RCMP should be replaced. Widespread use of camera phones can easily misinterpret police issues; when an altercation erupts we get a limited; sometimes biased view of what actually happened.
The U.S. defund police movement is creating widespread havoc. Police are losing their incentive; responding slowly to calls; demoralized by constant bad publicity with little counteracting good publicity. Widespread actions including looting, burning, riots and property damage.
What can we do in Canada to improve the umbrella of police services and ensure police receive our support in what is often an incredibly unappreciated and dangerous job.
The Vancouver Police is a municipal force that has developed a high degree of sophistication over the years to deal with abundant crime in their community. They are one example of a fine municipal police force. They also have an excellent training academy which could be expanded provincewide.
The RCMP is a sophisticated police force that operates on many levels. I believe we need to make the best use of our assets. The RCMP as a national police force has a wide reach that should be maximized. Their services would be better used at a national crime level rather than municipal duties. They already have specialized teams that are brought in for specific serious crimes.
Local criminal gangs are increasing. It is only a matter of time until we have MS-13 gangs if we don’t already; in places like Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. We need RCMP expertise focusing on crime nationally.
Surrey is stumbling around trying to establish a municipal police force. It is a first step in the right direction. We need a national police force solely concentrating on resolving national issues — money laundering, criminal gang activity, fentanyl importation killing kids, pedophilia rings and white collar crime.
Local police can hand out tickets; be accountable locally and keep the peace. Specialized RCMP forces have the expertise to resolve serious national crimes.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
Tree-planting numbers don’t make sense
Dear Editor:
Last week, the Liberal propaganda machine had Seamus O’Regan, the natural resources minister, in St John’s, N.L., at a nursery trumpeting a plan to spend $3.16 billion over the next 10 years to plant two billion trees in addition to any that would otherwise be planted.
During that news conference, the minister also said the Liberal government had provided $30 million to plant growers and that they had planted 600 million trees.
The $3.16 billion figure works out to $1.80 per tree. The $30 million figure works out to 50 cents per tree.
It is specious of our government to claim they have been responsible for the planting of the 600 million trees when they were scheduled to be planted regardless of the five cent subsidy. More smoke and mirrors.
The minister also claims to have supported the Highway of Heroes campaign, which has planted 750,000 of a planned two million trees. If this was true, we would have planted over 6,000 trees per mile (or more than four per metre) on our way to planting more than nine per metre to fulfil the campaign. This is difficult to believe.
The minister’s press release also lectures that it takes several years for the tree planting process and indicates that much work must be done to identify available land, assess soil conditions and access, as well as monitor the health and survival of the planted seedlings and I agree with him. How then can his government take credit for planting even a single tree.
We should ask ourselves if we believe that a tree can be planted from gathering seeds, planting and tending to grow seedlings for several years, then transporting to a transplant site and finally putting a tree in the ground for $1.58.
Alternately if we got 60 million trees planted for $30 million, why can’t we do it again?
It is time for all of us to put our critical thinking skills to work and Not just accept the baloney.
Ken Klein, West Kelowna
Entertaining reading on letters page
Dear Editor:
The Penticton Herald is a morning life saver during this COVID-19 isolation period.
Especially the letters page where a great variety of good, bad and ugly letters mixes well with breakfast cereal. All people have an opinion of what’s right or wrong, not just the brand of pork elected without a clue of what to do.
Who is it to say a loving mother was wrong when she screamed every soldier was out of step with her Johnny, as the platoon marched by on graduation day?
How many innocent people waiting for serious surgery have died after being pushed to the back of the line, giving priority to COVID-19 and people that OD?
Mankind has never figured out the mighty dollar is no fix-all vaccine.
When it comes down to eliminating the unknown origin and reason for death, the cost for the destructive menaces, there’s not one red cent.
Man should make a list of the harm mankind alone has done to planet Earth before pointing fingers.
I personally have my doubts if the so-called COVID-19 experts and their crystal ball have any more idea than a couch potato who washes his hands, doesn’t touch his face and wears a mask.
Tom Isherwood, Olalla