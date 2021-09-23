Albas needs to show courage on environment
Dear Editor:
I did not vote for Dan Albas in the latest election, specifically due to his party's weak climate change plan.
CPC targets would have taken us out of the Paris Agreement as countries are not allowed to go backward, only forward.
On Sept. 8, 2020, he was appointed opposition critic for Environment and Climate Change, so I am sure he knows the dire situation that we are in. The term climate change is weak. We are in a climate crisis and must act urgently, ambitiously and cooperatively at all levels and across all parties and sectors.
I am very tired of the typical political blame game. If we are going to blame anyone for the situation that we find ourselves in, it is my generation and our parents’ generation going back decades, not just a few years. Governments that were not just formed by the Liberals, but by Conservatives as well.
A Canadian climate crisis commission must be established now with representatives from all parties, sectors, academia and Indigenous governments. This commission should guide all policy decisions regarding the present climate crisis and it should be law that whomever forms government must implement these changes.
He was asked a question, "Which Canadian political figure past or present, inspires you the most and why?”
His reply was, "Jody Wilson-Raybould, because it took tremendous courage to stand up to Justin Trudeau and to do so not out of self-interest but out of principle and doing the right thing.”
I commend him for this answer and challenge him to do the same with his leader and party on the climate crisis.
We have choices. Others who come after us won’t. It is on us to be responsible.
If you haven’t read Seth Klein's book “A Good War. Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency.” I encourage you to do so.
Robert Greenhough, Kelowna
Safe to say this writer’s not a fan of Erin O’Toole
Dear Editor:
Erin O’Toole, endlessly blaming someone else for his election loss, is already manoeuvring for another election.
How many times during his vitriolic speech on election night did we hear “as we prepare for the election Trudeau wants in 18 months?”
Who divided Canadians? Who based his entire reason to be on personal attacks on Justin Trudeau and half truths about his own intentions?
What government has ever worked more in conjunction with the provinces? Eight out of 10 dollars spent due to COVID-19 came from the federal government. Rapid tests, vaccines, offers of military assistance, including to Alberta last week in response to Premier Jason Kenney’s failure to control this pandemic. Yet O’Toole, days before, applauded Kenney’s “success” in dealing with COVID.
Unlike the government O’Toole was part of, whose system was to deliver an ultimatum and refuse to meet with the premiers, in the last six years premiers have had weekly meetings with the prime minister.
We all disagree with provincial penchant to demand money while refusing to earmark it to remedy the glaring failures in health care under their jurisdiction.
Eight provinces/territories are now on board to provide an affordable childcare program. No previous government has done more to eliminate water advisories on reserves or further reconciliation.
O’Toole rails against the deficit without admitting it is the result of assisting the public through the pandemic. He’s willing to promise money to the provinces taking no responsibility where the money goes. He dismisses gun regulation, pledging to remove the influence of the very police forces who protect us . He has politicized our safety, to garner votes .
Voters weren’t taken in by O’Toole's “working man T-shirt” costume. The kid from Bowmanville’s father, far from “working at an automotive plant” managed said plant before becoming a career Ontario MPP.
Though waving the “military” banner, O’Toole obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science at Royal Military College, from 1991-1995. He then spent five years of actual military service, concluded in 2000 when he pursued a law degree, becoming corporate counsel for Procter and Gamble and Gillette. After considering Ontario’s Conservative party leadership, he ran as a federal candidate in 2012.
Successful after his second attempt at the federal Conservative leadership, he has now campaigned, pleading: “I don’t care what colour you are, who you sleep with, if you worship, just vote for me.
The unfortunate diagnosis of his condition, is that he suffers from a severe case of Prime Minister Envy .
Zoltan Lawrence, Kelowna
RCMP deserve praise for dealing with homeless
Dear Editor:
Unlike some other disbelievers out there, I feel and believe that Kelowna RCMP are doing a good job overall when it comes to the homeless problem and all the drug usage here.
Just again today at McDonald’s, a couple of nice officers were talking to some homeless and to make sure they were not loitering too much and not littering so much, as often the case at the McDonald’s there on Harvey!
As a mover, I at times have to be parked with a moving van in the alleys downtown, which I just do not like so much, but it’s part of the job to get people moving and grooving here.
On a regular basis, I see many RCMP officers talking to those jacked up on drugs or in a complete state of despair.
I feel badly for the RCMP having to waste a lot of their resources and energy on such a constant ongoing problem here.
Too much litter and way too much drug usage and a constant homeless problem that for whatever reason cannot just go away sooner than later.
I personally thank and applaud you for your efforts and your frustration while putting yourself in harm’s way at times!
N. Preen, Kelowna
Theatre group thanks cartoonist for promotion
Dear Editor:
On behalf of Crossing Creek Community Theatre, I would like to thank The Daily Courier for its great teaser carton for our upcoming show.
“Much Ado About Nothing” premieres on Friday at Kalala Estate Winery in West Kelowna with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends.
Crossing Creek Theatre is West Kelowna’s only community theatre group, and as you can appreciate the arts and cultural sector has been struggling to stay alive as a result of the pandemic.
Colin Haddock, a member of the troupe, West Kelowna
B.C. should manage COVID like New Zealand
Dear Editor:
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix and John Horgan, thank you for your intent and energy put in alleviating COVID in our province, an arduous long task.
However, we should consider following the New Zealand (4.8 million), which has a similar population to the province of British Columbia (5.1 million), political history, and way of life.
Sure, some would say it’s an island therefore an easier situation for mitigating COVID and their active case numbers never exceeded 100 in the last several months.
I don't think these are the only factors as to why they are in a better position. In addition, before it got out hand in B.C., recalling prior months our numbers were nowhere near as high as current levels so where did we drop the ball? How did we let COVID numbers get so high?
Before I go further I don’t profess to knowing the whole scope of why New Zealand is doing better. One possible reason is they have four alert levels based on current COVID numbers, etc. and corresponding protocol/restrictions to bring numbers down.
New Zealand is reporting an average of 21 new cases per day, 23 on Sept. 19 compared to recently sometimes higher than 700 per day in B,C. This with less of their population vaccinated at 37% as to 80% plus in B.C..
COVID in New Zealand metaphorically is a campfire compared to the out control raging Okanagan summer wildfire we have in BC.
Let's a least look what they are doing right. I have a strong feeling we, and the rest of the highly-infected world should study it, learn from it and copy it.
Mathew Duffus, Penticton
Canada should adhere to fixed election dates
Dear Editor:
Legislation is in place setting fixed election dates so that elections occur on a more regular cycle every four years.
However, there is proviso to call a general election at any point before the fixed enacted date. So we make a law then add provision to overturn what has been established.
Makes nothing but sense to me as we see time and again politicians disregard what has been put in place to further their own agendas.
Case in point the expensive and pointless exercise we just went through. Millions of dollars wasted resulting in a slate of characters identical to what was already in place, geared to run us further and further into the poor house.
Is there any wonder why people hold politicians in such low regard?
Paul Crossley, Penticton
What was the point of that election?
Dear Editor:
If you ever feel useless, remember it took 20 years, trillions of dollars and four U.S. presidents to replace the Taliban with the Taliban.
In Canada, it took around two months and $600 million in the middle of a pandemic to replace a deceitful and corrupt government with a deceitful and corrupt government.
Harry DeRosier, Summerland