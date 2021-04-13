Mayor sets example by volunteering, getting vaccine
Dear Editor:
Re: Basran should apologize (editorial, April 8).
If there is an apology owing related to this issue, it is from you to the mayor and some of your readers. Criticizing and mocking the mayor for both volunteering at the hospital and receiving a vaccine when it was offered reflects a simplistic and narrow understanding of the issue.
Leaders in any arena are to set an example for the rest of us to follow; both Mayor Colin Basran’s volunteering and his acceptance of a vaccine are highly symbolic, and convey two powerful messages to the public.
Regarding the former, he is demonstrating compassion, care and support for members of the institution in our community that is so severely impacted because of this pandemic. Considering just how busy any political leader must be in navigating this pandemic, it is commendable that “the mayor seems to believe it’s necessary to pour coffee” one day a week (and 52 times a year, think about that).
This not about the coffee, but the act of being a consistent and visible contributor to helping make things even just a little bit better, that is the genuine purpose here.
To mock his actions in this way is cheap, juvenile and petty.
For the latter, the real value is that vaccine hesitancy among a significant portion of this population is a real and existential threat to our collective safety, and by receiving his duly-appointed shot, he is expressing a measure of confidence and reassurance to us all in the benefits and safety of the vaccines. He received his shot because of his volunteer commitments, not because he is the mayor, and to suggest that his fundraising for KGH was a ploy to jump the queue is sensationalist and irresponsible.
Stacey Myrah, Kelowna
Mayor treated no differently than other volunteers
Dear Editor:
I have the pleasure of working the Thursday morning shift at the "Perking Lot" of Kelowna General Hospital along with Mayor Colin Basran.
I have come to know him, not as the mayor of Kelowna, but as a fellow volunteer. We are just two of the hundreds of people who offer their time in the hope of giving support and smiles to the hospital staff and patients, as well as raising money for the foundation.
When volunteers were notified that we were to be offered vaccinations, we were relieved and grateful to be considered for this opportunity.
I can assure you that Basran did not "jump the queue because he thinks that he is special.” but rather has been given the vaccine because he is one of many of the volunteers.
To the person who suggested otherwise, may I say that "there is a principle which cannot fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance — that principle is contempt prior to investigation.”
I would like to thank the hospital staff for their dedication and the KGH Foundation for the opportunity to serve.
Linda Munroe, Kelowna
B.C. government not protecting our old-growth forests
Dear Editor:
In response to the article from April 7, “Old-growth forest advocates dig in,” regarding individuals trying to stop clear-cut logging on Vancouver Island, I say the B.C. government has really dropped the ball.
The independent report on old-growth forests in B.C., commissioned by the government has not been adhered to, as stated by Forests Minister Katrine Conroy.
The 72-page document that was published in 2020 clearly states that one of the immediate concerns of the government should be to:
“Declare conservation of ecosystem health and biodiversity of British Columbia’s forests as an overarching priority and enact legislation that legally establishes this priority for all sectors.”
I think the remaining old growth forests in B.C. should be protected as they are the life-blood of eco-systems survival.
Conroy says B.C. is committed to the report and yet has allowed Teal Cedar to put in roads and clear cut areas of old growth forest.
Perhaps the title of the Ministry of Forests should be renamed the Ministry of Lumbering.
Carol Millar, Kelowna
Trump Tower story not only surprise in April 1 newspaper
Dear Editor:
Want some excitement? Try keeping up with daily news headline events.
Hit the floor! Front page news: The Daily Courier announces record breaking, multi-storey lakefront Trump Tower to dominate over shore- and-skyline. Likely includes new Trump university.
Then other headlines announce NDP convention to move for new Canadian flag with native insignia, expand the civil service with elimination of all army-navy-air force and NATO, rewrite history to exclude Sir John A. Macdonald as a less than perfect human, and levy a 100% tax on the super rich.
I have recovered somewhat from the shock of the first headline after noting the publication date as April 1. However, I have yet to receive adequate medical attention for the state of shock induced by the more recent actions of the NDP.
Are we entering an age where extremism is considered to be a virtue? Is this a time when common sense can no longer be considered to be common? Or can we simply write off April as a foolish month?
Ian Royce Sisett, Kelowna
City policies are what’s driving up house prices
Dear Editor:
Columnist David Bond suggests high home prices may be a consequence of “panic buyers.” (A simple way to bring housing boom under control, April 6). This point of view is consistent with the notion that the overall increase in house prices is no longer governed by rational market forces and requires some sort government intervention. Nonsense, I say.
I respectfully suggest increasing suburban house prices, certainly in major urban centres (which I would argue fuels house prices increases in smaller urban centres) are in fact the perfectly understandable rational market response to ideologically motivated interventions by civic leaders to control housing development.
I suggest the value of existing single-family suburban homes is increasing precisely because ideologically driven city councils have made deliberate policy choices in not allowing suburban housing developments (build up not out) whereas the demand is for precisely that type of home (people prefer a little private space for them and their children to play).
The net effect of these policy decisions is to drive up the value of the existing housing stock. It’s called supply and demand.
The housing market is responding exactly as it should to the failed attempts to shape the housing market by arrogant entitled civic leaders more interested in imposing their world view on others than in anything else.
It’s OK to elect people who don’t want suburban housing developments. But there is a real-world consequence associated with that when coupled with the demand associated with people’s preferred housing choice that is reflected in the increasing value of the existing housing stock. And this pressure is greatly exacerbated when communities, such as ours, continually experience net positive inflows of new residents. What is happening is a real-world rational market response to the failed ideologically-driven policies of far too many civic leaders.
Gordon Swaters, West Kelowna
Making mental wellness resources easier to find
Dear Editor:
Mental Wellness Thompson Okanagan is a website developed by two third-year practicum students in the Bachelor of Social Work program at Thompson Rivers University.
We identified a gap in resources and knowledge within mental wellness and worked to fill that gap by creating this one-stop shop website.
In this process we wanted to create our own animated videos to educate and engage users of all ages. We included topics of burnout, depression, anxiety, loneliness, stress, connection/disconnection, and self-care, the videos also included myths and tips for how to manage these issues from home.
Under each of these topics, we have additional resources (YouTube videos, podcasts, TedTalks, etc.) as well to bring in different forms of learning and ways of explaining the concepts.
The videos were our first main staple.
For our second one, we wanted to bridge together information with local resources. Our focus was the entire Thompson Okanagan region, grouping the smaller areas that are in close proximity together in the hope that people from those smaller communities don’t have to visit multiple pages to find a resource.
The reason we call this a “one stop shop is people may watch the videos, look at the additional resources and then, if they want or need to, they can look their community up in our drop-down page, read about each resource (we included counselling offices, social work organizations and social services) to make an informed decision on where they’re connecting with.
We included two additional sections as well; mental health mobile apps and 24/7 helplines. The purpose of the app section was so people may access assistance without having to have a face to face or over the phone interaction.
From personal experience, working directly with someone can cause more anxiety and we wanted to give our users as many options as possible to ensure they could feel safe while receiving assistance.
The 24/7 helplines are non-emergency, but provide users a chance to talk to someone if they feel uneasy or uncomfortable talking with a family member or friend.
We encourage you to check our website and share it around: Mentalwellnessthompsonokanagan.com
Kayla Rosette, Kamloops