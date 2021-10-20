Dear Editor: For many years and more so in recent months, the BC Truck Loggers Association has called for a collective vision for forestry in our province.
Earlier this month, we renewed the call and asked the B.C. government to facilitate the way forward, as a matter of urgency.
Forestry has been at the forefront of media attention for the last several months in many areas of the province.
A letter appearing in the
Oct. 19 edition of The Daily Courier by Estelle Noakes of Enderby is the latest example.
While I can appreciate the passion of all involved, if we truly and collectively want
the sector to prosper, there are solutions to address government and societies’ expectations of B.C.’s forest management.
However, this requires meaningful collaboration, decision-making that is informed by a true understanding of the issues, and the consequences affecting the livelihood of B.C.’s forest workers and resource communities dependent on its success for their ongoing sustainability.
Current government data states there are 13.7 million hectares of old-growth trees in British Columbia, of which 10 million hectares are protected from harvesting because they lie outside of the timber supply area or are protected in parks. In other words, we will never run out of old growth.
It is also important to note that each year, less than one-third of 1% of British Columbia’s total forest area is harvested – and only 0.1% of the total forest area harvested in British Columbia is old-growth forest.
Unfortunately, people are
talking at each other and not to each other —and government needs to initiate truly constructive and collaborative attempts to strike a balance.
The vision will not come about through any singular one of the vested interests, including the TLA, forest licensees, non-government organizations, First Nations or community groups.
That is why we are once again, calling on the premier and minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development to take a leadership role by bringing
all key stakeholder groups together in a real, thoughtful, and collaborative manner.
It’s time for a solution and a clear vision — but the B.C. government needs to lead the way through collaboration, not in isolation.
Bob Brash, executive director, Truck Loggers Association of BC